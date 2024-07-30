I've Perfected My Pre-Vacation Beauty Prep Routine

Most Coveted is a shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

The most underrated, yet crucial step you need to take before a vacation is beauty prep. From manicures to hair removal to boosting your health, the long list of beauty and wellness to-dos can seem daunting (especially when you try to do them all the night before). But when you break it all down, it’s surprisingly manageable. To help you—and myself as I prep for my own coastal getaway—I've listed out every task I do to look and feel my best before traveling. Below, you'll learn how to achieve luminous skin, pearly white teeth, soft tresses, and more. Just choose a few tasks from this list to do every night leading up to your vacation, and you’ll be golden (literally).

Skincare

L'Occitane Shea Micellar Water $29 at L'Occitane An effective skincare routine always starts with a good cleanser. This gem from French brand L'Occitane has shea extract to hydrate and soften your complexion while easily removing oil, makeup, and SPF.

The Outset Purifying Blue Clay Mask $46 at QVC In this mask, salicylic acid and niacinamide team up to purify and brighten your complexion. Yes, you'll look like a smurf for ten minutes, but it's worth the glow that's revealed after.

Dermaflash Luxe+ Advanced Sonic Dermaplaning + Peach Fuzz Removal $199 at Sephora Dermaplaning increases product absorption and makes your skin unbelievably smooth, and this high-tech device just amplifies those benefits.

The Skinny Confidential Pink Balls Facial Massager $99 at Nordstrom This pretty pink face roller melts away any tension you might have from planning your trip.

No7 Hydraluminous+ Hydrating Whipped Day Cream $25 at Ulta I can confirm that this powerful duo of hyaluronic acid and niacinamide makes your skin more hydrated and luminous than ever before. Plus, the whipped texture melts into your skin so beautifully.

First Aid Beauty Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 $28 at QVC Good rule of thumb: If it's from First Aid Beauty, it's probably a really good product. SPF is important both leading up to and on vacation, so apply (and re-apply) liberally.

Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF 50 $69 at Colorescience This is the perfect sunscreen to keep in your purse in case you need to reapply.

Tarte Key Largo Glow Bronzing Drops Was $35, Now $32 at QVC Bronzing drops are essentially sunshine in a bottle. Just mix a few drops into your moisturizer or SPF, and thank me later.

Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray With Hypochlorous Acid $28 at Sephora A must-have in every beauty routine, this viral hypochlorous acid spray soothes and purifies the skin.

Squigs Double Shot Face Serum $30 at Amazon A hydrating serum is crucial for a soft complexion. This one has a medley of good ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, squalane, and avocado oil.

Moon Platinum Teeth Whitening Pen Was $29, Now $22 at Amazon I use this to whiten my teeth before a trip and pack it in my bag for touch-ups. You can see a difference in just a couple of applications.

Cay Skin Isle Lip Balm SPF 30 $15 at QVC As soon as I found this lip balm, it instantly became my holy grail. It has a gorgeous berry tint and a delectable vanilla marshmallow flavor, and SPF 30 is the cherry on top.

Hair + Nails

Glamnetic Press on Nails in Santorini $20 at Amazon Try press-on nails once, and you might just cancel your next nail appointment. Glamnetic is by far my favorite brand.

L'Occitane Intensive Repair Mask $42 at L'Occitane This hair mask has skincare-inspired ingredients like sunflower extract, ceramides, and essential oils to give you shiny, glossy tresses.

Emi Jay Super Bloom Clip $15 at Emi Jay Pro tip: Apply the L'Occitane hair mask, then use this cute floral clip to tie up your hair.

La Bonne Brosse The Essential Soft Petite Brush $95 at Niche Beauty Give your hair the royal treatment with this brush from French haircare brand La Bonne Brosse. The mini one is perfect for packing in your bag, too.

Goldie Locks Signature Hair Serum $67 at Amazon The gold standard of hair serums. Its luscious formula nourishes hair and makes it feel so soft. Plus, it smells absolutely divine.

Hally Hair Lighten Up Lightening Mist $16 at Hally Hair I'm giving my highlights a last-minute touch-up with this lightening mist.

Ouai Detangling and Frizz Fighting Leave in Conditioner $30 at Sephora Ouai's bestselling leave-in conditioner will restore your summer hair back to beachy, wavy perfection.

Body + Wellness

Ulike Air 3 IPL Hair Removal Device $329 at Ulike Laser hair removal makes swimsuit season a breeze. It's even better when you can do it at home.

First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub $30 at QVC This potent blend of glycolic and lactic acids leaves your skin with an indescribable glow.

Isle of Paradise Beautifully Balanced Body Oil Cleanser $22 at Sephora I only tried this oil cleanser once and I was hooked. It transforms into a creamy, luxurious lather that hydrates and cleanses the skin.

Nudebody Resurfacing Body Toner $28 at Macy's Invigorating citrus joins an exfoliating trifecta of lactic, salicylic, and glycolic acids to reveal smooth, clear skin.

Herbivore Cloud Milk Coconut + Maca Firming Body Cream $40 at Sephora When I apply this body cream, I feel like I'm enveloping myself in a creamy coconut cloud.

Vacation Classic Lotion SPF 50 Sunscreen Was $18, Now $13 at Ulta Vacation sunscreens are nostalgia in a bottle. This one has tropical notes of coconut, banana, aloe, and even swimsuit spandex for a beachy, dopamine-boosting experience.

Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Water Duo $49 at QVC If you despise traditional tanning methods, tanning water will be your new best friend.

ALO Warrior Mat $128 at Alo Packing and preparing for a trip is chaotic, so I do yoga to find my zen. This ALO mat is my favorite.

Arrae Fast-Acting Bloating Relief Digestive Enzymes $56 at Amazon Digestive enzymes are a lifesaver while traveling. They help to relieve bloating and indigestion.

ALO Magnesium Reset Spray $48 at Alo This magnesium spray promotes muscle relaxation and helps you ease into sleep so you can wake up feeling refreshed.

Kroma Ceremonial Grade Matcha Powder Was $65, Now $58 at Amazon This celeb-favorite matcha gives me an energy boost for early morning flights.