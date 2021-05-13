14 Cream Eyeshadows That Won't Ever Budge or Crease

They blend easily, sit comfortably, and stay put all night long.

A woman with bold blue and yellow eye makeup.
(Image credit: Selin Alemdar/Getty Images)
Taylore Glynn

By , published

For most of last year, my glosses and lipsticks have been left mostly untouched, the typical pops of color I gravitate towards rendered invisible. But it's left room for more experimentation on the rest of my face: razor-sharp linerdraped blush, and most of all, vibrant cream eyeshadows.

Is cream eyeshadow better the powder?

While powder shadow is a classic, I find that cream shadows are the formulas I've been clinging to in these trying times. And by trying times, I mean 95 degree days when the rest of my face is melting Raiders of the Last Ark-style. They've become my go-to for more than one reason: They blend like warm butter when I'm in the mood to mix and match different shades, lay comfortably on my lids like I've got nothing on, and stay put when I know I've got a long night devoid of touch-ups ahead of me.

What cream eyeshadow is right for me?

Every month, there are brand new cream eyeshadow innovations that make each formula more exciting than the last. But since I've racked up quite the collection, I've gotten the chance to narrow down the absolute best of the best when it comes to cream formulas. From slick metallics to finely-ground glitters to translucent tints, here are the absolute best cream shadows to add to your cart.

The Cult Classic

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Shadow

Mercier's pencils have been a makeup bag staple for the pros for years. Use it as a liner in concentrated strokes, or blend it all over the lid for a hazy wash of color.

The Longwear Shadow

Maybelline New York Eyestudio ColorTattoo Metal

These cream shadows from Maybelline are made to last 24 hours, and they live up to that test. Swipe on a color in the morning, and watch how they last till dinnertime.

The Bling Cream

Charlotte Tilbury Eyes to Mesmerize Cream Eyeshadow

Looking to up the drama? These cream shadows from legendary British brand Charlotte Tilbury don't skimp when it comes to shine and glitter. These shades are gorgeous on every skin tone, and are a great one-step product for immediate glam.

For A Natural Finish

Revlon Colorstay Creme Eye Shadow

For a beauty novice, there is no way to apply this product incorrectly. A quick wash of color adds dimension and gorgeous color to the lids. It's the easiest product to use, and won't budge all day long.

The Editor Fave

Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow

The formula is an editor favorite for a reason. The handy applicator allows for precise strokes, and the creamy liquid dries down after just a few seconds. And don't worry if you don't have time to touch your look up later—the formula is practically crease-proof.

The Matte Shadow

about-face Matte Fluid Eye Paint

The brainchild of musician Halsey, these liquid shadows come in a range of cool-girl colors that won't budge an inch all day. They're easy to blend, and also make great eye primers if you want to layer on addition shadows on top.

The Chic Cream

Chanel Longwear Cream Eyeshadow

Want a little glamour in your life? These Chanel shadows are creamy and rich, and come in a range of colors for every mood. Not only is the packaging stunning, but they look stunning on the eyes and will definitely wow everyone you see.

The Cream To Powder

ILIA Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint

If you want the ease of a cream or liquid shadow but the smoothness of a powder, this product is calling your name. It's so easy to swipe on and blend out, and won't move even through sweat and humidity.

For An Easy Smokey Eye

Wunder2 Super Stay Stick Eyeshadow

A smokey eye might sound like a project, but a swipe of this pencil along the lash lines creates a diffused, sultry gaze that won't turn crunchy as the hours pass.

The Pencil

NUDESTIX Magnetic Eye Color

A chubby pencil makes throwing on a full-on eye look as easy as signing your name. They glide on like butter, and you can smudge them out for a more smokey gaze. But once they're set, they're on for the night—no budging.

Most Versatile

Kjaer Weis Cream Eye Shadow

Versatility is this formula's strong suit. Apply one layer for a sheer look, or layer it on for a bold, opaque pop.

Most Pigmented

Rituel de Fille Ash and Ember Eye Soot

While some natural formulas lack the color pay-off we all crave, this creamy pot packs a pigmented punch. Warm up the formula with your finger, then swipe the finely-ground shimmer across your lids and brow bone.

Most Effortless

Jillian Dempsey Lid Tint

This sheer option screams "editorial." One thin layer adds a semi-translucent tint to the lids for some cool-girl edge.

The Golden Hour Pick

TOM FORD Cream Color for Eyes

You know that universally flattering golden hour light we chase when we're trying to 'get the shot'? This formula is that creamy filter, concentrated. The whipped mousse adds an illuminating pop to any eye shape.

Taylore Glynn
Taylore Glynn

Taylore Glynn is the Beauty and Health Editor at Marie Claire, covering skincare, makeup, fragrance, wellness, and more. If you need her, she’s probably roasting a chicken, flying solo at the movies, or drinking a bad Negroni at JFK.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.