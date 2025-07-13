As a beauty editor, I've tried just about every skincare treatment out there, including plenty of trends that overpromise and underdeliver (looking at you, pore vacuums). The beauty industry is no joke when it comes to spending, with at-home tools alone expected to top $92 billion by 2028 as more people look to mimic in-office results from their couch. And of all the skincare splurges I've tested, only a handful are actually worth the money. At the top of that list? LED masks. Specifically, the Dr. Dennis Gross FaceWare Pro LED Device, which has become a favorite not just for me, but for the entire Marie Claire team.

Even better, it's currently part of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale—which, FYI, runs from Saturday, July 12, through August 3—and includes some of the best beauty deals of the year. The mask is my top pick and comes bundled with the brand's other bestselling skincare products for a full-face treatment. It's called the Plump, Glow, and Boost Collagen Set and is valued at $570, but it's on sale for $455. The kit has all the ingredients for smoother, plumper, more youthful-looking skin. Let's get into the details.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Plump, Glow & Boost Collagen Set ($568 Value) $455 at Nordstrom

The kit includes a five-pack of the Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel—pre-soaked towelettes loaded with seven different chemical exfoliants to gently slough away dead skin cells for brighter, smoother, more even skin. You'll also get two products from the brand's DermInfusions line: the Blur + Repair Moisturizer Cream and the Plump + Repair Lip Treatment.

Both formulas are designed to tackle common signs of aging—think fine lines, dryness, and dullness—using hydrating hyaluronic acid and other actives that help restore firmness and elasticity. For best results, apply everything after using the LED mask to maximize collagen production and lock in all the benefits. And speaking of the mask, let's talk about the star of the show—and the real reason this deal is worth the splurge: the FaceWare Pro.

'Marie Claire' Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla uses the Dr. Dennis Gross mask at night between cleansing her face and applying the rest of her skincare. (Image credit: Julia Marzovilla)

In our in-depth review of the best LED face masks of all time, both Marie Claire editors and dermatologists named the Dr. Dennis Gross FaceWare Pro the number one overall pick for its smart design, powerful technology, and real results. In a nutshell, a good mask needs to deliver a certain level of LED light exposure to actually make a difference, and this one checks all the boxes. As Tanuj Nakra, MD, FACS, a double board-certified facial and ophthalmic plastic surgeon, put it, "it's well designed, has extensive LED arrays and covers the bases with the right frequencies."

Here's what that means: The mask uses four types of LED light, each with a different wavelength measured in nanometers (nm). The longer the wavelength, the deeper it can penetrate your skin. Red light (630nm) helps calm redness and boost collagen; near-infrared (880nm) goes deeper to support healing and smooth fine lines; amber light (605nm) helps fade dark spots and even skin tone; and blue light (415nm) targets acne-causing bacteria. In short, it tackles everything from breakouts to dullness in just a few minutes a day.

The mask is lightweight, adjustable, and doesn't irritate your eyes during use. (Image credit: Julia Marzovilla)

The mask has three settings—red light only, blue light only, or a combo of both—so you can tailor it to what your skin needs each day. But the real key to seeing results? Use it consistently for three minutes every day.

This is one of the best deals I've seen on the device and skincare, and I'm not sure when they'll drop this low again. You have until August 3 to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, so if you've been thinking about investing, now's the time. Happy shopping—and happy masking.

