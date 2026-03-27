For the past few weeks, the ‘90s have been back in a big way as the world has become engrossed in Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette.

The biographical drama delved into the couple’s political-dynasty scion (played by Paul Anthony Kelly) meets Calvin Klein cool-girl (Sarah Pidgeon) courtship, their subsequent marriage, and the intense media scrutiny the pair faced before their tragic deaths in a 1999 plane crash. After the series finale aired on March 26, many have been wondering if there will be a new season to come, chronicling another fairy-tale (or is it?) romance.

Love Story is part of executive producer Ryan Murphy’s American TV universe, in which each season focuses on a different standalone story—the other iterations include American Horror Story, American Crime Story, American Sports Story, and American Horror Stories. Murphy’s Feud, while not part of that wider franchise, also takes a similar track, using an anthology format to dive deep into real-life figures and events we think we know well, often prompting viewers to think about them in new ways.

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What could this mean for another Love Story? Here’s everything we know so far, including which iconic couple a future installment could focus on. (Hint: Think Hollywood.)

JFK Jr. (Paul Anthony Kelly) and Carolyn Bassette (Sarah Pidgeon) ignore paparazzi. (Image credit: FX)

Has ;Love Story' been renewed for season 2?

As of March 27, 2026, Love Story has not yet been renewed for a second season. But given that Variety reported that the show is FX’s most-watched limited series ever on Hulu and Disney+, with the first five episodes being streamed more than 25 million hours since the February 12 series premiere, it wouldn’t be surprising if the show comes back for more.

What would 'Love Story' season 2 be about?

Even if a renewal announcement hasn’t come down (yet…), series creator Connor Hines has already given some thought to which high-profile pairing he’d like to follow next. When asked by Vanity Fair who he’d be interested in taking on for his next project, Hines responded, “Maybe Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. They have the right intensity.”

Burton and Taylor, of course, had a famously passionate (and famously tumultuous) Hollywood love story. The couple met on the set of 1963’s Cleopatra, when Taylor was married to her fourth husband, Eddie Fisher (the ex-husband of Debbie Reynolds and father of Carrie Fisher), and Burton was married to Sybil Williams. They both left their spouses for each other and married in 1964, making 11 movies together while also drawing headlines for their lavish lifestyle and public arguments. They got divorced in 1974, only to remarry a year later, but that second union was much briefer; they divorced again in 1976.

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"Even though there were rough times, I wouldn't give up one minute of my time with Richard Burton," Taylor wrote in her autobiography, per PEOPLE.

Carolyn Bessette and JFK Jr. on their wedding day. (Image credit: FX)

What other couples could be covered in 'Love Story' season 2?

Famous couples who’ve captured the public’s attention? We could spend all day coming up with ideas! It sounds like Hines is already toying with Burton and Taylor—and certainly, there’s plenty of drama to mine there—but fans of the series have also been speculating about potential Love Story subjects.

Names that have come up (again, all in speculation) have included a mix of rock stars, paparazzi fixtures, and Old Hollywood staples: Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain, David Bowie and Iman, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier, Sonny Bono and Cher, John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Victoria and David Beckham, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck…the list goes on.

Carolyn sits in her and JFK Jr's apartment. (Image credit: FX)

Which cast members would return for 'Love Story' season 2?

As an anthology, Love Story would start a new story with a new couple, if the series is indeed renewed. But, that said, Ryan Murphy loves to work with the same actors over and over again, so it wouldn’t be impossible to imagine that some of his regular players—like Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Emma Roberts, and Naomi Watts (who played Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in Love Story and Babe Paley in Feud: Capote and the Swans)—could appear in a new season in one way or another.

JFK Jr. and Carolyn argue. (Image credit: FX Networks/YouTube)

When would 'Love Story' season 2 come out?

Again, with no renewal news on the books, it’s hard to say when another season could arrive. But this season arrived just before Valentine’s Day, and it wouldn’t be out of line to think they’ll stick to that timing if (when?) the show comes back around again.