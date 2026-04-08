I truly think everyone I know (and don't know) chopped their hair into a bob last year. And maybe this is a hot take, but somewhere around the end of 2025, bob haircuts got boring. The bixie cut, though? It's the short hairstyle I'm most excited to see take off in 2026—and you'll be right there with me once you see how effortless and cool-girl it can look.

Named for its length, which falls somewhere between bob and pixie on the short haircut scale, the bixie cut is one of the cutest looks around. It's also super popular these days, with both your everyday city girls and famous ones like Zendaya and Gracie Abrams going in for the chop.

"[Bixie cuts are] trending because the girls have finally figured out how to wear that length and feel comfortable with it," explains celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen, the genius behind Zendaya's bixie. "This is the stage when you usually give up on the idea of growing it out and chopping it all off again."

Ready to take the plunge into short hair territory? Keep scrolling to see 18 enviable bixie cut ideas to bring to your next haircut appointment, plus insight from celebrity hairstylists on how to style, and who should get the look.

Red Carpet Bixie

Here, you can see Zendaya's gorgeous pixie cut, all smooth and sleek, for the red carpet. It's equally fabulous when styled a bit more casually, though. "I love showing off Zendaya’s natural curls with this cut," says Stephen. "All I need is a good curl cream and my Tangle Teezer Ultimate Detangler Brush. It’s great for grouping curls while the hair is wet!"

Loose Curls Bixie Cut

(Image credit: Spotlight/Launchmetrics)

If you're lucky enough to have a head of curls, you're lucky enough to have an extra level of interest added to any haircut. Like bobs, bixies look so good with curly hair, and can really be shaped to suit your individual tastes and curl pattern.

Bixie Cut and Bangs

If you're going for the bixie cut, you'll probably need to think about your bangs. Do you see how nicely this thick fringe blends with the rest of the cut while retaining its individuality? The whole thing is very much giving California cool, which makes sense—it's the work of LA-based hairstylist Isabella Sementilli.

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Effortless Bixie Cut

(Image credit: Spotlight/Launchmetrics)

"One might go for a bixie cut because they don’t want to fully commit to short hair. It’s a versatile cut that allows you to enjoy short hair but still gives you the option for many other styles," explains Stephen. Can't you see the cut above with some fun hair clips? Or a headband?

Side-Part Bixie Cut

(Image credit: Spotlight/Launchmetrics)

How sweet is this hairdo? With the deep side part and flippy ends tucked behind the ears, there's something so romantic about this cut—it reminds me a lot of the looks Gracie Abrams has been rocking. Which, speaking of...

Tousled Bixie Cut

This great bixie was the work of celebrity hairstylist Bobby Eliot. Because he wanted the hair to move and have some airiness to it, his must-have was Kristin Ess Working Texture Spray , which he tells Marie Claire is "the perfect product for movement but not feeling too weighed down."

Undone Bixie Cut

(Image credit: Spotlight/Launchmetrics)

Iris Law is Hollywood royalty by birth and bixie cut royalty by personal volition (her mom, Sadie Frost, has rocked some great pixies, though). Here, her platinum cut is styled in soft, seemingly air-dried waves. The cat eyeliner really makes the look, too.

Grown-Out Bixie Cut

(Image credit: Spotlight/Launchmetrics)

Because a bixie is technically a grow-out hairstyle, it looks good even if your bangs are getting a little long. As long as they're not totally in your eyes, you're in business. "I think for me what makes a bixie look best is movement and the feeling of it looking effortless," says Elliot. His other prime bixie advice? "A good blow-dry prep spray is key! Perfect foundation for shine and movement is Kristin Ess Blow Dry Mist."

Soft Bixie Cut

Though Sementilli calls this look a "curly short French bob," I think it can join the bixie party. There's so much care shown for the model's natural texture here—those wavy bangs and the layering add a lot of softness to what could otherwise be a dramatically sharp haircut.

Gelled Bixie Cut

(Image credit: Spotlight/Launchmetrics)

Some might call this a wet look, but I think it feels...a bit more wearable than what I picture for a wet bixie? The little bit of wave added to those face-framing strands really makes the look, as do the tendrils near the model's ears.

Bixie Cut and a Strong Part

Stephen was also the artist behind this curly bixie on Taraji P. Henson. The part, set deep to one side, was a thoughtful decision that really allows the voluminous texture its fair share of the spotlight (despite that short length!).

Retro Bixie Cut

(Image credit: Spotlight/Launchmetrics)

There's something decidedly retro about this inward-facing bob, especially since it's tucked so nicely behind an ear. Though it would look equally cute with a middle part, the imperfect side division works well here.

Middle Part Bixie Cut

(Image credit: Spotlight/Launchmetrics)

Speaking of, how cute is this middle-parted bixie? The super-straight hair texture lets you get a good glimpse at the length here. It's not a pixie; it's not quite long enough to be a bob; must be a bixie. And a great one at that.

Sideswept Bixie Cut

(Image credit: Spotlight/Launchmetrics)

Ever stand out on a windy balcony with a bixie cut? I haven't, but this model surely has, and she looks all the better for it. Again, the magic of a behind-the-ear tuck is on full display. And though there's not a lot of hair to work with, there's movement galore.

Shaggy Bixie Cut

While this cut is pretty short, I think it's long enough to qualify for bixie status. And really, if you could claim Anok Yai for any club, why wouldn't you? Stephen also tackled this look, moving away from the curls or sleek styles she exhibited above in favor of a fun, shaggy setup.

Curved Bixie Cut

Face-framing is one thing, but I'm really into the ear framing here. You've seen the allure of a behind-the-ear tuck, but sometimes you need to keep all those strands out to get the full effect of a really good haircut.

Slicked-Back Bixie Cut

(Image credit: Spotlight/Launchmetrics)

That being said, sometimes you really need to get the hair out of your eyes. Here is when a great hair gel comes in handy and lets you slick back your pixie cut.

But maybe keep those ends a little flippy, if you can? It's not a necessity, but it sure is cute.

Bedazzled Bixie

(Image credit: Spotlight/Launchmetrics)

I'm not sure you noticed, but none of the above bixie cuts had any kind of accessory going on. Though a bouncy ponytail is out of the question at this length, you can definitely zhuzh up the look with a headband, clip, or french comb. The sparklier, the better.

What Is a Bixie Cut?

"The bixie seamlessly blends the sophistication of a pixie with the versatility of a bob, offering more styling options," celebrity hairstylist Jordan Jay Brumant previously told Marie Claire. "When distinguishing between a bixie and a pixie cut, it primarily boils down to hair length."

Stephen adds that the cut "is that length between a grown-out pixie, but not quite a bob." That is to say, it's all relative. No one is going to take a measuring tape to your head and fine you if you claim pixie instead of, say, French bob. You can do your hair however you like.

Should I Get a Bixie Cut?

If you're craving a major hair refresh, a bixie might be just what you need. The cut works for all hair types and, if you don't like it, it will grow into a bob ever so quickly.

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Meet the Experts

Ursula Stephen Social Links Navigation Celebrity Hairstylist Ursula Stephen is a phenomenon and the hairstylist of choice for many of today’s high profile and fashion-forward celebrities, including Rihanna, Mary J. Blige, Kerry Washington and Laverne Cox just to name a few. Ursula has been creating haute hair for more than 15 years and continues to reinvent and revolutionize the beauty and fashion business. Stephen’s work has also appeared on the covers of Elle, Vogue and Glamour magazines worldwide. She is also the owner of Ursula Stephen The Salon in Brooklyn. She divides her time between New York and Los Angeles.