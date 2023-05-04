A mother's love is special. Not only are they our support through the good and bad times, but they are our friend, confidant, peacemaker, and emotional nurturer. Mothers tirelessly work to ensure we are equipped with the knowledge and abilities to have a fulfilled life, and it’s our turn to make sure they know they are loved and appreciated.

In doing so, we rounded up a few of our favorite newest fragrances to gift mom with this Mother’s Day. These new scents are instant mood-lifters that prove your love is straight from the heart. The perfumes range from floral to spicy to woodsy, and there’s even one that supposedly smells like a rainbow—great for the woman who brings much joy and color to your life. Take a look and even find one or two for yourself.

For the Mysterious Mom

(opens in new tab) DS & Durga Steamed Rainbow $190 at dsanddurga.com (opens in new tab) Is the woman in your life colorful and vibrant like the rainbow? This scent uses materials of every color in the rainbow and the end result is so refreshing. The notes of green cedar, blue almond flower, red mandarin, and yellow elemi resin are sure to evoke warm, happy vibes.

Diptyque Paris Eau Nabati Eau de Parfum This botanical and amber fragrance is inspired by the celestial gardens of the Middle East and Moorish Spain. The fruity notes of bergamot will send her into a trance, but she'll also appreciate the glass vessel that's decorated by French artist Koralie, who crafted the entrance of a paradise garden. Available May 11

Memo Paris Sherwood Eau de Parfum $310 at us.memoparis.com (opens in new tab) Primary notes of carrot seed oil, Damascena rose, and sandalwood oil make this the perfect choice for the woman who loves a deep, woody fragrance.

For The Floral-Lover Mom

(opens in new tab) BVLGARI Allegra Ma'magnifica Eau de Parfum $260 at Saks.com (opens in new tab) This sexy scent is a combo of three rose essences that create a spicy, woody, and fresh complexity.

The House of Creed Spring Flower Eau de Parfum $260 at Creedboutique (opens in new tab) The House of Creed's spring flower fragrance combines sweet notes of citrus, stone fruits, and fresh florals to create the ultimate feminine scent.

(opens in new tab) L'Eau d'Issey Pivoine Eau de Toilette Intense $124 at Macys.com (opens in new tab) Floral and fruity peony, pear and white raspberry notes makes this sophisticated floral fragrance a total winner.

For the Refined and Powerful Mom

(opens in new tab) Q by Dolce&Gabbana Eau de Parfum $85 at Ulta (opens in new tab) Let mom feel like the queen that she is with this Eau de Parfum that carries notes of Sicilian lemon, cherry, and cedarwood.

(opens in new tab) Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum Intense $165 at Sephora (opens in new tab) Gucci bloom may be rooted in floral notes, but your confident, powerful mother will welcome the patchouli and crystal moss accord that invoke a more complex smell.

Clive Christian Town and Country $490 at clivechristian.com (opens in new tab) Looking for mom to feel like royalty? This fragrance is crafted from the Crown Perfumery Company archives in 1925, and was famously worn by Winston Churchill. Its defining scent of clary sage, grey amber and sandalwood was oved by the British, global royalty and celebrities at the time.

For the Unorthodox Mom

(opens in new tab) Aesop Gloam $195 at Aesop (opens in new tab) Gloam serves as the next chapter in the brand’s Othertopias collection. It's a spicy, floral concoction that offers a powdery base of iris and patchouli. It's perfect for the feminine woman with a bit of pizzazz.