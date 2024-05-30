We get it: A pixie cut can seem daring to try—especially if you’ve lived the better part of your life with long hair. But this super- short hairstyle isn’t just chic, it’s also gloriously low-maintenance, lightweight, and ideal for running around in the summer heat. You might even find it freeing to chop it all off. "While long hair has traditionally been associated with femininity, short hair challenges conventional beauty standards, allowing women to redefine their notions of beauty, femininity, and strength," explains celebrity hairstylist Jordan Jay Brumant.

The biggest appeal of a pixie though, is that they're so easy to style. "If you don’t want to be bothered by your hair, cut it," says hairstylist Kindra Wright-Horn. With the right cut, you can just wash your hair and run out the door. It's partly why so many celebrities (think: Emma Corrin, Lori Harvey, Ciara) have embraced the look.

We rounded up some of our all-time favorite styles to get you even more inspired and help you choose the pixie cut that's right for you. Prepare to scroll, screenshot, and take a trip to the stylist.

Classic Pixie Cut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brumant is the mind behind model Jourdan Dunn's gorgeous, simple pixie cut.

"Jourdan decided to embark on a journey of self-reinvention through the transformative power of a pixie cut. The symbolism of shedding old energy and embracing new beginnings resonates deeply, marking a bold step into uncharted territory," he wrote via Instagram when premiering the look. "We drew inspiration from iconic figures such as Rihanna, Halle Berry, Zoë Kravitz, and Nia Long to pay homage to those who have fearlessly paved the way in redefining beauty standards."

Bleached Bixie Cut

When your hair gets long enough, it veers into bixie cut territory—take Delilah Belle Hamlin's white almost-micro bob as an example.

"When distinguishing between a bixie and a pixie cut, it primarily boils down to hair length," explains Brumant. "The bixie seamlessly blends the sophistication of a pixie with the versatility of a bob, offering more styling options."

Veiled Short Pixie Cut

A pixie is a necessary stop when growing out your hair post buzz-cut—and Emma Corrin accessorizes theirs beautifully. The Crown star also gave a longer pink pixie a shot in their show A Murder At The End Of The World.

Middle-Parted Curled Pixie Cut

Jodie Turner-Smith is a short hair legend, always doing something different with her micro-length locks. At a December 2023 screening of All of Us Strangers she tried out a deep red color, parting her hair in the middle and adding curls throughout.

"Every pixie cut should be versatile. I should be able to wear it down or spike it up or curl it," notes Wright-Horn. As for specific styling trends, the stylist says that the magic of the pixie is that it's more about what works for you than what everyone else is doing.

"Everyone’s length is different. I think the main thing is the cut—the cut is important," she shares. "Whether you’re curling it or not curling it, that cut needs to be in place. You need to be able to walk out the door and look good."

S-Waved Pixie Cut

The lovely Lori Harvey's pixie features s-waves that frame her face for the perfect touch of old-Hollywood glamour.

"I’m one of those people who will pretty much try anything when it comes to wellness, so I don’t think there's anything that I'm not into. When it comes to health and wellness, I'm game to try it all," the model previously told Marie Claire. Luckily, the same apparently goes for her hairstyles.

Asymmetrical Bixie Cut

While simple in appearance, the artistry of Ciara's bixie cut is something to behold. Her deep side part adds volume to her sleek black locks while also providing a touch of asymmetrical structure.

Flippy Bixie Cut

There are many reasons to watch Vanderpump Rules, but Katie Maloney's haircut may come out on top. She often wears her bixie tucked behind her ears and flipped out at the ends.

Faux Curly Pixie

No, this isn't technically a pixie or bixie cut—but Keke Palmer's smart updo gives the illusion of a major chop. If you're wanting to try out a short style without actually cutting your hair, a wig or top-of-head bun with carefully placed bobby pins might just do the trick.

Ear-Framing Pixie Cut

There are many aspects of Doja Cat's look to zoom in on, but I'm particularly fascinated with what's happening with the hair right around her ears. This is face-framing at its best, a little longer than the rest of her locks.

