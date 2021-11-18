This Top-Rated Setting Spray Is Less Than $10 at Ulta Right Now

Have you ever spent a little too much time putting your makeup on in the morning, only to find that it’s entirely gone by the time you get home at the end of the day? Or, have you ever realized that the eyeshadow that you so carefully applied to your upper lid has somehow magically transferred to—and smudged all over—your lower lash line? If you answered yes to either of the above, then you're definitely in need of a brand-new setting spray. And luckily, Morphe's Continuous Setting Mist is currently majorly discounted, so right now is the perfect time to test it out for yourself.

The setting spray usually retails for $16, but you can nab it for just $9 as a part of Ulta’s Early Black Friday Sale. The deal will only last until November 20, so it’s best to act fast. And, while several iterations of the Continuous Setting Mist are on sale right now—including versions that promise to mattify your face and others that will add an extra boost of dewy glow—the original, cult-favorite formula has garnered more than 1,000 five-star reviews.

It's not hard to see why: The microfine mist is enriched with vitamin E, vitamin B5, and fruit extracts, and promises to leave you with a lit-from-within, radiant finish. Plus, unlike other traditional setting sprays, Morphe’s version won’t leave your face covered in splotchy, uneven, wet patches that ultimately ruin your makeup rather than seal it in place. The continuous spray function on this super-affordable pick coats your face in an even, lightweight layer, guaranteeing that all of your makeup will last the day—not just the bits you managed to cover the first time around.

Morphe’s full range of products has long been beloved by makeup pros and regular folk alike thanks to their versatility and excellent price point, and the Continuous Setting Mist is no different. Not only can it be used to set your makeup after you apply it, but it's also a great way to get the most of your makeup application in the morning. Simply spritz the mist onto your brushes and sponges before you use them. That will instantly make your products go on just a little smoother from the get-go, and might even make your highlighter look more glowy.

Stock up on the adorable mini-sized version of the Continuous Setting Mist—which is on sale for $6 right now, by the way!—to touch up your look on the go. Creased or dried-up makeup will instantly become a thing of the past, so you’ll be able to go all day without needing to stop and reapply. Morphe also sells a jumbo sized-version, too, to buy once you fall in love with it. Take it from someone whose makeup always used to transfer onto the collars of her white T-shirts: This mist is truly a must-buy.