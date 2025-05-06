With a theme "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" and a dress code of "Tailored For You," it's a given that Nicole Kidman's 2025 Met Gala dress would be altered to perfection. But the Babygirl actress took her interpretation to the next level—ensuring her lips received the same made-to-order treatment as her outfit. Not only that, the Oscar-winner debuted a fresh pixie cut on the red carpet!

There are a handful of commonly employed lip lining techniques that makeup artists like to whip out for a red carpet—over-lining the Cupid's bow, blurring the edges, or a stark contrast liner-lipstick color combo. But for Kidman's makeup artist Gucci Westman, tonight was about enhancing what was already there. "I wanted it to feel modern and fresh—flirty, feminine, and glowing skin," Westman exclusively tells Marie Claire. "For her natural lip look, I layered our new Lip Shape Lip Liner in Cou Cou, that's coming soon, with our new Lip Suede Matte Lipstick in Pinch."

She used Westman Atelier's hot-off-the-shelves Lip Shape Lip Liner to get the look. (Seriously, they made their global debut on Kidman's face for the Met Gala.) Available in eight shades inspired by natural lip tones, these no-tug pencils are some of the creamiest in existence. Formulated with a creamy wax blend, they're ideal for easy tracing, precise color payoff, and no feathering. Each liner retails for $35 and will be available come May 15.

Nicole Kidman's new pixie. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving up from Kidman's lips to her hair, and you can see the genius that is Adir Abergel, her long-time hairstylist and Virtue ambassador. The inspiration, according to a press release shared with Marie Claire, was a tailored short cut that brought out the essence of Dandyism. Unlike anything Kidman has worn in recent years, the masculine and feminist contrast in this chop is an ode to Dandies' "elegance and confidence."

Want to shop Kidman's look? Scroll ahead—and make sure to set your alarm for May 15 to receive the new Westman Atelier Lip Shape Lip Liner.

Virtue Correct Un-Frizz Hair Styling & Smoothing Cream $44 at Sephora

