These Goddess Braids Make Jodie Turner-Smith Look Like an Ethereal Fairy

If I could copy and paste a hairstyle, this would be it.

Jodie Turner-Smith wearing cornrows, a fur jacket, and overlapping necklaces.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
While goddess braids are a relatively new hairstyle, there’s definitely a right way to do them, and Jodie Turner-Smith has mastered the art. On April 7, the actress was spotted in Los Angeles as she continued to promote her new show The Agency. For the occasion, the star donned a sultry, smoked-out winged liner, muted brows, and a gorgeous high ponytail.

Turner-Smith’s version of the hairstyle looked like a boho dream. After each braid was pulled up to the top of her head and secured with a ponytail elastic, the ends of her hair were wrapped around it to give the style more continuity. This allowed the ombré brown curls at the ends of each plait to complement her gorgeous brown-toned makeup all the more. The actress paired her flirty glam with a black-and-white chevron dress, a grey clutch, and sky-high stilettos. A deep red manicure served as a subtle pop of color to complete the look.

Jodie Turner Smith wearing goddess braids

Jodie Turner-Smith seen on April 7 in Los Angeles promoting her new show The Agency.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Goddess braids have become a go-to protective style since becoming mainstream circa 2018. Variations of the style were not previously explored, but goddess braids today are an offshoot of the loc version of the style, which was created by Dr. Kari Williams in 2015. Numerous celebrities like Simone Biles, Gabrielle Union, and Zoe Kravitz have been spotted in the hairstyle, and since its inception, it has also graced runways and iconic street style moments alike.

Goddess braids are one of those hairstyles that fall into the “high maintenance to be low maintenance” category (they can take up to eight hours to complete), but once they’re installed, you can get four to eight weeks of wear out of them. That being said, there are some essentials you should have on hand for proper braid maintenance, so keep reading for the products I keep in my own beauty arsenal to prolong my protective styles.

Baby Tress Hair Brush 3-In-1 Edge Styler for Styling and Taming Flyaways and Brows. Double-Sided Hair Edge Brush With Multi-Use Pointed End, Sand
Baby Tress
Hair Brush 3-In-1 Edge Styler

If, like Turner-Smith, you want to keep your edges in place, you'll need an edge brush in your hair kit. I personally find this to be one of the best on the market and it comes with a pointed end to help with parting.

Edge Control
Pattern
Edge Control

Alongside the brush, this edge control will be essential to keeping your hair neat throughout its life.

Silk Pillowcase - Standard/queen
Slip
Silk Pillowcase

If you're not a fan of bonnets or head scarves, a silk pillowcase will help to reduce frizz and tension on your braids.

Ariel Baker
Ariel Baker
Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.

Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.

When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.

