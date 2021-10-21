Anyone that knows me well knows that I am not the biggest fan of a multi-step beauty routine—especially when it comes to my hair. I'm down to dabble in a few products when it comes to getting my makeup just right, but my hair? I need a tool that will give me one-and-done results. That's why I've fallen in love with the Glide & Rise Hot Brush from ghd. It magically transforms my unruly morning hair into a look that I would gladly show off on Instagram in one easy step.

Oh—and it's also massively discounted for a few days only on Amazon right now as a part of the site's ongoing Holiday Beauty Haul event. The Glide & Rise Hot Brush is currently on sale for $135.20, down from an original price of $169. It's definitely still a splurge, but think of it this way: You get the speedy effects of a blow dryer and the sleek look of a straightening iron in one tool.

Unlike the volumizing round blow-dry brushes that are going viral on TikTok right now, this option from ghd promises to tame flyaways in an instant and will make any hair type look sleek in a few passes. Think of it as a much easier way to guarantee that your second-day hair looks just as polished as it did when you originally styled it, but without having to actually re-do the entire look. Instead, all you need to do is run the brush under the portion of hair that needs touching up!

Amazon's legion of dedicated reviewers also swears that this tool makes their hair look shinier. "This brush is SENT FROM THE HEAVENS," raves one user who gave it five stars. "In ten minutes (a record for me), I transformed my thick and frizzy mass of hair into a sleek, yet bouncy blowout with the help of this hot brush." That all sounds like a good enough reason to treat yourself!