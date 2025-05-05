Starface and Heaven by Marc Jacobs Merge Skincare and Streetwear in a Grungy New Collab
It pulls at the heartstrings of Gen Zers everywhere.
When Pat McGrath dropped a lipstick with Supreme in 2020—and teamed up again two years later on a nail polish set—it marked a shift: beauty was officially stepping into the world of cross-industry collaborations. Since then, we've seen Dr. Barbara Sturm x Aquazzura, Boy Smells x Ganni, and, earlier this year, trend-forward pairings like cool-girl skiwear brand Halfdays partnering with clean beauty brand Ilia. The latest drop? Starface and Heaven by Marc Jacobs—a collab that signals fashion and beauty are now fully in sync.
Launching today, May 5th, the drop brings together two brands that speak fluent Gen Z: Starface, known for its star-shaped pimple patches that destigmatize acne care and make it feel fun, and Heaven, Marc Jacobs' edgy, nostalgia-leaning fashion line. At the center of the collaboration is a mirrored compact filled with tattoo-inspired pimple patches designed by artists. Yes, it's skincare, but it's meant to be seen, like an accessory.
Instead of Starface's classic Big Yellow mirrored compact, you get a black and white version—still with the signature smile—filled with 32 pimple patches featuring a tattoo-inspired clothespin, "mom" banner, Heaven's signature double-headed bear, and more.
And the skincare benefits? They're just as good as the aesthetic. Each zit sticker is made with 100 percent hydrocolloid. This is a type of dressing, or material, that can be applied to an open pimple and works by drawing out gunk (think pus, oil, and fluid) while sealing the area off from bacteria. The spot treatment results in a flatter, calmer-looking pimple in a few hours, and a decreased risk of scabbing and scarring. Just keep in mind that these patches will really only work on whiteheads and other open pimples, not deep, under-the-skin zits.
For the unfamiliar, Heaven by Marc Jacobs was originally a boutique in New York City during the '90s, and has since been reimagined as a subculture-driven brand for Gen Z. Its double-headed teddy bear logo and oversized tees nod to '90s grunge and street style. Combine that with the skincare brand that flipped acne stigma on its head—and has landed on the faces of countless A-listers (hi, Hailey Bieber)—and you get a fusion of street style edge with skincare innovation.
For this collab, the brands enlisted artists Keegan Dakkar, Sean Kennedy, Rachel Lu, and David Enth to create eight limited edition, tattoo-inspired pimple patch designs. To celebrate the drop, the campaign features talent like BB Trickz, Lil Uzi, beabadoobee, Nettspend, and more, all sporting the stickers in vintage-esque, edgy passport shots.
The Starface x Heaven by Marc Jacobs compact ($19) is available now on Starface and Marc Jacobs, as well as in-store at Heaven by Marc Jacobs locations in LA and London, for a limited time only, while supplies last.
Other Starface Products I Love
The original Big Yellow refillable compact comes with 32 star-shaped, 100 percent hydrocolloid patches.
Acne-fighting salicylic acid and hydrating hyaluronic acid team up with niacinamide—known for fading dark spots and controlling oil—in a super lightweight moisturizer that treats breakouts without drying out the skin.
Available in six fun, fruity scents, this lip balm contains a rich formulation of shea butter, cocoa butter, and coconut oil for major moisture in one swipe.
