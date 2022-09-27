Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I don't know about you, but I refuse to leave the house without wearing perfume. In fact, even when I'm working from home or spending an evening in, I love wearing my favorite mood-boosting scents. Smelling good makes me feel good―a sentiment that's backed by science. According to a study published in the academic research journal Scientia Pharmaceutia, scent can positively impact mood, cognition, behavior, and work performance. Furthermore, another study in Frontiers in Systems Neuroscience tells us that scent could potentially be used as a means of treating stress and psychological distress.

The moral of the story is that scent is important, so it may be worthwhile to invest (and even splurge) on fragrances that makes you feel your best. Perfumes can make you feel sexy, relaxed, energized, focused―the world is your oyster! So scroll on to check out our editor-approved fragrances that get us through the day.

A Mood-Boosting Fragrance (opens in new tab) Coach Dreams Eau de Parfum Spray $107 at Macy's (opens in new tab) This is my everyday perfume―a light, youthful scent that combines bitter orange, cactus flower, gardenia, and Joshua Tree. The fragrance evokes playfulness through flowers without being too sweet or headache-inducing, and its balance of warmth and make it perfect year-round.

A Long-Lasting Fragrance (opens in new tab) Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum $325 at Saks Fifth Avenue (opens in new tab) "There is truly no better smell than Baccarat 540—and I will die on that hill. Cedarwood, saffron, and jasmine are the primary notes, but the end scent is so complex it simply gives off a warm, intoxicating smell. I get stopped time and again every time I spritz this perfume. Plus, it lasts all day long; a few sprays is all you need." -Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

A Light and Bright Fragrance (opens in new tab) Ellis Brooklyn WEST Eau De Parfum $105 at Ellis Brooklyn (opens in new tab) "I’m not one to experiment much with fragrances, but ever since I got my hands (wrists, neck, etc.) on Ellis Brooklyn’s West perfume, I’ve been hooked. The light-and-bright scent blends several citrusy fragrances (think blood orange, lemon, basil) with more sweet and smoky notes, creating a tangy-yet-balanced smell that’s distinct but not overpowering. The perfume is described as being summery, but I find myself spritzing it on all year long." -Lucia Tonelli, Social Media Editor

A Mucky Fragrance (opens in new tab) PHLUR Somebody Wood Eau de Parfum $96 at Sephora (opens in new tab) "I've long been a fan of PHLUR's range of scents, but the brand's newest drop is one of my favorites—if not my favorite. With notes of lemon, vanilla, sandalwood, and musk, it's at once bright and warm. The sweetness of the vanilla is cut with spicy musk and bright lemon, leaving you with a last-all-day type of scent that works for day or night." - Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Writer

A Mature Vanilla Fragrance (opens in new tab) The 7 Virtues Vanilla Woods Eau de Parfum $85 at Sephora (opens in new tab) "When it comes to fragrance, I'm all about warm and cozy scents. I love the Vanilla Woods perfume by The 7 Virtues for its soothing vanilla and amber notes. You don't need much for a long-lasting scent, so I especially love using the rollerball version so I can control how much perfume I apply. Plus, it's great to throw in your purse for on the go." -Brooke Knappenberger, Editorial Fellow

A Vacation in a Bottle Fragrance (opens in new tab) Tom Ford Neroli Portofino Eau de Parfum $390 at Neiman Marcus (opens in new tab) "Tom Ford’s Neroli Portofino Acqua is like a vacation to the Italian Riviera in a bottle, so if you’ve got no trips to Portofino in the near future, this fragrance is for you. It’s fresh, citrusy, and subtly reminiscent of sunscreen, with some floral and amber notes that make it perfect for the transition into fall. It's the first time a free sample bottle of perfume has compelled me to buy the full-sized version." -LT

A Warm Fragrance (opens in new tab) BYREDO Vanille Antique Extrait de Parfum $335 at Bloomingdales (opens in new tab) "Let it be known that I have never been someone who likes vanilla-scented perfumes. They're normally too sweet and remind me of something I might have worn as a teen rather than as an adult. Enter: BYREDO's Vanille Antique: a heady, warm scent that lingers all day. I wore it as one of my favorite summer scents in 2022, but I can't wait to wear it during the colder months. It's sweet and just a touch spicy, a true office-friendly vanilla-forward scent that won't leave me with a headache." -JM

A Complex Floral Fragrance (opens in new tab) Chanel Gabrielle Chanel Easu de Parfum $146 at Sephora (opens in new tab) I promise that I don't just like this fragrance because it shares my name. This floral scent incorporates bright, uplifting elements like orange blossom as well as deeper, muskier florals like jasmine and grasse tuberose. Wearing it always make me feel confident and sophisticated―perfect for date night or for dinner and a show.

A Woodsy Fragrance (opens in new tab) Lake & Skye Santal Gray $98 at Ulta (opens in new tab) This is my latest favorite. Marketed as embodying "a discreet sexiness," the woody scent has base notes of sandalwood, violet leaf, and cardamom. Its smell evokes the feeling of walking in the woods, but in the best way, making it my new winter perfume go-to.