I don't know about you, but I refuse to leave the house without wearing perfume. In fact, even when I'm working from home or spending an evening in, I love wearing my favorite mood-boosting scents. Smelling good makes me feel good―a sentiment that's backed by science. According to a study published in the academic research journal Scientia Pharmaceutia, scent can positively impact mood, cognition, behavior, and work performance. Furthermore, another study in Frontiers in Systems Neuroscience tells us that scent could potentially be used as a means of treating stress and psychological distress.
The moral of the story is that scent is important, so it may be worthwhile to invest (and even splurge) on fragrances that makes you feel your best. Perfumes can make you feel sexy, relaxed, energized, focused―the world is your oyster! So scroll on to check out our editor-approved fragrances that get us through the day.
A Mood-Boosting Fragrance
This is my everyday perfume―a light, youthful scent that combines bitter orange, cactus flower, gardenia, and Joshua Tree. The fragrance evokes playfulness through flowers without being too sweet or headache-inducing, and its balance of warmth and make it perfect year-round.
A Long-Lasting Fragrance
"There is truly no better smell than Baccarat 540—and I will die on that hill. Cedarwood, saffron, and jasmine are the primary notes, but the end scent is so complex it simply gives off a warm, intoxicating smell. I get stopped time and again every time I spritz this perfume. Plus, it lasts all day long; a few sprays is all you need." -Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor
A Light and Bright Fragrance
"I’m not one to experiment much with fragrances, but ever since I got my hands (wrists, neck, etc.) on Ellis Brooklyn’s West perfume, I’ve been hooked. The light-and-bright scent blends several citrusy fragrances (think blood orange, lemon, basil) with more sweet and smoky notes, creating a tangy-yet-balanced smell that’s distinct but not overpowering. The perfume is described as being summery, but I find myself spritzing it on all year long." -Lucia Tonelli, Social Media Editor
A Mucky Fragrance
"I've long been a fan of PHLUR's range of scents, but the brand's newest drop is one of my favorites—if not my favorite. With notes of lemon, vanilla, sandalwood, and musk, it's at once bright and warm. The sweetness of the vanilla is cut with spicy musk and bright lemon, leaving you with a last-all-day type of scent that works for day or night." - Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Writer
A Mature Vanilla Fragrance
"When it comes to fragrance, I'm all about warm and cozy scents. I love the Vanilla Woods perfume by The 7 Virtues for its soothing vanilla and amber notes. You don't need much for a long-lasting scent, so I especially love using the rollerball version so I can control how much perfume I apply. Plus, it's great to throw in your purse for on the go." -Brooke Knappenberger, Editorial Fellow
A Vacation in a Bottle Fragrance
"Tom Ford’s Neroli Portofino Acqua is like a vacation to the Italian Riviera in a bottle, so if you’ve got no trips to Portofino in the near future, this fragrance is for you. It’s fresh, citrusy, and subtly reminiscent of sunscreen, with some floral and amber notes that make it perfect for the transition into fall. It's the first time a free sample bottle of perfume has compelled me to buy the full-sized version." -LT
A Warm Fragrance
"Let it be known that I have never been someone who likes vanilla-scented perfumes. They're normally too sweet and remind me of something I might have worn as a teen rather than as an adult. Enter: BYREDO's Vanille Antique: a heady, warm scent that lingers all day. I wore it as one of my favorite summer scents in 2022, but I can't wait to wear it during the colder months. It's sweet and just a touch spicy, a true office-friendly vanilla-forward scent that won't leave me with a headache." -JM
A Complex Floral Fragrance
I promise that I don't just like this fragrance because it shares my name. This floral scent incorporates bright, uplifting elements like orange blossom as well as deeper, muskier florals like jasmine and grasse tuberose. Wearing it always make me feel confident and sophisticated―perfect for date night or for dinner and a show.
A Woodsy Fragrance
This is my latest favorite. Marketed as embodying "a discreet sexiness," the woody scent has base notes of sandalwood, violet leaf, and cardamom. Its smell evokes the feeling of walking in the woods, but in the best way, making it my new winter perfume go-to.
A Unisex Fragrance
I absolutely love this scent, which is mean tot evoke "technicolor visions of rich woods and sensual florals." Indeed, this scent is highly woodsy without being too strong. Plus, its formula incorporates both masculine and feminine elements so that it can confidently be worn by people of all genders.
Gabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things fashion and beauty. She's also written about politics, gender, and sex for publications like Bustle, HuffPost Personal, and The New York Times. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.
