I've Perfected My Pre-Vacation Beauty Prep Routine
Most Coveted is a shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.
The most underrated, yet crucial step you need to take before a vacation is beauty prep. From manicures to hair removal to boosting your health, the long list of beauty and wellness to-dos can seem daunting (especially when you try to do them all the night before). But when you break it all down, it’s surprisingly manageable. To help you—and myself as I prep for my own coastal getaway—I've listed out every task I do to look and feel my best before traveling. Below, you'll learn how to achieve luminous skin, pearly white teeth, soft tresses, and more. Just choose a few tasks from this list to do every night leading up to your vacation, and you’ll be golden (literally).
Skincare
An effective skincare routine always starts with a good cleanser. This gem from French brand L'Occitane has shea extract to hydrate and soften your complexion while easily removing oil, makeup, and SPF.
In this mask, salicylic acid and niacinamide team up to purify and brighten your complexion. Yes, you'll look like a smurf for ten minutes, but it's worth the glow that's revealed after.
Dermaplaning increases product absorption and makes your skin unbelievably smooth, and this high-tech device just amplifies those benefits.
This pretty pink face roller melts away any tension you might have from planning your trip.
I can confirm that this powerful duo of hyaluronic acid and niacinamide makes your skin more hydrated and luminous than ever before. Plus, the whipped texture melts into your skin so beautifully.
Good rule of thumb: If it's from First Aid Beauty, it's probably a really good product. SPF is important both leading up to and on vacation, so apply (and re-apply) liberally.
This is the perfect sunscreen to keep in your purse in case you need to reapply.
Bronzing drops are essentially sunshine in a bottle. Just mix a few drops into your moisturizer or SPF, and thank me later.
A must-have in every beauty routine, this viral hypochlorous acid spray soothes and purifies the skin.
A hydrating serum is crucial for a soft complexion. This one has a medley of good ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, squalane, and avocado oil.
I use this to whiten my teeth before a trip and pack it in my bag for touch-ups. You can see a difference in just a couple of applications.
As soon as I found this lip balm, it instantly became my holy grail. It has a gorgeous berry tint and a delectable vanilla marshmallow flavor, and SPF 30 is the cherry on top.
Hair + Nails
Try press-on nails once, and you might just cancel your next nail appointment. Glamnetic is by far my favorite brand.
This hair mask has skincare-inspired ingredients like sunflower extract, ceramides, and essential oils to give you shiny, glossy tresses.
Pro tip: Apply the L'Occitane hair mask, then use this cute floral clip to tie up your hair.
Give your hair the royal treatment with this brush from French haircare brand La Bonne Brosse. The mini one is perfect for packing in your bag, too.
The gold standard of hair serums. Its luscious formula nourishes hair and makes it feel so soft. Plus, it smells absolutely divine.
I'm giving my highlights a last-minute touch-up with this lightening mist.
Ouai's bestselling leave-in conditioner will restore your summer hair back to beachy, wavy perfection.
Body + Wellness
Laser hair removal makes swimsuit season a breeze. It's even better when you can do it at home.
This potent blend of glycolic and lactic acids leaves your skin with an indescribable glow.
I only tried this oil cleanser once and I was hooked. It transforms into a creamy, luxurious lather that hydrates and cleanses the skin.
Invigorating citrus joins an exfoliating trifecta of lactic, salicylic, and glycolic acids to reveal smooth, clear skin.
When I apply this body cream, I feel like I'm enveloping myself in a creamy coconut cloud.
Vacation sunscreens are nostalgia in a bottle. This one has tropical notes of coconut, banana, aloe, and even swimsuit spandex for a beachy, dopamine-boosting experience.
If you despise traditional tanning methods, tanning water will be your new best friend.
Packing and preparing for a trip is chaotic, so I do yoga to find my zen. This ALO mat is my favorite.
Digestive enzymes are a lifesaver while traveling. They help to relieve bloating and indigestion.
This magnesium spray promotes muscle relaxation and helps you ease into sleep so you can wake up feeling refreshed.
This celeb-favorite matcha gives me an energy boost for early morning flights.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Emma is an associate beauty editor of branded content. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns digital brand PureWow. She lives in New York City, where you can usually find her running to a Pilates class or sipping on a green juice in the park.
-
Prince Harry "Feels Guilty" Meghan Markle Gave Up Her "Carefree Life" and Dreams for Him
"She wishes she could just get her old life back."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
I Tried the BIAB Manicure Trend—Now I'll Never Go Back
"Builder in a Bottle" is the latest trend sweeping the nail industry.
By Sophia Vilensky Published
-
Princess Diana's Personal Letters Highlight How "Inseparable" William and Harry Once Were
The princess' intimate letters are being sold at auction.
By Amy Mackelden Published