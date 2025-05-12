No one does the Cannes Film Festival quite like Bella Hadid. Just look at last year's run of slicked-back buns and deep side-parted Hollywood waves, paired with a vintage Versace mini dress and plunging archival gown. And while we won't get another sheer Saint Laurent moment this year—thanks to a new dress code that prohibits naked dresses—Hadid has already gone viral again. This time, though, it's all about the glam. Yes, folks, Bella Hadid has arrived in Cannes with blonde hair.

The Queen of Cannes made her long-awaited return to Hôtel Martinez with what might look, at first glance, like a lighter take on her signature brunette. But peek a bit closer, and it's clear: Hadid is channeling full French-girl-on-vacation with a blonde that reads warmer, softer, and more golden than we've seen from the model in years. And considering the festival hasn't even officially begun, there's no doubt she has more looks queued up for the Croisette.

Bella Hadid is seen at the Hotel Martinez ahead of the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 12, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Image credit: Getty)

Hadid styled her new honey-blonde color in a side-parted, messy updo—fitting, since we often see the model with her hair up during the festival. She paired the look with some '90s-inspired sunglasses, a nude-pink lip, and her signature glowy skin. Her all-white outfit featured a structured corset top, bootcut pants, and vintage Saint Laurent heels—a summer-ready combo that quietly signaled the official start to warm-weather season.

Bella Hadid is seen arriving at Hotel Martinez ahead of the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 12, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Image credit: Getty)

And as we await the rest of her outfits that complement this new sandy shade over the next dozen days, let's look back at some of the iconic glam moments from last year. The theme? Hollywood glamour at its finest. If last year's looks and this soft blonde are any indication, Hadid is just getting started.

Bella Hadid at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024. (Image credit: Getty)

