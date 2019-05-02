Fancy—but for a lot less $$.
Oh, sheet masks—the thirst is real. We want to use you every single day of the week, but can only dream of doing so on our incomes. (Adulthood, why you gotta be so expensive?!) But thankfully beauty doesn't always have to be pricey. There are so many excellently-formulated sheet masks on the market that are less than $10. And the best thing about these inexpensive gems is that you don't have to sacrifice healthy, good-for-you ingredients. No need to spend all your time hunting these down—we did all the work for you. Don't you just love easy skincare shopping? Same. We've found the 25 best budget wonders to keep your wallet in check and your selfie game strong.
Bliss Hangover Fix Holographic Foil Sheet Mask, $4
Had one too many martinis the night before? It's all good—the electrolytes and probiotics packed in this foil mask will breathe life back into your puffy, dehydrated skin. Plus it's holographic so you it wouldn't be right not to snap a selfie.
Laneige Water Pocket Sheet Mask, $6
Your dry skin will drink this Hydro Ionized mineral water-infused mask right up. Pop this guy on whenever your pores need a tall glass of hydration.
Patchology moodmask ''The Good Fight'' Clear Skin Sheet Mask, $5
When your skin is angry at you for something and decides to get you back with a breakout, this mask will be your knight in shining armor. It's made with willow bark, tea tree, and peppermint to vacuum-out clogged pores, soothe inflammation, and control your skin's oil production.
Peach & Lily Original Glow Sheet Mask, $1
Glow-getters: you need to get your hands on this ridiculously inexpensive sheet mask right this second. With the help of anti-aging, hydrating, and brightening botanicals, peptides and AHA, illuminated skin is on the other side.
Farmacy Coconut Gel Sheet Mask, $6
If you're a sucker for a soothing texture, you'll appreciate how amazing this gel mask will feel on your skin. Supercharged with the most hydrating ingredient ever, hyaluronic acid, coupled with cucumber extract, this will make your skin feel deeply moisturized for hours on end.
Erborian Bamboo Shot Mask, $5
Tight, parched skin is not cute, and definitely not a comfortable feeling. Treat your skin to a hefty dose of bamboo, which is praised for its skin-plumping powers.
Nuria Defend Purifying Bubble Mask, $10
Half the fun in sheet masks are the experience, ya know? Bubbling sheet masks are more fun—especially when they lift dead skin cells and trapped oil that's been living in your skin for too long.
Yes To Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Paper Mask, $3
This sheet mask is full of the ultimate skin brightener, vitamin C, will grant you the radiance you're looking for. It's made of 96-percent natural ingredients and gentle enough to use on even the most sensitive skin.
Garnier SkinActive Moisture Bomb The Super Hydrating Mask, $4
Calm your skin down from a long day at work with this green tea-infused, hydrating mask. Pro tip: wear it right before bed and wake up with glowing, extra-moisturized skin.
European Wax Center Mask Me Hydrogel Mask, $10
Bless! The bottom half of this two-part mask features a next-level, hair-minimizing technology that will keep those pesky stray hairs from showing up.
Burt's Bees Hydrating Face Sheet Mask, $3
Any rough patches you're dealing with will instantly smooth over after letting the clary sage and botanical blend of flowers and plants packed in this mask sink into your skin.
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Jelly Sheet Mask, $8
You'll obsess over the feeling of this oil-free, jelly hydrogel mask that will juice-up your skin with hydration. Plus, its transparent pink tint is super Instagrammable.
Boscia Charcoal Pore-Minimizing Bio-Cellulose Mask, $8
Having a giant pore day? Happens to the best of us. This charcoal and pore-minimizing mask will shrink those babies like nobody's business, while cleansing clogged pores.
Frudia Pomegranate Nutri-Moisturizing Sheet Mask, $2
This mask is crafted with pomegranate extracts to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and lock in moisture while you're relaxing.
Innisfree It's Real Squeeze Mask, $7
Soaked in rosewater, this sheet from cult-favorite Korean brand Innisfree retains moisture like nothing you've ever felt before—and works for all skin types.
Mizon Enjoy Vital-Up Time Soothing Mask, $4
For skin that's more reactive, use this mask to alleviate redness and brighten up discoloration.
Pur-lisse Blue Lotus and Seaweed Treatment Mask, $8
This blend of minerals, seaweed, and Asian botanicals is primo for making you look glowy as ever and wearing the mask feels like a calming spa experience for the skin.
When Makeup Base Sheet Mask, $7
This bio-cellulose mask is like a tall glass of water for your face, which is why it's the perfect product to tone your skin before applying makeup.
Sephora Collection Pomegranate Face Mask, $8
The antioxidants = ideal for awaking and energizing the face, so save this one for your weekend A.M. beauty routine.
Shangpree Snail Moisture Mask, $6
Snail mucin...so hot right now. Packed with glycolic acid and elastin, this will revitalize your skin while targeting wrinkles.
Dr. Jart+ Water Replenishment Cotton Sheet Mask, $8
Ultra-moisturizing ingredients like allantoin and witch hazel will keep your mug feeling fresher longer, plus the bio-cellulose sheet gives off a cooling sensation. *Ahh*
ETUDE Dust Cut Mask Sheet, $4
Don't be intimidated by the charcoal—this is the best defense against harmful free radicals.
Karuna Brigtening+ Face Mask Single, $8
Between the natural wood pulp cloth and deep-penetrating serum (containing grapefruit seed extract, rare Asian plant extracts, and salicylic acid), this mask will help banish age spots for good.
CremorLab Herb Tea Blemish Minus Calming Mask, $5
Smooth your skin and clear up your complexion with this potent, yet gentle mix of thermal water, polyphenols, and tannins.
TONYMOLY I'm Real Seaweeds Mask Sheet, $4
Packed with aloe vera and bamboo juice, it's a tropical-tinged mask that hydrates deeply to transform your skin's health in a matter of minutes.