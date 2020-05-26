I'm a serial lipstick dater. So many lip products slide onto my desk. Some I double-tap and have all the heart eyes for. Others I ghost and leave on seen. This is #BigLipstickEnergy, an honest breakdown of how I feel about the latest lip launches. Read on for the three lipstick flings I'm keeping in rotation for now. Next week, I'll have a new roster.

Kilian - Le Rouge Parfum in Shocking Rose $55.00 at bykilian.com THE DETAILS: Kilian Hennessy changed the entire lipstick game when he launched his Le Rouge Parfum line: an array of bold, highly-pigmented shades with an intoxicating scent made up of orange blossom, marshmallow, honeysuckle, and rose. This Shocking Rose color is a part of the brand's new shade extension of pinks which are arriving just in time for summer. The long-wearing formulas are full of moisture and available in both satin and matte finishes. WHY I'M OBSESSED: If you examine my overflowing beauty collection, it's pretty clear that both lipstick and fragrance are my vices. I've always viewed fragrance as an invisible accessory and lipstick as a boost of confidence. Not surprisingly, I was elated to receive these chic engraved cases in 10 new hues. I was immediately drawn to this rich berry—a striking fuchsia with a neutral undertone. Something about the bright pop of color with the floral-y fragrance instantly perked up my mood.

L'Oréal - Infallible Pro Matte Les Chocolats Scented Liquid Lipstick in Box o Chocolates $9.99 at lorealparisusa.com THE DETAILS: The Infallible line of liquid lipsticks has earned praise for its staying powers—the formula offers bold, seemingly immovable color payoff yet comfortable wear in a single stroke. If the idea of your lips smelling like a chocolatey dessert speaks to your senses, these shades—available in tawny nudes to deep mahogany—are sure to be a treat. WHY I'M OBSESSED: Chances are, you either love or hate the idea of a chocolate-scented lipstick. To each their own, but I fall into the love category because cheeky makeup products bring me joy these days. And I'm into anything that tricks my sweet tooth, which is constantly craving chocolate—a whiff of this lipstick hits the spot. The deep brown shade serves up '90s realness, which I'm completely here for when I want to channel Nia Long in Love Jones.

Too Faced - Peach Kiss Moisture Matte Long Wear Lipstick in Stop Traffic $21.00 at sephora.com THE DETAILS: Long-wear lipsticks with matte formulas are great for several reasons right now: they won't smudge underneath your mask during outings and they'll survive your Zoom-filled schedule. This formula is blended with peach and sweet fig cream, which eradicates any signs of dryness with long-lasting moisture and also makes this lipstick smell so delectable. But sorry, no, it isn't edible. (I wish.) WHY I'M OBSESSED: Avid #BigLipstickEnergy readers know that I'm a red lip devotee—it's my signature shade. And in isolation, I've been wearing it simply to make me feel like myself and lift my spirit. This sultry red makes such a statement and the peachy scent is an added mood-boosting bonus. It reminds me of warm summer days and peak peach season, when they're ripe and juicy.

