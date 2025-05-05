Gigi Hadid Is a Miu Miu Golden Girl on the Met Gala 2025 Red Carpet
Get all the details here.
In news that should shock no one, Gigi Hadid just arrived on the navy blue carpet at the 2025 Met Gala looking every bit the supermodel she is. After a decade of appearances on the famed Met steps, the middle Hadid sister proved that she deserves a guaranteed invite to every Met Gala from now until forever.
Working with fashion editor and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Hadid stunned in a liquid gold-looking dress custom-made for her by Miu Miu. The look took a "loud luxury" approach to the night's "Tailored for You" dress code thanks to 3D embellishments and a cinched drop-waist design. The look pays homage to Zelda Wynn Valdes, a '40s-era dressmaker who perfected her craft in her father's tailoring shop before opening one of her own in Washington Heights, New York.
Hadid worked with Patrick Ta for her Met Gala glam using exclusively Maybelline New York products. Her makeup featured a simple matte brown eye look and a pinky-nude lip, enhanced by cocoa-hued lip liner and matching blush cheeks. The front of her hair was styled into two delicate pin curls, while the rest flowed down her back, creating a dramatic change from her usual bob hairstyle.
Hadid appeared solo on tonight's red carpet, swapping a date night with boyfriend Bradley Cooper for a night out with pals like Kendall Jenner. The duo is no stranger to a sexy matching date-night look (more on that later), but we have yet to see them make an official red carpet debut.
At this point, Hadid is a Met Gala expert. Her looks have run the gamut and tapped into every aesthetic, from a stained-glass Versace gown in 2018 to a shimmering silver Tommy Hilfiger number two years earlier. For 2024's iteration, she donned a custom white gown from New York-based label Thom Browne, adorned with yellow flowers. The supermodel embraced a sweet, timeless approach to the evening's "The Garden of Time" theme, highlighted by her soft, rosy makeup and red lip.
According to Vogue, her Thom Browne look required 13,500 hours of work from 70 artisans. It now resides in the brand's permanent archive (and, in my mind, rent-free).
When she's not spending a night at the museum, Hadid's style is much more low-key. For instance, to celebrate turning 30 (alongside Cooper, of course), the Guest in Residence founder chose a tan corset and leather trousers. The one constant between her on- and off-duty style? Her cherry-red lip and glossy highlighted skin. Some things never change.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
