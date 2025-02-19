The Prettiest Beauty Looks Modeled By Celebrities Over 50

Some of the most talked-about and coveted beauty looks on recent red carpets have been worn proudly by women over 50. The celebrities on this list, many of whom have spent decades in the business, have learned over time what works for them and aren't afraid to highlight their strongest features. The key? Not overdoing it, and knowing exactly what you want to accentuate. Below, the ultimate hair and makeup inspiration for women over 50.

Lily Tomlin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lily Tomlin has always had a beautifully long, slender, ovular face. With a gentle application of blush on her whole cheek and a touch of color on her lips (with a glossy finish to look soft and shiny), she looks wholly like herself without very much makeup.

Meryl Streep

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meryl Streep has mastered the art of refinement as she's aged, dipping into minimalist but striking silhouettes (including those cool glasses frames). With a gentle smudged cat-eye and no liner on the bottom of her eye, the effect is to make her eyes wider and more luminous.

Kathy Bates

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kathy Bates continues to look stunning, in part because she embraces her gray hair in a stylish way. By keeping things light—a pretty nude lip and blush—with plenty of upper eyeliner and mascara to highlight her eyes, the colors on her face complement the silver in her hair.

Helena Bonham Carter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Helena Bonham Carter has always had an impressively unique style, which has only gotten cooler and more refined with age. You can still experiment with vivid colors over 50, like this soft berry lipstick, silvery eyeshadow to highlight her inner corners and mobile lid, and a touch of blush.

Halle Berry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Halle Berry has looked incredible for decades at this point, and the model-actor has an extremely enviable natural look. But, genetics aside, this is also a good case for soft and natural makeup, with complementary nude lipstick and blush with a strong black eyeliner on the top lid to define her eyes.

Patricia Arquette

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Patricia Arquette is giving us a warm, gorgeous glow—bronzer isn't off-limits when you're 50+, it's just about doing a gentle application to make your skin look healthy. Having a flush, like this, on forehead, cheeks, and chin, helps the skin look lit from within.

Helen Mirren

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Helen Mirren is a masterclass of aging gracefully (in part due to her sense of humor and general irreverence about the whole thing). A pretty red with yellow undertones is a nice match for lighter skin, carefully applied so that it doesn't bleed onto the skin around the mouth.

Allison Janney

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Allison Janney, icon, always looks so polished because her beauty look has been strikingly consistent. She favors a bold eye, with liner on top and bottom with plenty of mascara, and either goes for a vivid color on cheeks or lips (in this case, it's lips with a pretty matte pink).

Lucy Liu

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lucy Liu has a sophisticated but still playful beauty style, often gracing us with a pink or red lip to dial up the vibrancy without ever looking over the top. With her lashes and upper eyelid a deep, dark black, your eyes are drawn to her eyes and mouth.

Vanessa Williams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Miss America is now in her 60s and still serving up incredible beauty looks. The eyeliner on the upper lid here is much thicker than others on this list, but the softer gray-black color (with some thick, short lashes) allow the eyes to "pop."

Jane Fonda

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jane Fonda has never shied away from a glamorous look, and a bright red color (with yellow undertones) is the perfect complement to her skin. Add deep eyeshadow and thick eyelashes—plus gorgeous gray hair—and the whole look is maximalist in an amazing way.

Regina King

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Regina King is just so inherently cool that she can pull off any manner of looks. When you're going for a stronger eye with darker colors, it helps to have clearly defined brows like this. Light peach is an amazing alternative to nude on lips and cheeks.

Laura Linney

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Truly, peach is a lovely choice if plain pink isn't doing it for you anymore. Here the focal point on Laura Linnery is the lips, with a softer hue echoed in the cheeks and forehead, and a pretty taupe eyeshadow on the lid. Linney loves a minimal look, and this is pretty perfect.

Sandra Oh

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A deeper red lipstick is gorgeous, depending on skin tone and lip shape. Sandra Oh uses a soft color with a bit of shine, and her lips are carefully lined (including a clearly defined cupid's bow at the top of her mouth), creating a beautiful but very emulatable shape.

Laura Dern

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When you have longer hair, like Laura Dern, you'll want a makeup look that complements your haircut but also highlights your face. With lots of blush and a matching lip color, Dern uses a strong liner on top and bottom lid to also highlight her eyes.

