The Most Jaw-Dropping 2026 Emmys Live Red Carpet Beauty Looks

Tune in for can't-miss hair, makeup, and manicure looks at TV's biggest night.

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Is it just me or has TV been really good this year? From The Pitt, Love Story, Widow's Bay, and the final season of Hacks (crying real tears) there has been hours upon hours of top-tier entertainment to watch over the last 12 months. So, it stands to reason that the 78th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be just as delicious to watch, starting, of course with all the red carpet arrivals.

The list of nominees is absolutely stacked this year with stalwarts like Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), and Jean Smart (Hacks) making a return to TV's biggest night, as well as some newcomers like Elle Fanning (Margo's Got Money Troubles), and Kate O'Flynn (Widow's Bay). Plus, it's always a joy to see Lisa Kudrow (The Comeback), return to the Emmys, as well as Keri Russell (The Diplomat), and the reigning red carpet queen of 2026, Zendaya (Euphoria). Who will take home the coveted trophies this year? It remains a mystery for the moment, but be sure to follow along for live updates, photos, and our editors’ honest thoughts about their favorite Emmys hairstyles and makeup throughout the night.

Rachel Sennott

a white woman in a pink gown and diamond necklace with dark eye makeup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look is pure fun! From the extra high pony to the dash of pink shadow, Rachel Synnott is proving that you don't have to be so serious on the Emmys red carpet.

Nicole Kidman

a blonde woman in a silver feather dress at the 2026 emmys

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman is still rocking that stunning set of divorce bangs and I couldn't be more thrilled. She looks as statuesque as ever on the blue carpet tonight.

Janelle James and Quinta Brunson

two black woman in white gowns at the emmys

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Abbot Elementary stars look positive angels in their matching white looks, with impossibly dewy skin to match.

Amanda Peet

a white woman in a black slip dress on a blue carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amanda Peet is a '90s vision with a light wash of plum on her lips, a slick-back bun and minimalist black slip dress.

Keri Russell

a woman in a black leather dress and a white man in a tux

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keri Russell makes a smokey eye feel fresh and otherworldly on the Emmys carpet tonight. Will this finally be there year for her to cinch her Best Actress award?!

Ayo Edebiri

a black woman with a kiss curl in a blue and red dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A bold dramatic eye moment, at last! Ayo Edibiri is looking every bit the high fashion darling this evening.

Emma D'Arcy

a white woman with short hair in a black suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Masc wet hair on the red carpet is stylish and cool, I can't take it. Thank you, Emma D'Arcy, for proving my point.

Kristen Bell

a white woman with blonde hair in a lacy light blue dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kristen Bell looks absolutely freakin' adorable in this half-up-half-down hairstyle. I feel like I need to recreate this look for fall...

Hannah Einbinder

a white woman with light brown hair in a two-piece black gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nobody looks cooler in a messy lob than Hannah Einbinder, The Hacks star is proving, once again, that she's an official Hollywood It girl.

Zendaya

a black woman in a silver gown with a pixie cut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya is here!!!! Wowowowow this pixie cut is everything on her, and the ethereal glam is so pretty it hurts.

Jessica Williams

a black woman in a lavender gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oh Jessica Williams, the woman that you are! This baby bang and Old Hollywood glam (with pink eyeshadow??) is so stunning.

Emmy Rossum

a white woman with big brown curls in a black gown on a blue and gold emmys step and repeat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I am UNWELL! Look at Emmy Rossum's flawless curls! The volume, the definition, the drama! So so good.

Shailene Woodley

a white woman with a low brown ponytail in a blue top and sparkly pants with red gloves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yet another low ponytail graces the red carpet! I'm not 100 percent sure what's going on with Shailene Woodley's outfit tonight but I'm digging the pony and understated glam.

Elle and Dakota Fanning

two blonde women on a blue carpet, one in a black and white gown, the other in a mint green gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Can I please be the third Fanning sister if I can get my hair to be this perfect shade of platinum blonde?!

