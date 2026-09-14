The Most Jaw-Dropping 2026 Emmys Live Red Carpet Beauty Looks

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Rachel Sennott (Image credit: Getty Images) This look is pure fun! From the extra high pony to the dash of pink shadow, Rachel Synnott is proving that you don't have to be so serious on the Emmys red carpet.

Nicole Kidman (Image credit: Getty Images) Nicole Kidman is still rocking that stunning set of divorce bangs and I couldn't be more thrilled. She looks as statuesque as ever on the blue carpet tonight.

Janelle James and Quinta Brunson (Image credit: Getty Images) The Abbot Elementary stars look positive angels in their matching white looks, with impossibly dewy skin to match.

Amanda Peet (Image credit: Getty Images) Amanda Peet is a '90s vision with a light wash of plum on her lips, a slick-back bun and minimalist black slip dress.

Keri Russell (Image credit: Getty Images) Keri Russell makes a smokey eye feel fresh and otherworldly on the Emmys carpet tonight. Will this finally be there year for her to cinch her Best Actress award?!

Ayo Edebiri (Image credit: Getty Images) A bold dramatic eye moment, at last! Ayo Edibiri is looking every bit the high fashion darling this evening.

Emma D'Arcy (Image credit: Getty Images) Masc wet hair on the red carpet is stylish and cool, I can't take it. Thank you, Emma D'Arcy, for proving my point.

Kristen Bell (Image credit: Getty Images) Kristen Bell looks absolutely freakin' adorable in this half-up-half-down hairstyle. I feel like I need to recreate this look for fall...

Hannah Einbinder (Image credit: Getty Images) Nobody looks cooler in a messy lob than Hannah Einbinder, The Hacks star is proving, once again, that she's an official Hollywood It girl.

Zendaya (Image credit: Getty Images) Zendaya is here!!!! Wowowowow this pixie cut is everything on her, and the ethereal glam is so pretty it hurts.

Jessica Williams (Image credit: Getty Images) Oh Jessica Williams, the woman that you are! This baby bang and Old Hollywood glam (with pink eyeshadow??) is so stunning.

Emmy Rossum (Image credit: Getty Images) I am UNWELL! Look at Emmy Rossum's flawless curls! The volume, the definition, the drama! So so good.

Shailene Woodley (Image credit: Getty Images) Yet another low ponytail graces the red carpet! I'm not 100 percent sure what's going on with Shailene Woodley's outfit tonight but I'm digging the pony and understated glam.

Elle and Dakota Fanning (Image credit: Getty Images) Can I please be the third Fanning sister if I can get my hair to be this perfect shade of platinum blonde?!

Selena Gomez (Image credit: Getty Images) Selena has arrived! The Only Murders In the Building star is serving natural glam and soft mermaid waves tonight.

Isabel Gravitt (Image credit: Getty Images) Mmmmmk, this is going to be the inspiration for all my fall makeup looks. Thank you, Isabel Gravitt.

Jackie Tohn (Image credit: Getty Images) She may star in Nobody Wants This but I have a feeling that after tonight, I and everyone else watching the Emmys will want to know this exact shade of red lipstick.

Kristen Kish (Image credit: Getty Images) Think short hair is boring on the red carpet? Allow Top Chef host Kristen Kish to change your mind with this artfully swooped hairdo.

Denee Benton (Image credit: Getty Images) Can we get a round of applause for Denee Benton's insane full-body glow? Is this another case of Vaseline Shimmering Body Oil at work?

Ciara Miller (Image credit: Getty Images) The French twist and trailing curls are so elegant on Ciara Miller. I also need a close-up of her picture perfect French manicure.

Supriya Ganesh (Image credit: Getty Images) I'm totally and completely in love with Supriya Ganesh's soft mermaid waves tonight. I'll miss her on season three of The Pitt so much!

Mariska Hargitay (Image credit: Getty Images) The woman of the hour, the queen Mariska Hargitay is here! These beachy highlights are seriously working for her.

Lukita Maxwell (Image credit: Getty Images) Bob alert! Shrinking' Lukita Maxwell is proving that the reign of the bob is far from over. Perhaps it's a call to go even shorter...??

Cynthia Nixon (Image credit: Getty Images) Is it a little ironic that one of the most famous redheads in TV is attending the Emmys as a blonde? Perhaps, but I will say that Cynthia Nixon looks fab either way.

Fiona Dourif (Image credit: Getty Images) More red hair! Perfect baby bangs! Fiona Dourif is getting my through until season three of The Pitt finally drops.

Louisa Jacobson (Image credit: Getty Images) I don't think I've ever seen The Gilded Age star look so *hot* on the red carpet. This perfectly imperfect bixie and subtle smokey eye is absolutely sending me.

Abby Elliott (Image credit: Getty Images) Okay, it's decided—The Bear's Abby Elliott was born to be a redhead!

Shabana Azeez (Image credit: Getty Images) No scrubs or messy hair for The Pitt star Shabana Azeez tonight! She looks absolutely dazzling in this curled updo and soft glam.

Joy Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images) When there's no hair to hide behind, your face card better not decline. Luckily, Joy Sunday more than understood the assignment!

Grace Gummer (Image credit: Getty Images) Love them or hate them, but low ponytails are a major fall hair trend, as evidenced by the divine Grace Gummer.

Niecy Nash (Image credit: Getty Images) Ugh, does anyone do red carpet glam like Niecy Nash? The Emmy-winner is bringing full bombshell tonight and my eyes are grateful.

Miriam Shor (Image credit: Getty Images) The first time Emmy nominee is looking ravishing with this sleek, middle-parted lob and poppy red lip.

Aliyah Mastin (Image credit: Getty Images) While she's known for her curls on the Hulu series Paradise, I'm very into Mastin's sassy curled bob this evening.