"I always tell people they'll [need to stop in the salon] in anywhere between six to eight weeks to bring that cut back," Wright-Horn shares. "In between that time, you’ll get some growth (especially over the ears)." This is how to make it work.

Swooped Pixie

Cardi B's 2018 VMA look was a wig, but we've been begging the rapper to take the plunge in real life ever since. Or she could at least give us more bang content?

Icy Pixie Cut

Of course a woman with a name as chic as Pom Klementieff has a haircut as chic as this. The Marvel star's icy, side-parted short hair is slicked down with just a bit of pomade—and lends itself well to that bright red lip.

Voluminous Copper Bixie Cut

Cynthia Nixon's copper locks take on major volume with piece-y, textured ends.

Straightforward Pixie Cut

This short-and-straightforward look is about as simple as you can get with pixie cut styling. But because Rihanna is our model, a new level of coolness is unlocked. In the early '10s, the Fenty Beauty mogul could often be spotted rocking short locks. Now, imagine her current cool blonde hair in a short style—it would maybe make up for how long we've been waiting for a new album.

Wet-Look Bixie Cut

"A pixie should not be over two inches, technically," explains Wright-Horn. Therefore, this cut—which Tyla wore to the 2024 Met Gala—is 100 percent a bixie. Worn down and slightly wetted, the longer style allows more of the singer's natural wave to shine through.

Curly Bixie Cut

With her hair's natural-looking curl making its mark, Vicky Krieps' Cannes Film Festival 2024 bixie cut is giving "I woke up like this" in the greatest way—this is exactly what short haircuts are best at.

"In summertime we sweat, so we don’t require much product because our bodies are building up oils. It’s all about the cut," explains Wright-Horn. "We as women have so much on our plate, and your hair should be easy."

Brushed-Back Pixie Cut

Artist Xuan Xu took the 2024 Cannes Film Festival red carpets by storm with an elegant, pushed-back pixie with a cool purple tone. To get the look, sweep your hair straight back instead of pinning it off to the side when your grow-out journey begins.

Butter Yellow Pixie

Can a short afro also be classified as a pixie? Solange Knowles votes yes; her voluminous curls are a nice change up from so many slicked-back styles.

Pixie Cut with Side-Swept Bangs

Doesn't this simple pixie cut look like it was specially crafted to complement Dixie D'Amelio's face? That's because it was.

When it comes to picking the right pixie cut for your face shape, Wright-Horn said it's less about understanding your own bone structure and more about trusting your stylist's eye.

"There are stylists out there who say 'I do short hair' but they don’t. They’ve maybe done a couple of short haircuts," she explains. "When you’re a specialist in cutting short hair and cutting pixies, you know what fits someone’s face."

Strongly Parted Pixie Cut

Ginnifer Goodwin is another star we can always count on for an amazing short haircut. Here, she lets her bold, slightly off-center part lead the way, with the rest of her dark hair pushed off to the side and pinned behind her ears.

Close-Cut Pixie Cut

Winona (and her pixie cut) forever! From the '90s to today, this is still one of the best celeb haircuts of all time—can you spot its influence elsewhere on this list?

The Textured Pixie

More textured hair pixie inspo, please. Lupita Nyong'o showed up to the photo call for A Quiet Place: Day One in May 2024 wearing a bubblegum-colored suit and holding a live cat (!), but let's focus on that great side part for a moment.

Grown Out Pixie Cut

Fantasia Barrino's pixie cut styles are the stuff of legend. For this flattering look, she showed off a voluminous cut complete with longer layers and side-swept bangs.

Tonal Blonde Pixie Cut

Zendaya is a hair chameleon like no other; can you believe she hasn't rocked a pixie cut since 2017? Still, this look is one for the books: the elvin hair color and cut deserves a comeback.

Curled Pixie Cut

Curls are a great way to give your pixie cut a bit of character and flair. Ruth Negga can show you the way.

When it comes to red carpet events, Brumant loves the "effortless vibe" a pixie brings. "I also love incorporating hair pieces," he says. "This enables me to experiment with various textures and silhouettes, elevating the overall look and feel."

