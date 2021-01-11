When it comes to styling natural hair, the options are endless. But when it comes to protecting your hair from damage, maintaining optimal hydration, and retaining length, it's all about protective styles—finding the right low-tension look that can keep your hair tucked away. That's where box braids, cornrows, and twisted styles come into play. Choose your style and set it, then let your natural hair flourish and grow. Bored of the old faithfuls? These examples are proof that protective styles don't have to be basic and repetitive. From a scarf-adorned braided pony to flower-embellished box braids, here, you'll find options for every occasion. Read on for 23 of the most stunning protective styles to screenshot and save.