Hands down, without a doubt, the best curling irons make for the most versatile hair styling tools. Whether you’re after beachy waves, a spiral, or just looking to add some definition after you air-dry your hair, there is a barrel, a heat range, and a technique that will get the job done. Curling irons, wands, and wavers work with every hair type under the sun and you really only need one solid option (okay, maybe two) in your arsenal. The key? Knowing what to look for. Lucky for you, hair pros Harry Josh (opens in new tab) and Clariss Rubenstein have decided to share their insider advice.

It doesn’t matter if you have fine hair that you *believe* won’t hold a curl or are dealing with curly hair that is in need of some extra shaping—there's a curling iron that will work for you. From ceramic designs created to prevent tugging and mechanical damage to special barrels specifically put on the market for those with long hair, there is no shortage of options.

What to Look For in a Curling Iron

Barrel

“The smaller the barrel the tighter the curl,” says Rubenstein. A one-inch iron, according to Josh, will create tighter curls, while a two-inch barrel will give you more of a wavy style. Just a word from the wise: If your hair isn’t great at holding a curl, go tighter…it’s going to drop throughout the day.

Heat

As a rule of thumb, the lower the heat is, the less damage you will have. But, it’s impossible to say that 350 degrees is the ideal temperature across the board. “If you have frizzy, thick, or coarse hair you will need a higher heat,” explains Rubenstein. “If you can do a curl or wave in one pass you can raise the heat—I believe this causes less mechanical damage. If you have to do multiple passes to the same section to get the result, you want to lower the heat.”

Clamp

There are three main types of curling irons: A marcel curling iron, a spring curling iron, and a curling wand—all of which create different types of curls. “Marcel and spring clamps will create more traditional, tighter curls,” says Josh. A wand, on the other hand? “It gives more of a beach undone wave,” says Rubenstein.

Technique

The size of your barrel and the temperature obviously play a role in your final curl, but technique is an important part of the equation. How you twist your hair, how long you hold it, and your positioning all impacts the final outcome. “If you tighten the hair from the top to the bottom, you’ll get a super springy curl, but if you just loosely wrap you’ll get more of a blown-out look,” explains Josh.

The Best Do-It-All Curling Iron (opens in new tab) Dyson AirWrap Multi-Styler Complete Long $600 at Dyson (opens in new tab) The AirWrap is shockingly in stock at the moment (can’t promise how long that’ll last), so don’t miss your chance to get the cult-favorite item. It comes with a handful of attachments that can do everything from rough dry sopping wet hair and tame flyaways to provide a sleek, smooth finish. The star of the show though is the curling barrel, which uses controlled airflow to create voluminous, bouncy curls. There’s no technique necessary, just hold the barrel up to a strand of hair and let the Airwrap do the rest. For more info, check out my full review of the AirWrap Multi-Styler.

Pros: Multi-purpose; Easy to use Cons: Expensive

The Best Curling Iron for Hair Health (opens in new tab) T3 Singlepass 1.25-Inch Curling Iron $170 at Sephora (opens in new tab) With five different heat settings ranging from 260 degrees to 510 degrees, this curling iron allows you to pick the best temperature for your specific hair type and texture. That way, you’ll be able to achieve a long-lasting curl—in just one pass—without frying your ends. The brand’s tourmaline and ceramic composition also help prevent tugging and pulling; your hair will glide gently through the clamp and result in a smooth, shiny curl. The best part? It automatically shuts off after an hour.

Pros: Different heat settings; Standard barrel size; Auto shut off Cons: Might cause fine hair to slip

The Best Cordless Curling Iron (opens in new tab) Harry Josh Pro Tools Cordless Ceramic Curling Iron $325 at Harry Josh (opens in new tab) “I am absolutely obsessed with the new Harry Josh Pro Tools Cordless Ceramic Curling Iron. Not only is it an incredible tool with a Nano Silver Tourmaline Barrel and powerful ceramic heating plates that allows for consistent heat application for the curls, but the interchangeable, rechargeable battery makes it the ultimate easy to use option. I can bring this iron everywhere and always ensure I can get incredible style.” — Harry Josh

Pros: Expert-recommended; Great for travel Cons: Shorter Barrel

The Best Curling Iron for Shine (opens in new tab) GHD Soft Curl 1.25-Inch Curling Iron $205 at Sephora (opens in new tab) If you’re chasing a shiny finish, GHD is the way to go. This particular curling iron uses something called ultra-zone technology, which essentially means that the iron monitors its heat output 250 times per second (!!) to ensure the temperature is even and optimized across every strand of hair. The result? Smooth, silky hair that has an added reflective quality. It’s auto-set to 365 degrees and should be held on your hair for five to eight seconds, depending on your hair type.

Pros: Provides shine; Sturdy clamp Cons: One temperature option

The Best Curling Wand (opens in new tab) Hot Tools Professional Nano Ceramic Flipperless Tapered Curling Wand $65 at Ulta (opens in new tab) Don’t get me wrong: Any normal curling iron can double as a wand. All you have to do is wrap hair around the clamp—not under it. But if you’re seeking a true wand that won’t leave your hair with any unwanted creases, this Hot Tools one is the way to go. It has a tapered shape that gives your curl a tighter spiral as it graduates down the strand. There’s also a handy heat protectant glove to prevent any burns.

