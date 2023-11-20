Leave it to Jodie Turner-Smith to Deliver the Eyeliner Look of the Year

If there's one thing you can count on Jodie Turner-Smith for, it's an amazing makeup look. Every time I see the 37-year-old make a red carpet entrance in fresh, bright eyeshadow or wild winged eyeliner, I sprint to my makeup drawer, emerging an hour later looking like an extra on Euphoria. No, it doesn't hit quite the same—but it's a worthwhile creative outlet.

The Neon Demon actress's latest look, which she wore to the British GQ Men of the Year Awards last week, was no exception. Turner-Smith arrived at the Royal Opera House in London with bedazzled, winged eyeliner (top and bottom!) and hair to her ankles (yes, I said ankles).

Smith's dark eyes were double-lined with black eyeliner and a touch of silver, both streaks ending in a cat eye at the outer corners of her eyes. At the inner corners, a tiny crystal gem offered a touch of sparkle—not that the look needed anything extra. A little lower on her face, deep raspberry blush added a flush to her flawless, glowing skin while her lips were painted brown with a so-glossy-it-was-basically-glassy finish. The gorgeous look was the work of celebrity makeup artist Joey Choy.

Turner-Smith paired her glam with an acid-washed mini dress, multicolored, mismatched jewelry, and knee-high heeled boots that served as a backdrop for her lengthy braids. She previously wore the hairstyle (styled for the GQ event by Marcia Lee) to the LACMA Gala in Los Angeles earlier this month.

While this exact makeup look will likely never make its return (how can you repeat when there's so much fun to be had?) I'm extremely excited to see what the actress and her top-tier glam squad come up with next.