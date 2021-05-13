For most of last year, my glosses and lipsticks have been left mostly untouched, the typical pops of color I gravitate towards rendered invisible. But it's left room for more experimentation on the rest of my face: razor-sharp liner, draped blush, and most of all, vibrant cream eyeshadows.

Is cream eyeshadow better the powder?

While powder shadow is a classic, I find that cream shadows are the formulas I've been clinging to in these trying times. And by trying times, I mean 95 degree days when the rest of my face is melting Raiders of the Last Ark-style. They've become my go-to for more than one reason: They blend like warm butter when I'm in the mood to mix and match different shades, lay comfortably on my lids like I've got nothing on, and stay put when I know I've got a long night devoid of touch-ups ahead of me.

What cream eyeshadow is right for me?

Every month, there are brand new cream eyeshadow innovations that make each formula more exciting than the last. But since I've racked up quite the collection, I've gotten the chance to narrow down the absolute best of the best when it comes to cream formulas. From slick metallics to finely-ground glitters to translucent tints, here are the absolute best cream shadows to add to your cart.

The Cult Classic Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Shadow $29.00 at sephora.com Mercier's pencils have been a makeup bag staple for the pros for years. Use it as a liner in concentrated strokes, or blend it all over the lid for a hazy wash of color.

The Longwear Shadow Maybelline New York Eyestudio ColorTattoo Metal $7.25 at amazon.com These cream shadows from Maybelline are made to last 24 hours, and they live up to that test. Swipe on a color in the morning, and watch how they last till dinnertime.

The Bling Cream Charlotte Tilbury Eyes to Mesmerize Cream Eyeshadow $32.00 at sephora.com Looking to up the drama? These cream shadows from legendary British brand Charlotte Tilbury don't skimp when it comes to shine and glitter. These shades are gorgeous on every skin tone, and are a great one-step product for immediate glam.

For A Natural Finish Revlon Colorstay Creme Eye Shadow $5.09 at amazon.com For a beauty novice, there is no way to apply this product incorrectly. A quick wash of color adds dimension and gorgeous color to the lids. It's the easiest product to use, and won't budge all day long.

The Editor Fave Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow $24.00 at amazon.com The formula is an editor favorite for a reason. The handy applicator allows for precise strokes, and the creamy liquid dries down after just a few seconds. And don't worry if you don't have time to touch your look up later—the formula is practically crease-proof.

The Matte Shadow about-face Matte Fluid Eye Paint $24.00 at aboutface.com The brainchild of musician Halsey, these liquid shadows come in a range of cool-girl colors that won't budge an inch all day. They're easy to blend, and also make great eye primers if you want to layer on addition shadows on top.

The Chic Cream Chanel Longwear Cream Eyeshadow $36.00 at nordstrom.com Want a little glamour in your life? These Chanel shadows are creamy and rich, and come in a range of colors for every mood. Not only is the packaging stunning, but they look stunning on the eyes and will definitely wow everyone you see.

The Cream To Powder ILIA Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint $22.40 at dermstore.com If you want the ease of a cream or liquid shadow but the smoothness of a powder, this product is calling your name. It's so easy to swipe on and blend out, and won't move even through sweat and humidity.

For An Easy Smokey Eye Wunder2 Super Stay Stick Eyeshadow $19.00 at amazon.com A smokey eye might sound like a project, but a swipe of this pencil along the lash lines creates a diffused, sultry gaze that won't turn crunchy as the hours pass.

The Pencil NUDESTIX Magnetic Eye Color $26.00 at sephora.com A chubby pencil makes throwing on a full-on eye look as easy as signing your name. They glide on like butter, and you can smudge them out for a more smokey gaze. But once they're set, they're on for the night—no budging.

Most Versatile Kjaer Weis Cream Eye Shadow $48.00 at kjaerweis.com Versatility is this formula's strong suit. Apply one layer for a sheer look, or layer it on for a bold, opaque pop.

Most Pigmented Rituel de Fille Ash and Ember Eye Soot $42.00 at amazon.com While some natural formulas lack the color pay-off we all crave, this creamy pot packs a pigmented punch. Warm up the formula with your finger, then swipe the finely-ground shimmer across your lids and brow bone.

Most Effortless Jillian Dempsey Lid Tint $28.00 at amazon.com This sheer option screams "editorial." One thin layer adds a semi-translucent tint to the lids for some cool-girl edge.