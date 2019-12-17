image
Kendall Jenner's New Auburn Hair Color Makes Me Want a Caramel Apple Spice Cider

She lightened up her hair a lot.

image
By Maya Allen
image
Shutterstock

When it comes to her hair, Kendall Jenner hasn't been tied down to her usual this year. For the first time ever, she departed from her signature dark brunette shade in September at London Fashion Week when she walked the runway with blonde hair and blew us all tf away. I knew a major change was coming when earlier this year she posted a pic in wispy bangs. Idc if they're clip-ins or not, at that moment it was obvious the supermodel was game for a dramatic hair transformation.

Yesterday, celebrity colorist and Redken ambassador Cassondra Kaeding did the honors of giving Jenner a brand-new hair color. It's a significantly lighter, warm brunette shade with auburn and caramel-colored streaks.

Not a huge shift from her normal shade, but it's definitely different. Those perfectly bouncy, tousled waves of hers was styled by her go-to hair guru Jen Atkin. And if you're also a red lip-obsessed hype beast, I'm here for you because I am too, and can confirm that Jenner's makeup artist, Mary Phillips, is responsible for that.

The cause of this very wintery hair color change? Not sure. But Jenner surely seems to be feeling herself and her new hair:

She captioned the above video: "I'm sleepy." A funny follower commented: "This is so weird I look exactly like this when I’m sleepy." Same, girl. Let's see how long this hair color lasts. I have a feeling Kenny was just getting started in 2019, and she'll be switching up her hair all 2020. Ch-ch-ch-anges!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

