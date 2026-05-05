I can't think of a single time when Ayo Edebiri attended a red carpet event and didn't understand the assignment with her glam. Case in point, she attended tonight's Met Gala (the theme of which is "Fashion Is Art") for the third year in a row and I audibly gasped at the sight of her chic, messy braid.

The After the Hunt star showed up tonight looking extra ethereal in a sheer, white Chanel dress that was draped over one shoulder and featured a wraparound design. She had two feathers attached to both of her shoulders and a thigh-high leg slit on the dress's left side, but her ensemble isn't the only part of her look that was giving goddess energy. Over the last several months, Edebiri has mostly been spotted out wearing her hair in different variations of the blunt bob, but for tonight, she swapped out her short hair for a little more length, courtesy of hairstylist Jacob Dillon. She wore honey brown curls that were slightly lightened at the ends, and they were pulled back into a long, messy braid with a few loose pieces left out to frame both sides of her face.

Ayo Edebiri attends the 2026 Met Gala in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The rest of her glam also deserves a bit of commotion. She wore soft makeup complete with dewy foundation, brown eyeshadow, lengthening mascara, and a hint of color on her lips and cheeks. To seal it all together, the actress wore a short, milky white manicure that appeared to have a hint of shimmer to really add to the daintiness of the whole look.

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