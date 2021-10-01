The 14 Best Makeup Bags for Your Beauty Goodies
Marie Kondo would be proud.
By Alexis Gaskin published
Arguably, one of the most neglected beauty purchases is the makeup bag that your favorite liquid eyeliners, lipsticks, eyeshadows, and brushes go into. Makeup bags, organizers, and cases are a vital part of keeping your beauty products organized and ready to grab for last-minute trips or on-the-go makeup sessions. Whether you’re a full-on Marie Kondo type of organizer or if you carry lipsticks loose in your purse (guilty), consider investing in a durable and stylish makeup bag that will get you excited to dive in to create a new look. The right makeup bag not only saves time when you just need your trusty eyebrow pencil, but also helps take stock of all your products so you can rediscover old favorites.
1. Sonia Kashuk Makeup Organizer Bag Set
Put simply, Sonia Kashuk knows how to make a good makeup bag (or four). If you need different sized makeup bags for different occasions, this is the set for you—because you know you'll use every single one.
2. ROWNYEON Lipstick Organizer Bag
This is for the lipstick lovers who still wore their favorite lipstick even though they had a mask on. First, thank you for wearing a mask; and secondly, I see you. I have more lipsticks than I know what to do with, and this organizer helps me keep track of them. Plus, once you have everything organized you realize all the colors you forgot about.
3. Huda Beauty WISHFUL Skincare Travel Bag
This bag has so much potential, it’s insane. While it’s made for skincare, that just means more space for your makeup. The holographic material is a big seller, thanks to its fun and easy-to-clean material—so when accidental foundation spills (RIP) occur, you can simply wipe them away.
4. Lay-n-Go Lay-n-Go COSMO Cosmetic Bag
I am the most disorganized person ever, and this bag is genius. Think of it like a knapsack that also has small compartments and slots for your brushes. You can have all your makeup laid out in front of you, and once you’re done you just cinch it up to form a convenient, travel-friendly bag.
5. Miss Swiss Miss Swiss Makeup Travel Case
When you’re on the go and only have time for a quick mascara-eyeliner-lipstick combo, this is the case for you. While it’s technically not a bag, this case is too good to pass on. The sleek packaging fits into most bags and even has a mirror for quick touch-ups and last-minute checks.
6. Urban Outfitters Embroidered Canvas Pouch
As paradoxical as it sounds, sometimes you need to keep a mini bag in your regular bag (extra points if you keep a mini bag inside a mini bag). It's a great option to keep your must-haves separate from whatever else you have swimming in your bag. They also make a great stocking stuffer.
7. about-face Limited Edition Pencil Cosmetic Bag
Of course, you can absolutely use this for more than just your eyeliners, eyebrow pencils, and so on, but the slim size makes it easy to carry small items. For lovers of stationery and makeup, you can even keep them together (but please don’t accidentally use a pen for eyeliner).
8. Sonia Kashuk TSA Travel Makeup Bag Kit
Having to go through TSA is hard enough with the whole being barefoot thing, so make sure you have your essentials organized before you dare to put it on the conveyor belt. This kit from Sonia Kashuk is perfect for the few makeup items you absolutely need on the plane. Pack some lip balm and a sheet mask—you’ll thank me later.
9. BABOON TO THE MOON Monomesh Pouch Set
These are beyond durable, and even though they're made from a mesh material you won’t have to worry about any tears thanks to the military-grade fabric. Perfect for camping excursions or hikes, these can easily hold any lip balm, sunscreen, sanitizer, or other beauty things you may need on the trail.
10. Tartan + Twine 100% Chevron Deluxe Weekender Cream
With restrictions lifting and vacations occurring left and right, a mid-sized weekender bag is perfect for carrying not only your makeup but also your favorite cleanser and moisturizer. Also, this bag comes with clear inserts for even more organizing. Consider putting your more liquid products in them in case of spillage.
11. MAKE UP FOR EVER Professional Bag
Whether you’re a professional makeup artist or you just have more lipsticks and blushes than space, this bag will help keep all your products organized and ready for wherever you need to go. The multiple compartments with mesh paneling make for easy access when creating looks and the sturdy straps mean easier travel.
12. Luxe + Willow Luxe + Willow SLAY UV-Sanitizing Cosmetic Bag
Listen, is this necessary? No, but it's really cool, and if you like to be extra cautious with the brushes you put on your face, but don’t have time to wash them after every use, then it’s worth it. Also, I’m just going to leave this review here, because it makes an excellent point: “I was looking for a big box for my intimate toys. And this also has UV sanitizer, so it's a win-win!”
13. Caboodles Acrylic Train Case with Logo Lining
Caboodles is such a nostalgic part of most makeup journeys, and while we may be over the rounded style of our childhoods, their revamped train case is the perfect organizer to hold it all.
14. Rains Rains 1558 Small Toiletry Bag
A moment of silence for the powder cosmetics that have been ruined by an accidental spill in your bag. Never lose another expensive pressed powder to a leaky bottle: A waterproof makeup bag might seem unnecessary, but just remember, replacing wet and bacteria-filled makeup is much more expensive.
Alexis Gaskin is a Freelance Beauty Writer for Marie Claire who can often be found painting her nails to match every outfit. She covers beauty, skincare, and fat fashion and will get distracted by any and all Halsey-related content or anything glittery.
