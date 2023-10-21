Jodie Turner-Smith Posts Quote About “Unhealed” People the Day After Ex Joshua Jackson is Spotted at a Concert with Lupita Nyong’o

Both Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson are in the middle of high-profile splits—Nyongo's from sports commentator Selema Masekela, and Jackson from fellow actor Jodie Turner-Smith—but seemed to find enjoyment in one another’s company. Nyong’o and Jackson were spotted attending a Janelle Monáe concert together, sitting next to each other at the Inglewood, California stop of Monáe’s “The Age of Pleasure” tour on Wednesday night.

The two were out with about nine or 10 other people, Page Six reports. “The pair appeared to be in great spirits as they smiled, chatted, sang, and danced,” the outlet reports. There is allegedly nothing romantic going on between the two, but the next day, Nyong’o posted a lengthy statement alluding to her breakup from Masekela, writing that, while she knows there are “much more important things going on in the world right now,” she felt compelled to “share a personal truth and publicly disassociate [herself] from someone [she] can no longer trust.”

“I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception,” she wrote, without naming any names. Nyong’o went on to share that she decided to “face the pain,” despite being “tempted to run into the shadows and hide.” She continued “I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love,” adding she is “cultivating the courage to meet [her] life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass.” She wrote she hopes “that the knowledge of [her] experience might be useful to someone else out there experiencing the grip of heartbreak,” signing off with “#Breakup.” She also scrubbed every trace of Masekela from her page.

Meanwhile Jackson, too, is in the middle of a tough season after his wife of nearly four years, Turner-Smith, filed for divorce earlier this month. The couple are parents to a three-year-old daughter and sources said that the marriage became “unhealthy,” which led Turner-Smith to decide “that she is done.” Sources said that Jackson was “caught off guard” by her decision, and that he “didn’t realize it was this bad” or that Turner-Smith “was this unhappy.” Another source told Us Weekly that Turner-Smith “refused to settle for something that didn’t feel right.”

