Kendall Jenner Looks So Different With Her New Long, Wispy Bangs

She's the latest Kardashian to get a hair makeover.

By Lucy Wood
image
Getty Images

It’s so cold out there right now that we all need all the extra layers we can get, so it’s totally understandable that Kendall Jenner has decided to keep her forehead a little warmer than usual with some brand new bangs. Following in the footsteps of older sister Kim Kardashian, who debuted her own fringe transformation just last week, the 23-year-old model shocked Instagram on Monday night when she revealed that she’d switched up her hair. And, of course, she looks unbelievable.

Ensuring that you start your day by wondering why you still haven’t taken the plunge to go for a similar style, Kendall shared a photo and two videos to showcase her new look at its full potential. It’s messy, it’s wispy, it’s a little 70’s, and it’s the ultimate ‘cool girl length’ that looks perfect, but also drives you insane when it sits in your vision line.

View this post on Instagram

yes, no, maybe so?

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Evidently unsure about her decision to rock bangs for the foreseeable, Kendall captioned the post “Yes, no, maybe so?” Fans seem to be divided on their votes in the comments section, but mostly people are just freaking out over how much she looks like her mom, Kris Jenner, in the final video.

With Kendall’s modeling day job taking priority, it’s unlikely that she’s decided to make the cut permanently. Instead, it's a safer bet to assume that the fringe is on loan from the never-ending Kardashian wig collection. In general, KJ tends to keep her look very consistent, with straight, dark hair and not much else to report on—although, back in 2015, she did rock something similar to this for the American Music Awards.

image
Getty Images

Still in doubt? In fact, Kendall once wrote on her website: "People have asked me to get bangs and I say, 'no way.' Thankfully, faux-fringe is always a good solution."

I've never been so tempted to reach for the kitchen scissors...

