Box braids will forever be a protective style staple in the natural hair community. They're the perfect go-to: low-maintenance, versatile, and last for six to eight weeks. Plus, the style gives you the opportunity to experiment with color—specifically, the bold shade of red. Before you get discouraged by the vibrant color recommendation, hear me out: The spectrum of red is vast. Think tones of copper, wine, burgundy, and orange-red. Basically, a shade for every skin tone. Whether you're ready for a fiery switch-up or looking for a subtle wine tint, we've rounded up the most mesmerizing looks to get you inspired. Ahead, 12 fierce red box braids styles in various lengths and hue intensities.

1. Bright Side-Swept Bob

Amp up your look and prepare to turn heads with this fiery red braided bob. Note the pretty gold cuffed ends.

2. Burgundy Half-Up, Half Down

Going red is already a statement in itself. Keep it cute by styling your braids half-up, half-down and add a few hair cuffs to your liking.

3. A Crown of Bantu Knots

Turn your look up a few notches by creating Bantu knots to frame your face and complement your braids.

4. Orange-Red High Ponytail

Try this fiery brick red for your next braided style. If your real hair isn't red, simply ask your stylist to tuck the ends of your natural hair during the braiding process for a beautiful pairing of dark roots and bold red braids.

5. Embellished Jumbo Box Braids

Accentuate your ruby-toned braids by decorating your style with hair cuffs, jewels, and metallic hair strings.

6. Ruby Space Buns

Switch up from a classic bun to an elegant updo. Gather your braids into two or three mini space buns similar to KeKe Palmer's ruby toned 'do.

7. Shoulder-Length Box Braids

Keep it short and super cute like this lob adorned with gold cuffs.

8. Red Knotless Braids

Do away with tension and soreness by going the knotless box braid route. The knotless technique is a feed-in braiding method that entails gradually weaving extensions into your braids for a seamlessly natural (and pain-free) look.

9. Copper-Toned Box Braids

The versatility that comes with box braid styles are unmatched. Spice things up by styling your small to medium braids in this fun half-up, half-down look.

10. Auburn Fulani Braid Style

If you're looking for a happy medium between a true red and a deep burgundy, opt for a muted auburn shade and pair with a gorgeous style reminiscent of Fulani braids.

11. Braided High Pony

Model Joyjah Estrada puts her natural red hair on full display while wearing box braids in a beautiful high ponytail.

12. Stunning Middle-Parted Style

No matter the hairstyle or color, Rihanna never disappoints. Screenshot this stunning deep red box braid look—complete with a defined middle part—as inspo for your next hair appointment.