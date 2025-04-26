A Rare Vintage Fendi Baguette Is Bella Hadid's Plus-One at Gigi Hadid's 30th Birthday Party

Bella Hadid celebrated sister Gigi Hadid's 30th birthday on Friday, April 25. For the glitzy occasion, which attracted celebrities including actor Bradley Cooper and Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway, Bella wore a skintight black capri jumpsuit and pointed-toe heels featuring an ankle strap. But the highlight of Bella's sleek outfit was most definitely her vintage Fendi Baguette.

Rodeo champion Bella was photographed at Le Chalet in New York City for her sister's important birthday party. Her red beaded Fendi Baguette stood out against her all-black outfit, but fans of her exact style will be disappointed to discover the bag is extremely rare.

Vintage Fendi Baguettes have found a huge fanbase amongst celebrities, many of whom have become keen collectors of the item. Sarah Jessica Parker recently helped reboot Fendi's Baguette bag, with new sequin and rhinestone editions available to shop.

Bella Hadid carrying her vintage Fendi Baguette. (Image credit: Getty Images/Aeon/GC Images)

Bella Hadid attends Gigi Hadid's 30th birthday party in New York. (Image credit: Getty Images/Aeon/GC Images)

Fendi Baguette Embroidered With Pink Sequins and Rhinestones $4,400 at fendi.com

Bella's sister Gigi, who just celebrated her 30th birthday, arrived at the event holding hands with boyfriend Bradley Cooper. For the party, the model wore black leather pants with a $9,000 Schiaparelli corseted bodysuit. Cooper coordinated with his beau by wearing a black leather jacket, which he paired with a navy corduroy shirt, matching pants, and black work boots.

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid attend her 30th birthday party. (Image credit: Getty Images/Aeon/GC Images)

Bella is currently dating professional horseback rider Adan Banuelos, who didn't seem to be in attendance at the New York party.

2025 has already been an incredibly busy year for Bella, who walked the runway for Saint Laurent at Paris Fashion Week in March. She was also recently photographed in Paris filming Ryan Murphy's forthcoming TV series, The Beauty, and combining two controversial Y2K denim trends with a leather biker chic jacket.