Of Course Nicole Kidman Would Be the First to Try Westman Atelier's Long-Anticipated Lip Liner Launch
And all the details on her new pixie.
With a theme "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" and a dress code of "Tailored For You," it's a given that Nicole Kidman's 2025 Met Gala dress would be altered to perfection. But the Babygirl actress took her interpretation to the next level—ensuring her lips received the same made-to-order treatment as her outfit. Not only that, the Oscar-winner debuted a fresh pixie cut on the red carpet!
There are a handful of commonly employed lip lining techniques that makeup artists like to whip out for a red carpet—over-lining the Cupid's bow, blurring the edges, or a stark contrast liner-lipstick color combo. But for Kidman's makeup artist Gucci Westman, tonight was about enhancing what was already there. "I wanted it to feel modern and fresh—flirty, feminine, and glowing skin," Westman exclusively tells Marie Claire. "For her natural lip look, I layered our new Lip Shape Lip Liner in Cou Cou, that's coming soon, with our new Lip Suede Matte Lipstick in Pinch."
She used Westman Atelier's hot-off-the-shelves Lip Shape Lip Liner to get the look. (Seriously, they made their global debut on Kidman's face for the Met Gala.) Available in eight shades inspired by natural lip tones, these no-tug pencils are some of the creamiest in existence. Formulated with a creamy wax blend, they're ideal for easy tracing, precise color payoff, and no feathering. Each liner retails for $35 and will be available come May 15.
Moving up from Kidman's lips to her hair, and you can see the genius that is Adir Abergel, her long-time hairstylist and Virtue ambassador. The inspiration, according to a press release shared with Marie Claire, was a tailored short cut that brought out the essence of Dandyism. Unlike anything Kidman has worn in recent years, the masculine and feminist contrast in this chop is an ode to Dandies' "elegance and confidence."
Want to shop Kidman's look? Scroll ahead—and make sure to set your alarm for May 15 to receive the new Westman Atelier Lip Shape Lip Liner.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.
-
Rihanna’s Met Gala Glam Is Highlighting Her Baby Bump
The singer’s look is her interpretation of the night’s theme: Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.
-
Why Taylor Swift Missed Out on the "Tailored" Met Gala
She's been keeping her schedule—and her fashion—under wraps.
-
Bella Hadid Was MIA at the 2025 Met Gala
The Orêbella founder skipped out on this year's red carpet—again. The Orêbella founder skipped out on this year's red carpet—again.
-
Rihanna's Favorite Met Gala Beauty Accessory? Her Baby Bump
The singer’s look is her interpretation of the night’s theme: Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.
-
Laura Harrier's Met Gala Makeup Stays Glowy-Not-Greasy Thanks to This $14 Setting Spray
Locked in "from the carpet to the dinner and to all the after parties."
-
Megan Thee Stallion's Met Gala 2025 Hair Is Giving Leaning Tower of Diamonds
Her Met Gala hairstyle reached new, sparkling heights.
-
It's (Pony) Cuffing Season at the 2025 Met Gala
Lorde, Mindy Kaling, and Megan Thee Stallion will convince you to get in on summer's lowest-maintenance hair trend.
-
Exclusive: Angel Reese's Met Gala Makeup Mantra? "Perfect, Flawless Skin"
The athlete is showing the beauty in Black dandyism.
-
Doechii Brought Her Voluminous Afro to the 2025 Met Gala and We Are All Grateful
The glam is next level.
-
Zendaya's 2025 Met Gala Makeup Is Going on My Bridal Beauty Board
Feminine and edgy, all in one.
-
All in Favor of the 2025 Met Gala Kiss Curl Resurgence Say "Aye"
The style goes hand-in-hand with vintage Black beauty.