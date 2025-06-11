The Straw Summer Hat Trend Is Kendall Jenner's Fresh Swap for Her Preppy Baseball Caps

In true Hollywood form, she's not the only one.

Kendall Jenner wears a plaid Tommy Hilfiger dress at the F1 Academy in Miami.
As someone with Dakota Johnson-inspired bangs, I've never been able to pull off baseball caps. Try as I might, each one either flares my fringe out or flattens it down. Until now, I thought I'd have to go hatless this summer—and risk a sunburnt scalp. But the celebrity shopped a solution for me: straw hats.

The wide-brimmed style sits further back on my head, so my bangs are relaxed, not rigid. Plus, it's so Old Hollywood-coded. But don't take it from me—listen to Natalie Portman, Lily Collins, and most recently, Kendall Jenner.

To view the "strawberry" full moon on June 10, Jenner planned a trip to the desert. The next day, she shared photos from her getaway with her 287 million Instagram followers. The supermodel spent most of her time in a black bikini, complete with a criss-cross racerback and a low-waisted thong. Then, she popped on a braided raffia hat to shield her face from the sunshine. The hat's crown was perfectly rounded and stretched into an elongated brim. It appeared to be hand-made, as straw blades poked out sporadically.

To avoid harsh tan lines, Jenner left her signature jewelry stack at home, even her everyday diamond stud earrings.

Teagan Raffia Straw Bucket Hatnatural / S
Veronica Beard
Teagan Raffia Straw Bucket Hatnatural

It seems straw hat summer is in full swing, following the 2025 French Open last week. ICYMI, Coco Gauff took home the esteemed trophy while A-list tennis enthusiasts watched from the stands. On the final day of matches, Collins and Portman wore their tenniscore best, including similar raffia toppers. The Emily in Paris star, for one, cheered for Gauff in a dark brown version from Janessa Leoné. Her crocheted crown was more structured than Jenner's. According to the label's website, it was designed to mimic a bucket hat silhouette.

Lily Collins wears a straw summer hat to the French Open.

Lily Collins attends the 2025 French Open in a raffia straw hat.

Felix Bucket
Janessa Leoné
Felix Bucket

Just a few rows away, Portman was photographed in a similar straw style. To no surprise, the Black Swan star sourced hers from Dior—a fitting selection for the longtime brand ambassador. The crown's center spotlighted a beige-and-black band, embroidered with the French label's logo. (This motif appears on jewelry and bags alike, most notably, the Dior Book Tote.)

Natalie Portman wears a straw summer hat to the French Open.

Natalie Portman styles a straw raffia hat at the 2025 French Open.

Dior, D-Bobby Large Brim Hat
Dior
D-Bobby Large Brim Hat

Kendall Jenner used to exclusively wear baseball caps by Polo Ralph Lauren with her mismatched bikinis and The Row flip flops. But now, even those of us who struggle with baseball bangs (trademark pending), can follow her lead.

Shop Straw Hats Inspired by Kendall Jenner

Wide-Brim Raffia Bucket Hat
J.Crew
Wide-Brim Raffia Bucket Hat

Madewell, Lantern Straw Hat
Madewell
Lantern Straw Hat

Adjustable Crochet Hat
Uniqlo
Adjustable Crochet Hat

The Inca Sunhat
lack of color
The Inca Sunhat

Mar Y Sol for Eileen Fisher Raffia Sun Hat
Eileen Fisher
Mar Y Sol for Eileen Fisher Raffia Sun Hat

Hampton
Eric Javits
Hampton

