A Rare Vintage Fendi Baguette Is Bella Hadid's Plus-One at Gigi Hadid's 30th Birthday Party
The model paired her skintight capri jumpsuit with pointed-toe heels.
Bella Hadid celebrated sister Gigi Hadid's 30th birthday on Friday, April 25. For the glitzy occasion, which attracted celebrities including actor Bradley Cooper and Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway, Bella wore a skintight black capri jumpsuit and pointed-toe heels featuring an ankle strap. But the highlight of Bella's sleek outfit was most definitely her vintage Fendi Baguette.
Rodeo champion Bella was photographed at Le Chalet in New York City for her sister's important birthday party. Her red beaded Fendi Baguette stood out against her all-black outfit, but fans of her exact style will be disappointed to discover the bag is extremely rare.
Vintage Fendi Baguettes have found a huge fanbase amongst celebrities, many of whom have become keen collectors of the item. Sarah Jessica Parker recently helped reboot Fendi's Baguette bag, with new sequin and rhinestone editions available to shop.
Bella's sister Gigi, who just celebrated her 30th birthday, arrived at the event holding hands with boyfriend Bradley Cooper. For the party, the model wore black leather pants with a $9,000 Schiaparelli corseted bodysuit. Cooper coordinated with his beau by wearing a black leather jacket, which he paired with a navy corduroy shirt, matching pants, and black work boots.
Bella is currently dating professional horseback rider Adan Banuelos, who didn't seem to be in attendance at the New York party.
2025 has already been an incredibly busy year for Bella, who walked the runway for Saint Laurent at Paris Fashion Week in March. She was also recently photographed in Paris filming Ryan Murphy's forthcoming TV series, The Beauty, and combining two controversial Y2K denim trends with a leather biker chic jacket.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Celebs Were Dripping in Diamonds at Tiffany & Co.'s Blue Book 2025
Alicia Keys performed for an impressive guest list, including Mikey Madison and Taylor Russell.
By Amy Mackelden
-
Gigi Hadid Matches Bradley Cooper in Black Leather
The model paired her leather pants with a $9,000 Schiaparelli bodysuit and a Jimmy Choo clutch.
By Amy Mackelden
-
I Used Nordstrom’s Sale Section to Craft 7 Perfect Summer Outfits
These are formulas you can rely on.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Gigi Hadid Matches Bradley Cooper in Black Leather for Her Star-Studded 30th Birthday Party
The model paired her leather pants with a $9,000 Schiaparelli bodysuit and a Jimmy Choo clutch.
By Amy Mackelden
-
A $5,600 Gucci Bamboo Bag Is Bella Hadid's Pick Over Classic Coachella Style
She'd rather spend a weekend in Paris than at the music festival.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
The Millennial-Coded, High-Rise Denim Trend Gets a Bella Hadid Refresh in Paris
This look is a win for thirty-somethings everywhere.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
A $5,600 Gucci Bamboo Bag Is Bella Hadid's Pick Over Classic Coachella Style
She'd rather spend a weekend in Paris than at the music festival.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Bella Hadid Combines Two Controversial Y2K Denim Trends With a Leather Biker Chic Jacket
The model carried her favorite $3,550 bag while filming Ryan Murphy's new show in Paris.
By Amy Mackelden
-
Gigi Hadid's $798 Polo Ralph Lauren Tote Is the Preppiest Take on Spring's Oversize Bag Trend
The bigger, the better.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
I Tracked Down Bella Hadid's Most Lust-Worthy Designer Bags—These 11 Deserve Your Investment
From Coach purses to Saint Laurent totes, I want them all.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Gigi Hadid Breaks Out a Kitschy Archival Moschino Bag for Vintage Shopping in New York City
She hit a vintage market looking the part.
By Kelsey Stiegman