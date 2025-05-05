In news that should shock no one, Gigi Hadid just arrived on the navy blue carpet at the 2025 Met Gala looking every bit the supermodel she is. After a decade of appearances on the famed Met steps, the middle Hadid sister proved that she deserves a guaranteed invite to every Met Gala from now until forever.

Working with fashion editor and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Hadid stunned in a liquid gold-looking dress custom-made for her by Miu Miu. The look took a "loud luxury" approach to the night's "Tailored for You" dress code thanks to 3D embellishments and a cinched drop-waist design. The look pays homage to Zelda Wynn Valdes, a '40s-era dressmaker who perfected her craft in her father's tailoring shop before opening one of her own in Washington Heights, New York.

Hadid looked every bit a golden girl in her liquid-looking dress.. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid worked with Patrick Ta for her Met Gala glam using exclusively Maybelline New York products. Her makeup featured a simple matte brown eye look and a pinky-nude lip, enhanced by cocoa-hued lip liner and matching blush cheeks. The front of her hair was styled into two delicate pin curls, while the rest flowed down her back, creating a dramatic change from her usual bob hairstyle.

Hadid's glam kept it simple, but she swapped a bob for long, curled strands. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid appeared solo on tonight's red carpet, swapping a date night with boyfriend Bradley Cooper for a night out with pals like Kendall Jenner. The duo is no stranger to a sexy matching date-night look (more on that later), but we have yet to see them make an official red carpet debut.

At this point, Hadid is a Met Gala expert. Her looks have run the gamut and tapped into every aesthetic, from a stained-glass Versace gown in 2018 to a shimmering silver Tommy Hilfiger number two years earlier. For 2024's iteration, she donned a custom white gown from New York-based label Thom Browne, adorned with yellow flowers. The supermodel embraced a sweet, timeless approach to the evening's "The Garden of Time" theme, highlighted by her soft, rosy makeup and red lip.

According to Vogue, her Thom Browne look required 13,500 hours of work from 70 artisans. It now resides in the brand's permanent archive (and, in my mind, rent-free).

Hadid's floral Thom Browne gown instantly landed her on the best dressed list in 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When she's not spending a night at the museum, Hadid's style is much more low-key. For instance, to celebrate turning 30 (alongside Cooper, of course), the Guest in Residence founder chose a tan corset and leather trousers. The one constant between her on- and off-duty style? Her cherry-red lip and glossy highlighted skin. Some things never change.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors