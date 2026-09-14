The Most Jaw-Dropping 2026 Emmys Live Red Carpet Beauty Looks

Is it just me or has TV been really good this year? From The Pitt, Love Story, Widow's Bay, and the final season of Hacks (crying real tears) there has been hours upon hours of top-tier entertainment to watch over the last 12 months. So, it stands to reason that the 78th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be just as delicious to watch, starting, of course with all the red carpet arrivals.
The list of nominees is absolutely stacked this year with stalwarts like Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), and Jean Smart (Hacks) making a return to TV's biggest night, as well as some newcomers like Elle Fanning (Margo's Got Money Troubles), and Kate O'Flynn (Widow's Bay). Plus, it's always a joy to see Lisa Kudrow (The Comeback), return to the Emmys, as well as Keri Russell (The Diplomat), and the reigning red carpet queen of 2026, Zendaya (Euphoria). Who will take home the coveted trophies this year? It remains a mystery for the moment, but be sure to follow along for live updates, photos, and our editors’ honest thoughts about their favorite Emmys hairstyles and makeup throughout the night.
Rachel Sennott
This look is pure fun! From the extra high pony to the dash of pink shadow, Rachel Synnott is proving that you don't have to be so serious on the Emmys red carpet.
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman is still rocking that stunning set of divorce bangs and I couldn't be more thrilled. She looks as statuesque as ever on the blue carpet tonight.
Janelle James and Quinta Brunson
The Abbot Elementary stars look positive angels in their matching white looks, with impossibly dewy skin to match.
Amanda Peet
Amanda Peet is a '90s vision with a light wash of plum on her lips, a slick-back bun and minimalist black slip dress.
Keri Russell
Keri Russell makes a smokey eye feel fresh and otherworldly on the Emmys carpet tonight. Will this finally be there year for her to cinch her Best Actress award?!
Ayo Edebiri
A bold dramatic eye moment, at last! Ayo Edibiri is looking every bit the high fashion darling this evening.
Emma D'Arcy
Masc wet hair on the red carpet is stylish and cool, I can't take it. Thank you, Emma D'Arcy, for proving my point.
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell looks absolutely freakin' adorable in this half-up-half-down hairstyle. I feel like I need to recreate this look for fall...
Hannah Einbinder
Nobody looks cooler in a messy lob than Hannah Einbinder, The Hacks star is proving, once again, that she's an official Hollywood It girl.
Zendaya
Zendaya is here!!!! Wowowowow this pixie cut is everything on her, and the ethereal glam is so pretty it hurts.
Jessica Williams
Oh Jessica Williams, the woman that you are! This baby bang and Old Hollywood glam (with pink eyeshadow??) is so stunning.
Emmy Rossum
I am UNWELL! Look at Emmy Rossum's flawless curls! The volume, the definition, the drama! So so good.
Shailene Woodley
Yet another low ponytail graces the red carpet! I'm not 100 percent sure what's going on with Shailene Woodley's outfit tonight but I'm digging the pony and understated glam.
Elle and Dakota Fanning
Can I please be the third Fanning sister if I can get my hair to be this perfect shade of platinum blonde?!
Selena Gomez
Selena has arrived! The Only Murders In the Building star is serving natural glam and soft mermaid waves tonight.
Isabel Gravitt
Mmmmmk, this is going to be the inspiration for all my fall makeup looks. Thank you, Isabel Gravitt.
Jackie Tohn
She may star in Nobody Wants This but I have a feeling that after tonight, I and everyone else watching the Emmys will want to know this exact shade of red lipstick.
Kristen Kish
Think short hair is boring on the red carpet? Allow Top Chef host Kristen Kish to change your mind with this artfully swooped hairdo.
Denee Benton
Can we get a round of applause for Denee Benton's insane full-body glow? Is this another case of Vaseline Shimmering Body Oil at work?
Ciara Miller
The French twist and trailing curls are so elegant on Ciara Miller. I also need a close-up of her picture perfect French manicure.
Supriya Ganesh
I'm totally and completely in love with Supriya Ganesh's soft mermaid waves tonight. I'll miss her on season three of The Pitt so much!
Mariska Hargitay
The woman of the hour, the queen Mariska Hargitay is here! These beachy highlights are seriously working for her.
Lukita Maxwell
Bob alert! Shrinking' Lukita Maxwell is proving that the reign of the bob is far from over. Perhaps it's a call to go even shorter...??
Cynthia Nixon
Is it a little ironic that one of the most famous redheads in TV is attending the Emmys as a blonde? Perhaps, but I will say that Cynthia Nixon looks fab either way.
Fiona Dourif
More red hair! Perfect baby bangs! Fiona Dourif is getting my through until season three of The Pitt finally drops.
Louisa Jacobson
I don't think I've ever seen The Gilded Age star look so *hot* on the red carpet. This perfectly imperfect bixie and subtle smokey eye is absolutely sending me.
Shabana Azeez
No scrubs or messy hair for The Pitt star Shabana Azeez tonight! She looks absolutely dazzling in this curled updo and soft glam.
Joy Sunday
When there's no hair to hide behind, your face card better not decline. Luckily, Joy Sunday more than understood the assignment!
Grace Gummer
Love them or hate them, but low ponytails are a major fall hair trend, as evidenced by the divine Grace Gummer.
Niecy Nash
Ugh, does anyone do red carpet glam like Niecy Nash? The Emmy-winner is bringing full bombshell tonight and my eyes are grateful.
Miriam Shor
The first time Emmy nominee is looking ravishing with this sleek, middle-parted lob and poppy red lip.
Aliyah Mastin
While she's known for her curls on the Hulu series Paradise, I'm very into Mastin's sassy curled bob this evening.
Lena Hall
Okay, Lena Hall coming in hot with a red lip to kick off the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards! I love this strong contrast with her cerulean gown.