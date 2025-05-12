Bella Hadid's Summer Hair Era Is Off to a Very French (and Very Blonde) Start
The Queen of Cannes has arrived at the Croisette.
No one does the Cannes Film Festival quite like Bella Hadid. Just look at last year's run of slicked-back buns and deep side-parted Hollywood waves, paired with a vintage Versace mini dress and plunging archival gown. And while we won't get another sheer Saint Laurent moment this year—thanks to a new dress code that prohibits naked dresses—Hadid has already gone viral again. This time, though, it's all about the glam. Yes, folks, Bella Hadid has arrived in Cannes with blonde hair.
The Queen of Cannes made her long-awaited return to Hôtel Martinez with what might look, at first glance, like a lighter take on her signature brunette. But peek a bit closer, and it's clear: Hadid is channeling full French-girl-on-vacation with a blonde that reads warmer, softer, and more golden than we've seen from the model in years. And considering the festival hasn't even officially begun, there's no doubt she has more looks queued up for the Croisette.
Hadid styled her new honey-blonde color in a side-parted, messy updo—fitting, since we often see the model with her hair up during the festival. She paired the look with some '90s-inspired sunglasses, a nude-pink lip, and her signature glowy skin. Her all-white outfit featured a structured corset top, bootcut pants, and vintage Saint Laurent heels—a summer-ready combo that quietly signaled the official start to warm-weather season.
And as we await the rest of her outfits that complement this new sandy shade over the next dozen days, let's look back at some of the iconic glam moments from last year. The theme? Hollywood glamour at its finest. If last year's looks and this soft blonde are any indication, Hadid is just getting started.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire specializing in features, trend stories, and shopping roundups. In her prior role, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, focusing on beauty commerce and SEO-driven content. Her work has also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, and Women’s Health. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.
-
Michael Cooper Jr. Was "Nervous" to Take on the Lead Role in 'Forever.' Now He's Netflix's Latest Breakout Star
Romance fans are falling for his performance as Justin in the Mara Brock Akil series.
-
Top Designer Once Claimed Princess Diana "Ruined" Its "Credibility" by Shopping There
Diana was dubbed "a dreary fashion victim," per the new book 'Dianaworld.'
-
26 Rich-Looking Nordstrom Finds I Found for Under-$100
Right this way to the chicest summer wardrobe.
-
Megan Thee Stallion Just Gave the Basic Bun a Major Glow-Up
Business on one side, party on the other.
-
Charlize Theron’s C*nty Bob Is Healing Something Inside Me
The actress showed off the hairstyle while on a recent press run.
-
22 Under-$50 Products at the Shopbop Beauty Sale I Swear By for My Summer Glow
My favorite self-tanners, bronzers, sunscreens, and more are currently 20 percent off at Shopbop.
-
Only Meryl Streep Can Make a Simple Braid Look This Chic
What can't she do?
-
The 2025 Met Gala Beauty Looks Were Even Better at the After-Parties
The behind-the-scenes hair and makeup we missed on the navy carpet.
-
Rihanna's Favorite Met Gala Beauty Accessory? Her Baby Bump
The mogul's look is her interpretation of the night’s theme: Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.
-
All in Favor of the 2025 Met Gala Kiss Curl Resurgence Say "Aye"
The style goes hand-in-hand with vintage Black beauty.
-
Gabrielle Union’s Blunt Bob Hairstyle Has Reached C*nty Status
Another celeb channels that "White Lotus" signature.