Pros: Heat glove; Tapered design Cons: A little heavy

The Best Customizable Curling Iron (opens in new tab) Drybar The Mixologist Interchangable Styling Iron $199 Drybar (opens in new tab) Sure, this might be on the expensive side, but trust me: It’s worth every penny. The tool is basically three tools in one. The bottom component stays steady, but you can swap the top attachment for a curling iron with a clamp, a curling wand, or a three-barrel crimper. So whether you’re after a polished curl, a beachy wave, or a subtle bend from the waver, this multi-purpose device has you covered. And, it comes in a cute travel case for easy storage.

Pros: Multipe attachments; Auto shut off

Cons: Bulky

The Best Curling Iron For Long Hair (opens in new tab) Bio Ionic Long Barrel Curling Iron $149 at Sephora (opens in new tab) Curling long hair is an event. It can take a good hour to ensure every piece is swirled to perfection from top to bottom. To streamline your styling process though, you’re best off looking for an extra long barrel. The few additional inches give you enough space to get the entire chunk of hair in one fell swoop, effectively creating a uniform curl without kinks or ridges. That’s exactly what this Bio Ionic iron promises. You’ll be able to create loose waves and soft curls in just a single pass.

Pros: Extra long; Locks in hair moisture Cons: Takes time to learn how to maneuver longer barrel

The Best Rotating Curling Iron (opens in new tab) Beachwaver Co S1-Gual Voltage Rotating Curling Iron $149 at Ulta (opens in new tab) This little guy is TikTok viral for a good reason—you don’t have to be a pro to use it. All you have do to is take a small section of hair, clamp the iron at the bottom, and press the power button. Then, the iron takes over, rotating up against the strand. Hold it at the top for a few seconds, release the clamp, and voilá, you have a perfect curl. You can leave it as is or brush it out for a more laid back vibe.

Pros: Easy to use; Smoothing Cons: Doesn’t provide as much control as traditional curlers

The Best Curling Iron for Flat Iron Waves (opens in new tab) Conair InfinitiPro by Conair Cool Air Styler $65 at Ulta (opens in new tab) Flat iron waves have a very specific look: They’re effortless, easy, and resemble more of a slight bend than a true curl. Unfortunately, achieving that look can be difficult to master. Enter this Conair tool, which is designed with rounded, ribbed plates specifically designed to create a low maintenance curl. All you had to do is feed hair through both plates, twist, and pull through. I personally found that rotating the device up and down 180 degrees as I work down a chunk of hair gives the nicest result.

Pros: Affordable; Lightweight; Less damaging than some competitors Cons: Takes some time to master the motion

The Best Curling Iron for Frizzy Hair (opens in new tab) Moroccanoil Everlasting Curl Titatium Curling Iron $160 at Sephora (opens in new tab) There’s no need to straighten frizzy hair before grabbing this iron. It’ll quickly remove frizz and give a smooth, polished look to every spiral. It's made with a titanium, extra long rod to evenly distribute heat through the length and density of the hair, while simultaneously knocking out majority of frizz. The duration of time you need to keep each strand clamped will differ person to person, but it’s probably going to be a bit longer than normal. If you normally hold the curling iron for eight seconds, try 15 seconds with this guys.

Pros: Customizable temperature; Controls frizz Cons: Takes longer to smooth hair

The Best Spring Curling Iron (opens in new tab) BaByLiss Pro Nano Titanium XL Spring Curling Iron $80 at Ulta (opens in new tab) If you have a lot of hair, you’re well aware that curling your whole head can double as an arm workout. That in mind, this ridiculously lightweight design is game changing. The slim curling iron feels like a feather (well, not really but you get the point) in your hand and the spring clamp makes it super easy to maneuver. Plus, with a barrel that’s two inches longer than standard options, this curling iron is ideal for those with a longer length.

Pros: Bio Ionic technology helps reduce frizz; Lightweight Cons: Doesn’t hold curls as well

The Best Drugstore Curling Iron (opens in new tab) Revlon SmoothStay Coconut Oil-Infused Curling Iron $30 at Ulta (opens in new tab) Curling irons don’t have to costs hundreds of dollars to be considered effective. In fact, my trusty Revlon curling iron lasted me all through middle school—and high school. Current models have obviously received a few technological upgrades, making them even better quality. Take this one, for example. It has a triple-coated ceramic barrel (this helps with pulling and tugging) and is infused with coconut oil to give tight curls a little bit of extra shine and silkiness.

Pros: Affordable; Reduces frizz; Adds shine Cons: Short barrel

Meet the Experts

Clariss Rubenstein is a Los Angeles based hairstylist who discovered her passion for art and style at an early age. She attended the Vidal Sassoon Academy in Los Angeles and later worked under top stylists at the renowned Chris McMillan Salon. She opened a boutique studio, Gloss, in Beverly Hills, where she currently works.