Selena Gomez

a white woman with black hair in a gold dress on a blue step and repeat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena has arrived! The Only Murders In the Building star is serving natural glam and soft mermaid waves tonight.

Isabel Gravitt

a white woman with brown hair in a white gown and pearl necklace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mmmmmk, this is going to be the inspiration for all my fall makeup looks. Thank you, Isabel Gravitt.

Jackie Tohn

a white woman with brown hair in a red dress and red lipstick

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She may star in Nobody Wants This but I have a feeling that after tonight, I and everyone else watching the Emmys will want to know this exact shade of red lipstick.

Kristen Kish 

an asian woman in a tuxedo shirt and black pants in front of the gold emmys step and repeat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Think short hair is boring on the red carpet? Allow Top Chef host Kristen Kish to change your mind with this artfully swooped hairdo.

Denee Benton

a black woman in a two-piece black gown on the blue and gold emmys step and repeat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Can we get a round of applause for Denee Benton's insane full-body glow? Is this another case of Vaseline Shimmering Body Oil at work?

Ciara Miller

a black woman in a white gown with a diamond necklace on a gold emmys step and repeat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The French twist and trailing curls are so elegant on Ciara Miller. I also need a close-up of her picture perfect French manicure.

Supriya Ganesh

a brown woman with dark hair in a light blue gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm totally and completely in love with Supriya Ganesh's soft mermaid waves tonight. I'll miss her on season three of The Pitt so much!

Mariska Hargitay

a white woman with brown hair in a red gown next to a white man with a gray beard in a tux

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The woman of the hour, the queen Mariska Hargitay is here! These beachy highlights are seriously working for her.

Lukita Maxwell

a woman with a short brown bob in a gold gown in front of a gold emmys step and repeat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bob alert! Shrinking' Lukita Maxwell is proving that the reign of the bob is far from over. Perhaps it's a call to go even shorter...??

Cynthia Nixon

a blonde woman in a red gown on the blue emmys carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Is it a little ironic that one of the most famous redheads in TV is attending the Emmys as a blonde? Perhaps, but I will say that Cynthia Nixon looks fab either way.

Fiona Dourif

a woman with red hair in a red dress on the blue emmys carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

More red hair! Perfect baby bangs! Fiona Dourif is getting my through until season three of The Pitt finally drops.

Louisa Jacobson

Louisa Jacobson wore a black-and-white suit on the 2026 Emmy Awards red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I don't think I've ever seen The Gilded Age star look so *hot* on the red carpet. This perfectly imperfect bixie and subtle smokey eye is absolutely sending me.

Abby Elliott

a white woman with red hair in a pink gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Okay, it's decided—The Bear's Abby Elliott was born to be a redhead!

Shabana Azeez

a woman with dark brown hair in a gold strapless gown on the blue emmys red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No scrubs or messy hair for The Pitt star Shabana Azeez tonight! She looks absolutely dazzling in this curled updo and soft glam.

Joy Sunday

a black woman with short hair in a silver gown on the emmys blue carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When there's no hair to hide behind, your face card better not decline. Luckily, Joy Sunday more than understood the assignment!

Grace Gummer

a white woman with a blow ponytail in a black gown on a gold emmys step and repeat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Love them or hate them, but low ponytails are a major fall hair trend, as evidenced by the divine Grace Gummer.

Niecy Nash

a black woman in a red gown on a blue emmys step and repeat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ugh, does anyone do red carpet glam like Niecy Nash? The Emmy-winner is bringing full bombshell tonight and my eyes are grateful.

Miriam Shor

a white woman in a yellow dress with bright lipstick on a blue emmys step and repeat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The first time Emmy nominee is looking ravishing with this sleek, middle-parted lob and poppy red lip.

Aliyah Mastin

a black woman with short brown hair in a white gown on a blue emmys step and repeat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While she's known for her curls on the Hulu series Paradise, I'm very into Mastin's sassy curled bob this evening.

Lena Hall

a woman with dark brown hair in a blue dress on an emmys blue step and repeat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Okay, Lena Hall coming in hot with a red lip to kick off the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards! I love this strong contrast with her cerulean gown.