Three of my favorite joys in this world are the beach, makeup, and a perfectly chilled glass of rosé. So when NARS announced that they would be doing a limited-edition collaboration between their Hot Escape Collection and Wölffer Estate’s Summer in a Bottle wine, I hopped in a car at a moment's notice and drove to the Wölffer Wine Stand in East Hampton to get an early preview.

The collab may seem a bit unexpected at first (although beauty-alcohol crossovers are becoming more and more of A Thing in 2025), but the legacy makeup brand and Hampton’s vineyard found quick common ground. “We’ve always been cutting edge in what we do—we put a non-alcoholic wine out before anyone else did,” Joey Wölffer, the co-owner of Wölffer Estate, tells me. “NARS is so focused on artistry and craft, so it was such great synergy.”

While I personally don’t possess the willpower to save the bottle for display (I plan on popping mine open as part of a Fourth of July celebration), the art is a cheeky little treat that would be a standout in a wine collection. Every little emblem is a nod to Francois Nars’ favorite vacation destination: Biarritz, France. There are striped umbrellas, beach shorelines, lighthouses, and, of course, the entire Hot Escape Collection.

Shop it—and the crisp, collectable bottle of wine—below.

Shop the Summer in a Bottle NARS Hot Escape Edition

Wölffer Estate Summer in a Bottle NARS Hot Escape Edition $33.50 at store.wolffer.com The whole Hamptons population will agree with me: this fruity rosé tastes like summer. It’s fresh with a nice minerality—and call me crazy, but I like mine poured over a massive ice cube. NARS Hot Escape Cheek and Face Palette $49 at Sephora I’m a chronic overpacker (especially when it comes to my makeup bag), but this single quad has helped me trim down majorly. With a blush, bronzer, and highlighter, I can bronze my face and add a subtle glow all with one palette. I’m partial to the shade 1 as a fair girlie, but shade 2 is just as beautiful. NARS Hot Escape Afterglow Lip Oil - 213 - Laguna $28 at Ulta Beauty MC’s Beauty Editor Siena Gagliano has waxed poetic about this nourishing gloss-oil hybrid. “The gloss has just enough shine to catch the light, coating my lips in a sheer bronze tint that never feels overdone but still delivers that warm, shimmery finish,” she says. NARS Mini Laguna Bronzer & Lip Oil Set $32 at Nordstrom I live for a little duo—especially when it comes it summer-ready package. With this bundle, you’ll have access to the Laguna Bronzing Powder (a talc-free industry favorite) and the a mini Lip Oil in Laguna, which is the perfect finishing touch to a golden makeup look.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors