Short hair, don't care (sorry not sorry, had to). ICYMI, short hair has stolen the show in 2019—every celebrity left and right is shedding inches and debuting newly-cropped 'dos. Short hair is far from a trend, though; it's always been a good look. And despite the fact that short hair means there's less of it, it's not actually low-maintenance. It does require a little lift on your end (i.e. using the right styling products to keep your lewk looking good).

In the midst of summer, when vacations and chilled rosé are top of mind, the last thing you want to worry about is managing your hair. So that you and your short hair can live your best life this summer, celebrity hairstylist Marc Mena at Exclusive Artists and celebrity stylist Ashley Streicher share their all-time favorite products for short hair, broken down by hair type, ahead.

Kerastase Soleil Huile Sirene: Beach Bi-Phase Oil Mist $30.00 at kerastase-usa.com "This oil spray is great for getting that short, textured, wavy look that is perfect for summer," Mena says. "Although it is technically an oil spray, it does not weigh down your hair or leave an oily residue. I like to use it on damp hair so that it dries to that perfect tousled texture."

AGHair Texture Sea Spray Beachy Wave Finish $0.00 at amazon.com “For short, wavy hair I suggest a spray to really help boost the texture for an effortless look. I love the AG Hair Sea Spray because it is one of the few sea sprays in the industry that won’t dry out your hair or make it feel as though you doused it with hairspray. It leaves hair moveable and creates the perfect wavy texture you’re looking for."

Sun Bum Curls & Waves Styling Cream $13.99 at amazon.com "This is light enough to keep your natural wave but helps add moisture and tame any frizz," Streicher says. "It will also add texture to bring out more of your natural wave. Perfect for getting that cool girl beach hair look."

AVEDA Be Curly Enhancer $32.97 at amazon.com "This cream intensifies your curl while maintaining frizz once your hair air dries to upkeep the perfect curls throughout the day," Mena says.

Kérastase Nutritive 8H Magic Night Serum $56 at Sephora Check Amazon "Add in a product that will work for the hair while it’s in its natural state," Mena recommends. "With this serum, all you do is put this in at night before bed. Throughout the night, your hair will absorb all the nutrients so that by the time you wake up it feels healthy and ready to go."

R+Co BALLOON Dry Volume Spray $32.00 at dermstore.com "When used on clean hair, this will add so much more volume and texture to naturally wavy hair," Streicher says.

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil $38.00 at amazon.com "This oil strengthens and smooths the hair leaving a visible yet subtle shine," Mena notes. "Imagine that natural glow that healthy hair should have. I always have this in my kit for that final touch. It also smells divine."

Sun Bum Heat Protector Spray $14.49 at amazon.com "This cuts blow drying in half, but also protects your hair from damage when using any heat stylers," Streicher says."I also love to spray it on wet hair to let air-dry."