Sculptural Pixie Cut

Iris Law's hairstylist really did something here, huh? Always keeping things interesting (once she added just two perfect, bouncy ringlets to her short hair), this piled-on style lets the model's natural brown roots shine through.

Short Choppy Pixie Cut

Maisie Williams' texture adds some exciting depth to her choppy cut. Remember: a "perfect" pixie does not exist, and a little messiness can be a good thing.

Long Choppy Pixie Cut

Lisa Rinna, you (and your signature short hair) will always be famous. Going a little darker than her regular shade, the former Real Housewives star chose to have her strands stick out in every direction.

Dark Layered Pixie Cut

Now that is a famous pixie. There's a reason Kris Jenner has kept the same hairstyle for such a long time—it looks amazing on her.

Polished Blonde Pixie Cut

The ever-elegant Michelle Williams has rocked some gorgeous pixie cuts in her day. This simple, Mia Farrow-esque style is just one example of the magic her hairstylist works with some shears.

If you've ever wondered how often short haired stars such as Williams have to go in for a trim, Brumant has some wisdom to share. "Maintenance is key for keeping a pixie cut sharp and polished," the artist tells Marie Claire. "I typically recommend touch-ups around the ears and hairline every four to six weeks, ensuring the cut maintains its shape and structure."

Flippy Pixie Cut

In April 2023, Karrueche Tran appeared at the premiere of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 with her hair in the cutest flippy pixie cut. After this look, the red carpets were full of flippy styles—and yes, I do think she was on those vision boards.

Spiked Up Pixie Cut

Halle Berry has been letting her locks grow out a bit these days. Still, we'll never forget all her short 'dos—including this spiked up style. No, there's not a lot of length to play with here. But there's still a ton of height.

Freshly Permed Pixie Cut

Halsey's pixie cut era has also been one for the books. She's played around with tone and length since chopping her hair, even going so far as to wear it with tight curls that appear freshly permed. When you call your stylist to confirm your haircut, make sure to book a double appointment.

Painted-On Pixie Cut

No, Cara Delevigne's 2016 Met Gala look probably isn't something you're going to reach for every day. But isn't it kind of fun? With a bald head and some silver makeup at her disposal, the actress painted on a pixie that rivals any naturally grown style.

Softly Highlighted Pixie Cut

Since she opened up about her journey with alopecia, it's been fun seeing Jada Pinkett Smith rock creative short styles—and sometimes no hair at all. This softly structured, pretty style is one of my all-time favorites: the golden highlights and pink makeup work oh so well together.

"There are so many different reasons why women will cut their hair. The first will be trends. The second reason is that they have to; their hair is damaged. The third might be a change: a breakup, medical reasons," explains Wright-Horn.

Fiery Red Pixie Cut

Yes, I know Teyana Taylor looks good in any style, but there's something special about seeing her with short hair. This bright red style lends its wearer an even more effortless cool-girl look—a favorite pixie variation of Brumant's.

Vintage Blonde Pixie Cut

Zoey Deutsch stunned fans when she showed up at Chanel's Fall/Winter 2024 with her long dark locks completely lobbed off—and dyed platinum.

" They wanted her to look like Jean Seberg," hairstylist Tracey Cunningham wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "We didn’t want to look like a current 2024 bleach and tone."

Ear-Length Pixie Cut

Even though this sleek style from the 2019 Met Gala was only temporary, it goes without saying that Bella Hadid looks unbelievable in an elegant pixie. Bring it back for the next Orebella campaign, please?

Short-and-Simple Pixie Cut

Here, Maggie Rogers exhibits the truly chic nature—and ease—of a pixie cut. Cut short and styled extremely simply, she paired the style with a suit jacket to add another, deeper element of cool.

Pixie Cut with Natural Curls

Lashana Lynch's curly pixie—made all the better with some grays dispersed throughout—is incredibly lovely. The simplicity of the hair also works well with her gorgeous makeup; that deep red lip deserves its time in the spotlight.

Mia Farrow Pixie Cut

A pixie cut story without Mia Farrow's famous '60s haircut? It simply couldn't be done. This super-flattering style requires very little styling; the magic is found in its softness.

