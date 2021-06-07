Picture this: It's finally summer 2021. You're finally out wearing your pandemic purchases and drinking in some much-needed vitamin D. The denim shorts are OUT. And whether you're playing tennis in the park or flail dancing at the bar because you're just happy to be socializing, there's one inevitable summer problem that comes for us all: sweat. It's in our hair, all over our bodies, and most annoyingly, in our faces. Luckily, you've faced this before, so you came prepared. There are dry shampoos that suck up extra oil from your scalp, powders specifically made to soak up boob sweat, and of course, the old standby for keeping your makeup from sliding off your face and onto the sidewalk: good old-fashioned setting powder.

By old-old fashioned, we simply mean reliable, because the latest and greatest in face powders are more advanced than ever. Blurring pigments act as DIY Instagram filters. Formulas are infused with soothing skin ingredients that treats your complexion while you wear it. Shade ranges have been expanded. All in all, setting powders have just gotten better ingredient and texture-wise, and we're thrilled about it. Even still, it's the one thing that's probably missing from your purse right now. That's why we felt like everyone could use a refresher on the best setting powders out there, from pressed options to pretty loose powders in pots. Here, the very best setting powders for every skin tone under the sun (literally.)

For More Coverage Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder $45.00 at sephora.com Touching up your complexion makeup on the go can be a bit of a hassle—personally, my purse is too packed to throw in a big fluffy buffing brush—and this formula is the solution. This pressed powder can easily cover red spots and blemishes on your travels, and it includes rose wax and almond oil to keep skin looking soft.

For Oily Skin It Cosmetics It Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Pressed Translucent Setting Powder $30.00 at ulta.com When you need to soak up sweat fast, this pressed powder sucks up all that unwanted sebum and improves the appearance of large pores.

For A Photo Op Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder $19.99 at Amazon $50.11 at iHerb $23 at Macy's It's a makeup artist go-to for a reason. If you know you're going to be taking pictures on a night out, this powder will keep your T-zone matte without that scary, telltale flash back.

For Dry Skin Kosas Cloud Set Baked Setting & Smoothing Talc-Free Vegan Powder $34.00 at sephora.com If you've been burned by setting powders in the past when it comes to white casts or snagging on dry patches, meet your new best friend: Kosas' meadowfoam seed oil-infused formula is buttery enough to use on flaky skin and comes in multiple shades.

For A Satin Finish CHANEL Universelle Libre Natural Finish Loose Powder $52.00 at nordstrom.com The photo-reflective pigments in this formula add an extra elegant softness to its matte finish. Use a big, fluffy brush to dab it on your forehead, cheekbones, and chin to squash any extra shine.

For Large Pores Tatcha The Silk Powder Protective Setting Powder $63.00 at sephora.com If your foundation tends to pebble around your nose and cheeks, this pollution shielding powder will provide a smoother canvas.

For Deeper Skin Tones Mented Cosmetics Skin Silk Loose Setting Powder $25.00 at mentedcosmetics.com This ultra-fine powder is nixes shine in seconds, and it comes in multiple shades for those with deeper skin tones.

For Deeper Skin Tones Danessa Myricks Beauty Evolution Setting Powder $24.00 at sephora.com This formula's wide shade range contains gorgeous, warm tones that'll make skin look more radiant while it sets the rest of your makeup.

For A Day Outside Ilia Radiant Translucent Powder SPF 20 $34.00 at sephora.com Re-upping your SPF on top of your makeup can be annoying, but it's a must, especially in the summer months. A couple dabs of this loose powder, though, makes reapplying a breeze.