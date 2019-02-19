Depending on who you ask, silk pillowcases are either straight nonsense or a miracle. Some beauty editors may describe them as beauty sleep's secret weapon, extending the lifespan of your blowout and keeping your skin silky-soft. Plus, the added benefits of preventing split ends and facial wrinkles is a bonus. The reason why silk is recommended over cotton is because silk allows your hair and skin to move smoothly along the pillowcase without sucking up all of the moisture.

As a writer who loves sleep more than pretty much everything except her mother, the commitment to improving my sleep was kickstarted with trading in all of my cotton pillowcases for something a little more luxury. I love all things soft, silky, and smooth; falling into a bed completely full of silk every night makes me feel like I'm in a lotion commercial. There are a million options for silk pillowcases on the market today, and it can be hard to discern what the best silk options are for your hair. Here, check out the benefits of a silk pillowcase for your hair and your skin.

The Hair

As a black woman, my hair is very important to me. If you asked me to choose between my hair and sleep, I don't know which one I'd be able to pick, that's how much I love both of them. Even though my hair is almost always in a protective style or a wig, I still take what I sleep on very seriously to protect this huge head of natural hair I have. I may have 100 pillows on my bed at all times, but all of them have high-quality cotton or silk pillowcases. Even though I sleep in a bonnet (like Kelly Rowland and, you know, black women everywhere, even though modern media might lead you to believe differently), I still have silk pillowcases. Why? Because I love silk, and never in my entire hair-having life has my bonnet stayed on the entire night. I'm not taking any chances. My curl pattern is precious.

But even for my non-kinky haired sisters, silk pillowcases can change the entire game for you. They help prevent kinks and flyaways, so if you're a member of the Thick Hair Club (I'm a card-carrying member) or a frizzy haired gal, this is a worthwhile investment. Oh, and if you're a person who sweats in her sleep, the silk's cooling effects may help you on those nights when your room is sweltering. Silk pillowcases: Changing the game.

The Skin

Listen, if you're a pretty sleeper, bless up. I am the world's ugliest sleeper, with my face pressed into the pillow, contorted into a not-so-flattering squish. But I sleep well, so it shouldn't matter what I look like. But some of us take precautions not to do that, sleeping on their back without their face touching the pillow, and those people are seemingly precious unicorns. For those of us for whom a facial crease after sleeping is a regular occurrence, a silk pillowcase will save the day. Sleeping on a silk pillowcase has made me wake up crease-free, reducing the likeliness of this ugly sleeper getting wrinkles.

Other benefits: Sleeping on a silk pillowcase will leave you less puffy in the morning, and for anyone with rosacea, silk will be less abrasive on your face than your run-of-the-mill cotton covers, which can help reduce redness.

Final verdict? A silk pillowcase is an absolute must for any woman, nay PERSON, on the planet. Ugly sleepers, rise up!



