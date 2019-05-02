Oh, sheet masks—the thirst is real. We want to use you every single day of the week, but can only dream of doing so on our incomes. (Adulthood, why you gotta be so expensive?!) But thankfully beauty doesn't always have to be pricey. There are so many excellently-formulated sheet masks on the market that are less than $10. And the best thing about these inexpensive gems is that you don't have to sacrifice healthy, good-for-you ingredients. No need to spend all your time hunting these down—we did all the work for you. Don't you just love easy skincare shopping? Same. We've found the 25 best budget wonders to keep your wallet in check and your selfie game strong.