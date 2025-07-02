July Nights Just Got a Whole Lot Hotter (and Tipsier) Thanks to NARS’s Latest Collab
Summer in a bottle—literally.
Three of my favorite joys in this world are the beach, makeup, and a perfectly chilled glass of rosé. So when NARS announced that they would be doing a limited-edition collaboration between their Hot Escape Collection and Wölffer Estate’s Summer in a Bottle wine, I hopped in a car at a moment's notice and drove to the Wölffer Wine Stand in East Hampton to get an early preview.
The collab may seem a bit unexpected at first (although beauty-alcohol crossovers are becoming more and more of A Thing in 2025), but the legacy makeup brand and Hampton’s vineyard found quick common ground. “We’ve always been cutting edge in what we do—we put a non-alcoholic wine out before anyone else did,” Joey Wölffer, the co-owner of Wölffer Estate, tells me. “NARS is so focused on artistry and craft, so it was such great synergy.”
While I personally don’t possess the willpower to save the bottle for display (I plan on popping mine open as part of a Fourth of July celebration), the art is a cheeky little treat that would be a standout in a wine collection. Every little emblem is a nod to Francois Nars’ favorite vacation destination: Biarritz, France. There are striped umbrellas, beach shorelines, lighthouses, and, of course, the entire Hot Escape Collection.
Shop it—and the crisp, collectable bottle of wine—below.
Shop the Summer in a Bottle NARS Hot Escape Edition
I’m a chronic overpacker (especially when it comes to my makeup bag), but this single quad has helped me trim down majorly. With a blush, bronzer, and highlighter, I can bronze my face and add a subtle glow all with one palette. I’m partial to the shade 1 as a fair girlie, but shade 2 is just as beautiful.
MC’s Beauty Editor Siena Gagliano has waxed poetic about this nourishing gloss-oil hybrid. “The gloss has just enough shine to catch the light, coating my lips in a sheer bronze tint that never feels overdone but still delivers that warm, shimmery finish,” she says.
I live for a little duo—especially when it comes it summer-ready package. With this bundle, you’ll have access to the Laguna Bronzing Powder (a talc-free industry favorite) and the a mini Lip Oil in Laguna, which is the perfect finishing touch to a golden makeup look.