Viola Davis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Viola Davis proves that a dark, dramatic, glittery eyeshadow is great at any age. She's wisely keeping the focus all on her eyes, with a softer blush and glossy nude lip. And her brows are shaped and lined to perfection—a must with this kind of look.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has darker hair and lighter skin, which she often plays up to her advantage. Her lipstick is soft but bright, and her blush has a touch of red to it to match the color perfectly. Her brows have a gentle, sloping shape, which helps the look from feeling too graphic.

Jennifer Coolidge

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Coolidge, bombshell for the ages, doesn't give up her signature style even as she gets older. The bouffant hair is a major moment, obviously, but those dramatic smokey eyes and thick, overlined pink lips feel dramatic without ever looking silly.

Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Honestly, we're not even sure how J Lo does it—going into her 50s and beyond while looking just as luminous. This particular look probably relies on some bronzer and highlighter to bring out the depth and dimension in her face, and echoing the shine in her eyeliner and glossy lips.

Glenn Close

(Image credit: Getty Images)

May we all have hair as cool as Glenn Close's as we age (this is at the 2024 Governors Awards and it's one of the coolest looks Close has ever given us). She uses eyeliner on top and bottom lid but draws the eye outward by putting more eyeshadow towards the outer corner.

Michelle Yeoh

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look draws from some modern trends: carefully shaped, stenciled brows, a bright color on the lips, and a swath of blush from the apples of her cheek to the hairline. And, as such, Michelle Yeoh looks extremely youthful without seeming too "young," if you know what I mean.

Tracee Ellis Ross

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tracee Ellis Ross has big, bold style, both in terms of her clothing and in her hair and makeup. (If you like a bold look, she's one to follow.) This gorgeous plum-colored eyeshadow is smudged but still precisely applied, allowing for a bit of drama without looking messy.

Cate Blanchett

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cate Blanchett has kept things pretty consistent over the course of her illustrious career, routinely showing up on the red carpet in a great dress and neutral makeup. That kind of regularity keeps her recognizably herself and always incredibly chic.

Aunjanue Ellis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It is wild how much Aunjanue Ellis still looks like the younger version of herself. A brighter hair color deserves a deeper lip and a more substantial version of eye makeup, but the whole thing still looks holistic and even subtle, thanks to Ellis' gorgeous and healthy glow.

Naomi Watts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Naomi Watts rarely, if ever, looks too "done": her makeup is usually made up of softer lines that enhance her features. Case in point: this pretty pink lipstick that isn't heavily lined at the edges and some smudgy eyeshadow that doesn't have a single sharp edge.

Demi Moore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Moore's makeup is as cool now as it was in the '90s when she was still an up-and-coming star. Actually, now she's refined her look and keeps things pretty neutral on her face (with full coverage on her full, angular cheeks) and a bold, beautiful eye.

Angela Bassett

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Angela Bassett can really favor a bold color on the red carpet, but when she keeps things classic, she looks just as awesome. This is a full application of blush to highlight her cheekbones, and the deep black mascara and eyeliner complement her curls.

Michelle Pfeiffer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michelle Pfeiffer looks stunning here, and she's even diving into some "modern" makeup trends with some lip gloss. What's amazing is she was around the first time lip gloss was popular (in the '90s) so that consistency is a nice way to return to the classic styling that's always worked for her.

Iman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Iman is always stunning, but particularly when she dials up the capital-D Drama. That pretty teal color on her lids is perfectly complementary to those emerald drop earrings, and should inspire anyone over 50 to try a bold color for a night-out look.

Salma Hayek

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What I have always loved about Salma Hayek is her acceptance of aging: see also the fact that she's allowed her gray hairs to grow out and act as "highlights" in her dark hair. As such, her matte makeup complements that softer hair color and feels very coherent.

Gabrielle Union

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union looks utterly stunning, both in general and also when you consider that she's essentially looked the same for more than three decades. She uses a deeper color on eyes and lips, brightening things up just a touch on her cheeks, and giving us a nearly monochromatic look.

Pamela Anderson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In Pamela Anderson's 2020s resurgence, she has walked the red carpet wearing minimal and even no makeup to challenge conventional beauty standards. This is such a soft and subtle look, with a little pink on the eyes and lips and keeping everything else minimal. Gorgeous!