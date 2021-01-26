12 Fierce Red Box Braids Styles to Try Right Now
Go bold or go home.
By Chelsea Hall published
Box braids will forever be a protective style staple in the natural hair community. They're the perfect go-to: low-maintenance, versatile, and last for six to eight weeks. Plus, the style gives you the opportunity to experiment with color—specifically, the bold shade of red. Before you get discouraged by the vibrant color recommendation, hear me out: The spectrum of red is vast. Think tones of copper, wine, burgundy, and orange-red. Basically, a shade for every skin tone. Whether you're ready for a fiery switch-up or looking for a subtle wine tint, we've rounded up the most mesmerizing looks to get you inspired. Ahead, 12 fierce red box braids styles in various lengths and hue intensities.
1. Bright Side-Swept Bob
A post shared by Nneoma aka (Nee)🇳🇬 (@nneunfiltered)
A photo posted by on
Amp up your look and prepare to turn heads with this fiery red braided bob. Note the pretty gold cuffed ends.
2. Burgundy Half-Up, Half Down
A post shared by C Y N T H I A (@ceeceelu_)
A photo posted by on
Going red is already a statement in itself. Keep it cute by styling your braids half-up, half-down and add a few hair cuffs to your liking.
3. A Crown of Bantu Knots
A post shared by Rola (@rolablades)
A photo posted by on
Turn your look up a few notches by creating Bantu knots to frame your face and complement your braids.
4. Orange-Red High Ponytail
A post shared by Zhané (@zhaanaay)
A photo posted by on
Try this fiery brick red for your next braided style. If your real hair isn't red, simply ask your stylist to tuck the ends of your natural hair during the braiding process for a beautiful pairing of dark roots and bold red braids.
5. Embellished Jumbo Box Braids
Accentuate your ruby-toned braids by decorating your style with hair cuffs, jewels, and metallic hair strings.
6. Ruby Space Buns
A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)
A photo posted by on
Switch up from a classic bun to an elegant updo. Gather your braids into two or three mini space buns similar to KeKe Palmer's ruby toned 'do.
7. Shoulder-Length Box Braids
A post shared by Zhané (@zhaanaay)
A photo posted by on
Keep it short and super cute like this lob adorned with gold cuffs.
8. Red Knotless Braids
A post shared by kelsley | natural hair + style (@kelsleynicole)
A photo posted by on
Do away with tension and soreness by going the knotless box braid route. The knotless technique is a feed-in braiding method that entails gradually weaving extensions into your braids for a seamlessly natural (and pain-free) look.
9. Copper-Toned Box Braids
A post shared by Tiana Major9 (@tianamajor9)
A photo posted by on
The versatility that comes with box braid styles are unmatched. Spice things up by styling your small to medium braids in this fun half-up, half-down look.
10. Auburn Fulani Braid Style
A post shared by Self Taught Braider (@kersti.pitre)
A photo posted by on
If you're looking for a happy medium between a true red and a deep burgundy, opt for a muted auburn shade and pair with a gorgeous style reminiscent of Fulani braids.
11. Braided High Pony
A post shared by Joyjah Estrada (@joyjah)
A photo posted by on
Model Joyjah Estrada puts her natural red hair on full display while wearing box braids in a beautiful high ponytail.
12. Stunning Middle-Parted Style
A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty)
A photo posted by on
No matter the hairstyle or color, Rihanna never disappoints. Screenshot this stunning deep red box braid look—complete with a defined middle part—as inspo for your next hair appointment.
Chelsea Hall is the Assistant Fashion and Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity style, fashion trends, skincare, makeup and anything else tied into the world of fashion and beauty
-
WW CEO Mindy Grossman's Getting Dressed Mantra Is all About Feeling Good
The power woman's approach to daily power dressing is methodical—but that doesn't mean boring.
By Sara Holzman
-
Dermatologists Rave About Kojic Acid
Super-gentle, super-effective.
By Alexis Gaskin
-
Prince William "Flies Off the Handle" If People "Patronize" Kate Middleton, Source Says
He won't stand for it.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
13 Eyebrow Brushes for Your Best Brows Ever
Whether you're going for a full-on feathered look or something more au naturel.
By Zoe Guy
-
18 Waterproof Eyeliners That Stand Up to Anything
Sweat-proof, smudge-proof, life-proof.
By Maya Allen
-
18 Spring Nail Colors to Welcome Warmer Weather With
No boring neutrals allowed.
By Hannah Morrill
-
The 27 Best Natural Makeup Brands With Products That Deliver
Because your skin deserves makeup that looks good while being good for you.
By Maya Allen
-
The 22 Best Eyebrow Pencils on Earth
Pump up the volume.
By The Editors
-
The 14 Best Setting Powders for a Perfect Finish
Sweat and oil have met their match.
By Taylore Glynn
-
The 15 Best Hair Dryer Brushes
Bombshell hair, coming right up.
By Tatjana Freund
-
The 8 Best Lip Scrubs for Smooth, Luscious Lips
And no, you can't eat them (all).
By Alexis Gaskin