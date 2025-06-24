Naomi Campbell Ditched Her Signature Brunette to Take Summer's Hottest Hair Color Trend for a Spin

Naomi Campbell just debuted a bold new look for the summer, and it looks like she was inspired by one of the year's biggest hair color trends. The supermodel appeared at Miley Cyrus's "Every Girl You've Ever Loved" vinyl release in London on June 21, where she ditched her signature dark brunette color and stepped out wearing a lighter, honey blonde hue.

Campbell attended the event wearing a black lace mini dress with a large cutout in the chest area along with black slingback pumps. She styled her hair in long, soft curls, and while her color was generally lighter all over, the hair framing her face was lightened to a platinum blonde.

This might be the first time the 55-year-old has been blonde since the early 2000s, and given the fact that honey blonde is one of a handful of hair colors that experts predicted would be everywhere in 2025, she didn't pick a bad time to switch things up.

Naomi Campbell attending Miley Cyrus's album-signing event in London on June 21. (Image credit: Crystal Pix / Backgrid)

Back in May, Bella Hadid swapped her brunette hair for the color during her annual appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, and Millie Bobby Brown showed off the same shade a few months before in February—so it's clear that the experts are onto something.

Per hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos , honey blonde can flatter a variety of skin tones, and since it works well with techniques like balayage and highlights, it's a great color to opt for if you want to lighten your tresses for the spring or summer months. “Warm honey blonde adds a sun-kissed glow that feels effortless and fresh,” Giannetos previously told Marie Claire. “It's universally flattering and works beautifully with soft, voluminous styling .”

Of course, hair color has potential to be harsh or damaging to your strands, so if you choose to take inspiration from Campbell and jump on the honey blonde train, just remember to consult a professional colorist first. And if you're already a part of the club, read ahead for some must-have products for keeping your blonde as bright as can be.

L'Oreal Paris Sulfate Free Brass Toning Purple Shampoo $8.36 at Amazon US This drugstore favorite frees bleached and highlighted hair from brassiness and yellow tones—and it's only $10. Christophe Robin Baby Blonde $53 at dermstore This rich hair mask comes in handy for when you want to get rid of brassiness while also making sure your hair stays as moisturized as possible. Kérastase Blond Absolu Heat Protecting Leave-In Treatment $48 at Sephora Infused with hyaluronic acid, this light serum hydrates the hair while protecting against heat damage and breakage.