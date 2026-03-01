Keri Russell's 2026 Actor Awards Dress Will Give You Red Carpet Déjà Vu
Her custom Louis Vuitton gown will look familiar to 'Diplomat' fans.
In Netflix’s political thriller, The Diplomat, Keri Russell plays a U.S. Ambassador with a sharp demeanor and a buttoned-up wardrobe. Offscreen, the acclaimed actress abides by a reliably elegant style philosophy, evident in her 2026 Actor Awards dress.
Tonight, on the Actor Awards red carpet, Russell celebrated her fourth ceremony appearance in a custom Louis Vuitton gown designed with a one-shoulder silhouette, a high slit, and a figure-hugging bodice. Made with a lengthy train, her dress appeared as if it was pulled straight from a vintage closet—which is fitting, seeing as the ceremony’s dress code is “Reimagining Hollywood Glamour From the ’20s and ’30s.”
Stylist Frank Fleming grounded Russell's look with black satin pumps and shimmering drop earrings.
As for glam, Russell kept things classy with powdery pink blush and berry-colored lipstick. To pull everything together, she whipped her hair into a sleek, side-part bun.
This year's Actor Awards might give Diplomat fans déjà vu. At the 2025 Actor Awards (formerly SAG Awards), Russell made heads turn in a Zuhair Murad dress from the Lebanese designer's Fall 2024 collection. Designed with a thigh-grazing slit, a plunging neckline, and a bold rosette at the sleeve, her elegant black dress embraced Old Hollywood glamour—much like her outfit a year later. Fleming completed the look with slingback heels and shimmering diamond jewels to match.
If there’s one thing for certain, it’s that Russell loves an all-black ensemble. For her most recent award show appearance, at the 2026 Golden Globes, she slipped into a silky Stéphane Rolland dress styled by Fleming. While the flattering silhouette certainly garnered attention, it was the scintillating brooch that took center stage. Tiffany & Co. earrings, a satin clutch, and Saint Laurent pumps tied the look together.
This evening, Russell is in the running for two awards: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. While audiences patiently wait for the winners to be announced, everyone can agree her commitment to a dramatic black gown deserves a trophy of its own.