"The hairdresser was aghast, and the producers were upset, and people with wigs were summoned,” wrote Farrow of the chop in her 1997 memoir, What Falls Away. “It looked fine to me.”

Wet Look Pixie Cut

It doesn't get more stylish than this super-shiny style on Taylor Hill. Pile on the pomade (or the product of your choosing) to achieve a glossy finish.

One-Sided Feathered Pixie Cut

I now present another queen of the pixie cut landscape: Tilda Swinton. While a quick Google image search for the actress will give you plenty of pixie inspo, this style does something special. The deep side part offset by a feathered bang is unexpected yet delightful.

Lengthy, Highlighted Pixie Cut

Actress Storm Reid's sultry pixie is on the long end of the pixie cut hair length spectrum, but a pixie nonetheless. Grazing her eyebrows, she first debuted the cut at the 2022 Met Gala, It was even Zendaya approved.

"She gave me some words of encouragement which meant a lot because she's the queen of the Met Gala," Reid told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "She was one of the first people I went to about cutting my hair, like what'd she think, and she was like, 'You go ahead, it's gonna look great.' So she really gave me confidence to chop my hair off."

Classy Slicked Back Pixie Cut

With plenty of fancy events to attend, Greta Gerwig has become an expert at jazzing up her signature pixie cut, adding waves, volume, you name it. For this particular night, she took a different approach, slicking her hair down into an elegant helmet for a 2024 Cannes Film Festival red carpet appearance.

Tightly Coiled Pixie Cut

Dress up your pixie with finger coils like Amandla Stenberg and add a healthy amount of pomade for a long-lasting hold. The patience this style requires is well worth it.

Pretty in Pink Pixie Cut

Auli'i Cravalho's pixie is pretty in pink, a testament to a fashion color's easy ability to add some intrigue to your simple style. And if you don't like the color? Don't worry—it'll grow out pretty quickly.

"The inspiration for this color came from Auli’i herself! I started doing hair in the NYC punk scene in 2013 which gave me a strong foundation in alt hair colors," shared colorist Elyssa Oliver while discussing another short pink style worn by the star with Marie Claire . "At my collectively run queer salon, Saturn Sixteen , we believe hair should reflect the individual, not just a trend. For Auli’i, I created a custom blend using Pravana colors for a pearlescent effect."

Side-Swept Pixie Cut

Here, Zoë Kravitz's sweet pixie was swept entirely to one side. Quite classic looking, no? "A classic pixie features short sides and back, with bangs framing the face, highlighting its beauty," notes Brumant.

Bowl Cut Pixie Cut

Woman with bowl cut but make it chic is just another role Charlize Theron was born to play. Isn't there something timeless about this single-layer look?

Parted and Bling-y Pixie Cut

Florence Pugh's rhinestone-embellished pixie cut is very on-trend. While her cut is more structured, a bit of bling gives it a fun, laidback spin.

Slick-and-Curly Pixie Cut

I love the vintage feel of this pixie cut on Euphoria's Alexa Demie. It reminds me of Betty Boop, who is a beauty icon on her own accord.

Pixie Cut with Lengthy Side Bangs

Here, Julia Garner traded her signature curls for a sleek-and-straight pixie. Almost veering into microbob territory, the blonde 'do is a perfect example of short hair meeting up (and having a stellar time) with the current side part trend.

Pixie Cut With Dark Roots

The dark roots peeking through Kristen Wiig's pixie cut add so much dimension. Also worth complimenting is that wet-but-not-oily slick styling.

Meet the Experts

Jordan Jay Brumant Social Links Navigation Celebrity Hairstylist Young creative, Jordan J Brumant is a London based hair stylist and fast becoming the first option within the fashion and entertainment industry. Jordan began his career at the age of 13 as a young enthusiastic hairstylist at the crown academy of hair extensions. Leaving as a senior stylist, Jordan was determined to establish a name of his own. Today, Jordan’s list of celebrity clintele includes Winnie Harlow, Naomi Harris, Amandala Stenberg, Lianne La Havas, Little mix and US rapper EVE (to name a few).