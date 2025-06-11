The Straw Summer Hat Trend Is Kendall Jenner's Fresh Swap for Her Preppy Baseball Caps
In true Hollywood form, she's not the only one.
As someone with Dakota Johnson-inspired bangs, I've never been able to pull off baseball caps. Try as I might, each one either flares my fringe out or flattens it down. Until now, I thought I'd have to go hatless this summer—and risk a sunburnt scalp. But the celebrity shopped a solution for me: straw hats.
The wide-brimmed style sits further back on my head, so my bangs are relaxed, not rigid. Plus, it's so Old Hollywood-coded. But don't take it from me—listen to Natalie Portman, Lily Collins, and most recently, Kendall Jenner.
To view the "strawberry" full moon on June 10, Jenner planned a trip to the desert. The next day, she shared photos from her getaway with her 287 million Instagram followers. The supermodel spent most of her time in a black bikini, complete with a criss-cross racerback and a low-waisted thong. Then, she popped on a braided raffia hat to shield her face from the sunshine. The hat's crown was perfectly rounded and stretched into an elongated brim. It appeared to be hand-made, as straw blades poked out sporadically.
To avoid harsh tan lines, Jenner left her signature jewelry stack at home, even her everyday diamond stud earrings.
A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)
A photo posted by on
It seems straw hat summer is in full swing, following the 2025 French Open last week. ICYMI, Coco Gauff took home the esteemed trophy while A-list tennis enthusiasts watched from the stands. On the final day of matches, Collins and Portman wore their tenniscore best, including similar raffia toppers. The Emily in Paris star, for one, cheered for Gauff in a dark brown version from Janessa Leoné. Her crocheted crown was more structured than Jenner's. According to the label's website, it was designed to mimic a bucket hat silhouette.
Just a few rows away, Portman was photographed in a similar straw style. To no surprise, the Black Swan star sourced hers from Dior—a fitting selection for the longtime brand ambassador. The crown's center spotlighted a beige-and-black band, embroidered with the French label's logo. (This motif appears on jewelry and bags alike, most notably, the Dior Book Tote.)
Kendall Jenner used to exclusively wear baseball caps by Polo Ralph Lauren with her mismatched bikinis and The Row flip flops. But now, even those of us who struggle with baseball bangs (trademark pending), can follow her lead.
Shop Straw Hats Inspired by Kendall Jenner
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.
