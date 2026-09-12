While they arrive at the tail end of Award Season, the Emmy Awards are not to be overlooked when it comes to celebrity fashion. On September 14, 2026, the biggest names in television—including the stars of nominated shows like The Pitt, Love Story, and Pluribus—will reunite at the 78th annual ceremony in L.A. But before the VIPs put the finishing touches on their red carpet looks, Marie Claire is taking a trip down memory lane and revisiting some of the best fashion moments at the Emmys past.
The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences hosted the first Emmy Awards in 1949. By 1957, two-time Emmy winner Lucille Ball styled a fabulous fur-trimmed shawl; in 1972, Julie Andrews secured her first statuette in a baby blue gown; and, at the 1973 ceremony, Mary Tyler Moore had three trophies to her name in a floral dress.
That's not to say the applause-worthy attire disappeared at the turn of the century. With trendsetters like Zendaya, Kendall Jenner, and Tracee Ellis Ross joining the guest list in the 2010s, that wasn't even remotely possible. The Emmy Awards remain the most fashion-forward evening in television, but don't take Marie Claire's word for it: Keep scrolling for the 35 best Emmy Awards red carpet looks of all time.
Lucille Ball at the 1957 Emmy Awards
Lucille Ball, already the winner of two Emmys, brought the drama to the 1957 ceremony in a crystal-adorned tee-length dress, topped with a fur-trimmed coat.
Julie Andrews at the 1972 Emmy Awards
Julie Andrews was a one-and-done kind of Emmys attendee, accepting her award at the 1972 soirée in a ruffled cool blue look and never returning.
Mary Tyler Moore at the 1973 Emmy Awards
Ruffles, fur, and fringe were fixtures of Emmy Awards fashion as early as 1973. Mary Tyler Moore pulled off a one-shoulder dress—topped with asymmetrical floral-printed frills—and accessorized with yellow gold sparklers.
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Diahann Carroll at the 1986 Emmy Awards
Diahann Carroll was the picture of elegance at the 1986 Emmys, wearing a white column gown with strings of pearls swishing against the neckline. No red carpet needed.
Kelly Rutherford at the 1989 Emmy Awards
We didn't need a full-length photo of Kelly Rutherford's backless LBD to know it was a master class in '90s minimalism. Between the itty-bitty satin belt and the high neck, it would make her Gossip Girl character green with envy.
Joan Rivers at the 1990 Emmy Awards
Months after Julia Roberts wore a menswear Armani suit to the 1990 Golden Globes, Joan Rivers offered a take on all-white tailoring for her Emmy Awards outfit.
Jamie Lee Curtis at the 1990 Emmy Awards
Jamie Lee Curtis looked red-hot at the 1990 Emmys. The crimson-colored fabric of her dress formed to her figure before a slitted hem revealed black T-strap stilettos.
Jane Seymour at the 1990 Emmy Awards
In 1990, Jane Seymour traded red carpet-sweeping styles for the most striking jumpsuit. Jewel-toned appliqués were embroidered onto the bedazzled, opaque base of the Bond girl's black look.
Cindy Crawford at the 1992 Emmy Awards
Thanks to her tuxedo-inspired dress, Cindy Crawford stole the spotlight at the 1992 Emmy Awards. The supermodel's satin corset, white collar, and velvet-looking beret gave the red carpet look a Parisian twist—even in L.A.
Oprah Winfrey wearing Valentino at the 1994 Emmy Awards
Fashion editors wouldn't bat an eye if Oprah Winfrey's Valentino look returned to a recent red carpet. With its scoop-neck corset, a floral-printed chiffon skirt, and a matching semi-sheer shawl, it was timelessly elegant.
Courteney Cox wearing Debra McGuire at the 1995 Emmy Awards
Courteney Cox was never nominated for her performance in Friends, but in 1995, she still brought major style to the red carpet. The actor's liquid-looking slip dress was sculpted from light lavender satin—by the costume designer of the Emmy-winning series.
Demi Moore wearing Norman Norell at the 1997 Emmy Awards
The navy blue hue of Demi Moore's 1997 dress was so dark, it bordered on black. Hundreds of indigo-dyed sequins didn't just add texture to the otherwise straightforward style; they were a perfect color match to her then-husband Bruce Willis's suit tie.
Katie Holmes at the 1998 Emmy Awards
At just 19 years old, Katie Holmes brought Regency-era elegance to the Emmy Awards. She arrived in an empire-waist dress with cap sleeves and white velvet floral embroidery.
Angelina Jolie wearing Randolph Duke at the 1998 Emmy Awards
Angelina Jolie only RSVP'd "yes" to the Emmys once—in 1998. That's not to say she looked like a newcomer. The actor shone in a beige column dress by Randolph Duke, featuring a rhinestone bust-revealing cowl neck and a bejeweled illusion slit.
Jennifer Aniston wearing Randolph Duke at the 1999 Emmy Awards
All eyes were on Jennifer Aniston at her first-ever Emmy Awards. Sorry, Brad Pitt, but her paisley-printed top and chocolatey skirt from Randolph Duke stole the show.
Julia Roberts wearing Ralph Lauren at the 1999 Emmy Awards
From the front, Julia Roberts's first Emmy dress, courtesy of Ralph Lauren, embodied the minimalism of the '90s. But don't miss its open crisscross back, which gave the column slip a movie-star edge.
Sarah Jessica Parker wearing Anna Molinari at the 1999 Emmy Awards
Halle Berry wearing Versace at the 1999 Emmy Awards
Halle Berry's ombré crop top and tulle skirt—bedazzled for her by Versace—made a case for styling Y2K silhouettes on the red carpet.
