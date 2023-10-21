Jodie Turner-Smith Posts Quote About “Unhealed” People the Day After Ex Joshua Jackson is Spotted at a Concert with Lupita Nyong’o

Both Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson are in the middle of high-profile splits—Nyongo's from sports commentator Selema Masekela, and Jackson from fellow actor Jodie Turner-Smith—but seemed to find enjoyment in one another’s company. Nyong’o and Jackson were spotted attending a Janelle Monáe concert together, sitting next to each other at the Inglewood, California stop of Monáe’s “The Age of Pleasure” tour on Wednesday night.
The two were out with about nine or 10 other people, Page Six reports. “The pair appeared to be in great spirits as they smiled, chatted, sang, and danced,” the outlet reports. There is allegedly nothing romantic going on between the two, but the next day, Nyong’o posted a lengthy statement alluding to her breakup from Masekela, writing that, while she knows there are “much more important things going on in the world right now,” she felt compelled to “share a personal truth and publicly disassociate [herself] from someone [she] can no longer trust.”
“I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception,” she wrote, without naming any names. Nyong’o went on to share that she decided to “face the pain,” despite being “tempted to run into the shadows and hide.” She continued “I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love,” adding she is “cultivating the courage to meet [her] life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass.” She wrote she hopes “that the knowledge of [her] experience might be useful to someone else out there experiencing the grip of heartbreak,” signing off with “#Breakup.” She also scrubbed every trace of Masekela from her page.
Meanwhile Jackson, too, is in the middle of a tough season after his wife of nearly four years, Turner-Smith, filed for divorce earlier this month. The couple are parents to a three-year-old daughter and sources said that the marriage became “unhealthy,” which led Turner-Smith to decide “that she is done.” Sources said that Jackson was “caught off guard” by her decision, and that he “didn’t realize it was this bad” or that Turner-Smith “was this unhappy.” Another source told Us Weekly that Turner-Smith “refused to settle for something that didn’t feel right.”
Speaking of Turner-Smith, she took to Instagram to post about “unhealed” people, Us Weekly reports; the day after Nyong’o and Jackson were spotted together, Turner-Smith shared this quote to her Instagram Story: “An unhealed person can find offense in pretty much anything someone does. A healed person understands that actions of others has absolutely nothing to do with them. Each day you get to decide which one you will be.” Thursday wasn’t the first time Turner-Smith shared a message about healing since her divorce filing became public—this past Tuesday, she reposted a quote that read, “Everything heals and grows when it is loved well. People, too.”
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Royal Expert Says It Would Be “Sad” if the Prince and Princess of Wales—Modern Royals Though They Are—Sent Prince George to a Boarding School Like Eton College
“For me, though, it is unthinkable to have children and then send them away to be looked after by someone else.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Malibu. New York. The U.K.—Kensington Palace, Specifically. Where Do the Sussexes Want Their Next Home to Be?
The answer might just be none of the above.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Exit from the Firm Has Reportedly Had “A Huge Impact” on Prince William and Princess Kate and Their Marriage
“At times it can feel like they are cracking under this relentless pressure.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Lupita Nyong'o Heartbreakingly Opens Up About Split From Selema Masekela: "Love Extinguished by Deception"
She shared how she feels on Instagram.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Joshua Jackson Was Reportedly Blindsided By Jodie Turner-Smith Filing for Divorce Earlier This Week
“Joshua obviously didn’t realize it was this bad, that Jodie was this unhappy.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Jodie Turner-Smith Files for Divorce from Joshua Jackson After Nearly Four Years of Marriage
The two share a three-year-old daughter and have been together since 2018.
By Rachel Burchfield