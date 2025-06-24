Naomi Campbell Ditched Her Signature Brunette to Take Summer's Hottest Hair Color Trend for a Spin
Maybe blondes do have more fun.
Naomi Campbell just debuted a bold new look for the summer, and it looks like she was inspired by one of the year's biggest hair color trends. The supermodel appeared at Miley Cyrus's "Every Girl You've Ever Loved" vinyl release in London on June 21, where she ditched her signature dark brunette color and stepped out wearing a lighter, honey blonde hue.
Campbell attended the event wearing a black lace mini dress with a large cutout in the chest area along with black slingback pumps. She styled her hair in long, soft curls, and while her color was generally lighter all over, the hair framing her face was lightened to a platinum blonde.
This might be the first time the 55-year-old has been blonde since the early 2000s, and given the fact that honey blonde is one of a handful of hair colors that experts predicted would be everywhere in 2025, she didn't pick a bad time to switch things up.
Back in May, Bella Hadid swapped her brunette hair for the color during her annual appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, and Millie Bobby Brown showed off the same shade a few months before in February—so it's clear that the experts are onto something.
Per hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, honey blonde can flatter a variety of skin tones, and since it works well with techniques like balayage and highlights, it's a great color to opt for if you want to lighten your tresses for the spring or summer months. “Warm honey blonde adds a sun-kissed glow that feels effortless and fresh,” Giannetos previously told Marie Claire. “It's universally flattering and works beautifully with soft, voluminous styling.”
Of course, hair color has potential to be harsh or damaging to your strands, so if you choose to take inspiration from Campbell and jump on the honey blonde train, just remember to consult a professional colorist first. And if you're already a part of the club, read ahead for some must-have products for keeping your blonde as bright as can be.
This rich hair mask comes in handy for when you want to get rid of brassiness while also making sure your hair stays as moisturized as possible.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.