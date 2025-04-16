Sza Now Has a Beauty Brand, and Her Iconic Lip Combo Is the First Drop
After months of guessing, her signature gloss is about to hit the market.
The wait is finally over: Sza has revealed her go-to lip combination. And there's more—turns out the lip gloss she's been wearing nonstop for the past few months is set to be the first launch from her new beauty brand, Not Beauty. (Mic drop.) On April 15, the singer posted a video on Instagram, channeling a lumberjack with a chainsaw in hand. Sza went to work chopping tree branches before the camera panned over to her “logs,” i.e., the much-anticipated new lip glosses.
The line will launch with three offerings, one clear and two tinted in the shades Flesh and Strawberry. Housed in wooden components (appropriate, given the theme of the promotional video), each tube has the brand's logo printed on the front in bubbly red font. “I’m not a beauty maven, but I know lips,” the singer said in a recent Vogue interview. “I know what I like, and I’m diligent about finding the best quality ingredients.”
A photo posted by on
While the exact launch date has yet to be revealed, the Not Beauty website is now active and showcases the line on a multitude of skin tones. Fans can get their hands on the products via various pop-ups at the Grand National Tour, which she is co-headlining with Kendrick Lamar this summer. This isn’t the first time that beauty products have been used as merch (this is the entire premise of the brand Simmi Haze, which was founded by DJ sister duo Simmi and Haze), but there’s no doubt that the launch of Not Beauty will continue to revolutionize the way beauty founders interact with their customers.
That being said, Sza’s lip combinations have gotten a cult following of their own, and people have been trying to recreate them for years. I’m very much a part of that group, and I have to say, I’ve found some gems along the way. So if you simply can’t wait for the Not Beauty launch (which, same), keep reading for the products I’ve used to create my own Sza-inspired lip combos .
For a while, the singer wore this mauvey, purple-toned lip that I fell in love with. I got the look by using Fenty Beauty's gloss bomb in the shade Riri. I also like using the brand's shimmery gloss bomb stix as an initial wash of color.
Sza's lips always looked perfectly ombréd thanks to her expert placement of lip liner. My hands-down favorite has to be Makeup by Mario's lip liner in dark chocolate, which I use to line my lips and blend in using the brush on the end. It's the perfect neutral brown for all skin tones, and the way I fly through these pencils is a testament to how good they are.
From what I can tell, I believe Sza overlines her lips using a darker lip liner to add a pouty definition. My favorite pencil to do this trick is Juvia's Places' espresso, which is a rich, deep brown. I typically overline my bottom lip and about 75 percent of my upper lip, stopping just short of the corners. I've found that when I blend everything, it creates more of a natural gradient and doesn't make product build up at the corners of my mouth.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
-
This Is Your Shortcut to Easy Summer Style
The classic outfit formula got a revamp.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Rico Nasty Shares What Music Shaped Her—and What's on Her Playlist Now
With her new album 'LETHAL' coming soon, the rapper opens up about her musical preferences for the 'Marie Claire' series "Listen Up."
By Sadie Bell
-
The Future Queen of the Netherlands Wore the Same Tiara She Used to Play Dress-Up In as a Child
It was a full-circle moment for Princess Catharina-Amalia, who admits, "I love tiaras."
By Kristin Contino
-
Can Charlotte Tilbury's New Lip Gloss "Double the Size" of Your Lips?
Four editors put the tingly new gloss to the test.
By Samantha Holender
-
#BigLipstickEnergy: My Favorite Liquid Lipsticks from Black-Owned Beauty Brands
Because representation matters 365 days of the year.
By Maya Allen