Lucy Liu wearing Joseph A. Porro at the 1999 Emmy Awards
Long before the Spider-Man effect made red-and-black summer's strongest color combination trend, Lucy Liu's Joseph A. Porro gown proved the pair's sleek potential at the 1999 Emmys.
Keri Russell wearing Armani at the 2000 Emmy Awards
Keri Russell has remained loyal to Armani Privé on the red carpet since 2000. (She wore the Italian label as recently as the 2025 ceremony.) Almost 30 years ago, she pulled off a pale gray gown that looked like it was dripping in diamonds.
Jennifer Aniston wearing Christian Dior by John Galliano at the 2002 Emmy Awards
Aniston has always gone above and beyond at the Emmys. Case in point: the blush pink dress with silver embroidery (designed by John Galliano for Dior) that she paired with a matching neck scarf in 2002.
Meryl Streep at the 2004 Emmy Awards
The off-the-shoulder neckline, olive green sash, and muted mint skirt of Meryl Streep's three-tone ballgown at the 2004 Emmys deserve all their flowers.
Sandra Oh at the 2005 Emmy Awards
During her Grey's Anatomy era, Sandra Oh experimented with different silhouettes and skirt lengths. In 2005, she proved knee-length midis can be red carpet-ready in a cinched corset dress.
Olivia Wilde wearing Reem Acra at the 2008 Emmy Awards
Olivia Wilde looked every bit a princess in an airy Reem Acra gown at the 2008 Emmys. Between the bodice's intricate pleating and the crystal cap sleeves, she could've filmed an early-2000s rom-com series right then and there.
Chloë Sevigny wearing Isaac Mizrahi at the 2009 Emmy Awards
Before Zendaya wore polka dots to the virtual Emmys in 2020, Chloë Sevigny walked in a one-shoulder Isaac Mizrahi slip. The gold brooch on her waistband gave the skirt dimension and pulled the look together.
Claire Danes wearing Armani Privé at the 2010 Emmy Awards
The 2000s hosted some of the sparkliest Award Seasons in Emmy Awards history. Claire Danes's custom Armani Privé strapless piece in iridescent glitter brought the red carpet trend into a new decade.
Kerry Washington wearing Zuhair Murad at the 2011 Emmy Awards
Kerry Washington looked fiery and fabulous in a strapless scarlet look from Zuhair Murad, featuring a curved neckline, a hand-beaded bodice, and a sheer skirt topped with fringe.
Tracee Ellis Ross wearing Ralph Lauren Collection at the 2016 Emmy Awards
Ralph Lauren created this white, one-shoulder chiffon slip just for Tracee Ellis Ross. That's why the delicate drapery and waist cut-out looked sculpted to the Black-ish actor's silhouette.
Kendall Jenner wearing Richard Quinn at the 2019 Emmy Awards
Kendall Jenner first wore the Spring 2020 Richard Quinn gown to the 2019 Emmys. But just last year, the design, featuring a latex bodice and floral-printed overlay, returned to the red carpet, thanks to Lisa Rinna at the 2025 InStyle Imagemakers Awards.
Issa Rae wearing Aliétte at the 2021 Emmy Awards
This wouldn't be a proper red carpet round-up without at least one naked dress. Issa Rae showed a splash of skin at the 2021 Emmys in a spaghetti-strap slip from the New York-based brand founded by stylist Jason Rembert Aliétte. Zoom in to appreciate the nearly-naked netting that shimmered ever so slightly.
Zendaya wearing Valentino at the 2022 Emmy Awards
Zendaya didn't just win an Emmy Award in 2022, but the red carpet circuit, too. Her longtime stylist, Law Roach, dressed her in a custom Valentino ballgown, complete with a bow-topped bodice and a carpet-sweeping skirt. Her Bulgari choker necklace became the cherry on top of a glamorous '50s-inspired look.
Ayo Edebiri wearing Bottega Veneta at the 2024 Emmy Awards
Before winning Best Actress in a Comedy Series trophy for her work on The Bear, Ayo Edebiri walked her first-ever Emmy Awards red carpet in a balloon-looking leather dress by her go-to brand Bottega Veneta.
Aubrey Plaza wearing Loewe at the 2024 Emmy Awards
Aubrey Plaza broke the internet when she wore a sticky note-turned-slip dress to the 2024 Emmys. It wasn't long before the butter yellow style, straight from the Loewe Spring 2024 runway, became a meme.
Anna Sawai wearing Vera Wang at the 2024 Emmy Awards
Anna Sawai picked the perfect red carpet piece to make Emmy history: While becoming the first woman of Asian descent to win the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series statuette, the Shōgun actor stunned in a bright red mermaid gown by Vera Wang.
Lisa wearing Lever Couture at the 2025 Emmy Awards
If Blackpink's Lisa didn't debut this gravity-defying Lever Couture dress at the 2025 Emmys, it definitely would've scored a spot in Ariana Grande's Wicked press tour wardrobe. In addition to sporting the sculptural tulle strands, the pop star shade-matched the asymmetrical look to her Bulgari jewelry.
Selena Gomez wearing Louis Vuitton at the 2025 Emmy Awards
Red gowns have stood the test of time at the Emmys, earning endorsements from Aniston, Curtis, Sawai, and Selena Gomez. For the 2025 red carpet, the Only Murders in the Building actor tapped Louis Vuitton for a dress with a scarf that wrapped around her neck and trailed behind her like a train.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.