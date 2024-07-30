I've Perfected My Pre-Vacation Beauty Prep Routine

Pre Vacation Prep Routine
The most underrated, yet crucial step you need to take before a vacation is beauty prep. From manicures to hair removal to boosting your health, the long list of beauty and wellness to-dos can seem daunting (especially when you try to do them all the night before). But when you break it all down, it’s surprisingly manageable. To help you—and myself as I prep for my own coastal getaway—I've listed out every task I do to look and feel my best before traveling. Below, you'll learn how to achieve luminous skin, pearly white teeth, soft tresses, and more. Just choose a few tasks from this list to do every night leading up to your vacation, and you’ll be golden (literally).

Skincare

L'Occitane Shea Micellar Water
L'Occitane Shea Micellar Water

An effective skincare routine always starts with a good cleanser. This gem from French brand L'Occitane has shea extract to hydrate and soften your complexion while easily removing oil, makeup, and SPF.

The Outset Purifying Blue Clay Mask
The Outset Purifying Blue Clay Mask

In this mask, salicylic acid and niacinamide team up to purify and brighten your complexion. Yes, you'll look like a smurf for ten minutes, but it's worth the glow that's revealed after.

Luxe+ Advanced Sonic Dermaplaning
Dermaflash Luxe+ Advanced Sonic Dermaplaning + Peach Fuzz Removal

Dermaplaning increases product absorption and makes your skin unbelievably smooth, and this high-tech device just amplifies those benefits.

Pink Balls Facial Massager
The Skinny Confidential Pink Balls Facial Massager

This pretty pink face roller melts away any tension you might have from planning your trip.

Hydraluminous+ Hydrating Whipped Day Cream
No7 Hydraluminous+ Hydrating Whipped Day Cream

I can confirm that this powerful duo of hyaluronic acid and niacinamide makes your skin more hydrated and luminous than ever before. Plus, the whipped texture melts into your skin so beautifully.

First Aid Beauty Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30
First Aid Beauty Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30

Good rule of thumb: If it's from First Aid Beauty, it's probably a really good product. SPF is important both leading up to and on vacation, so apply (and re-apply) liberally.

Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF 50
Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF 50

This is the perfect sunscreen to keep in your purse in case you need to reapply.

Tarte Key Largo Glow Bronzing Drops
Tarte Key Largo Glow Bronzing Drops

Bronzing drops are essentially sunshine in a bottle. Just mix a few drops into your moisturizer or SPF, and thank me later.

SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray With Hypochlorous Acid
Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray With Hypochlorous Acid

A must-have in every beauty routine, this viral hypochlorous acid spray soothes and purifies the skin.

Squigs Double Shot Face Serum
Squigs Double Shot Face Serum

A hydrating serum is crucial for a soft complexion. This one has a medley of good ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, squalane, and avocado oil.

Moon Platinum Teeth Whitening Pen
Moon Platinum Teeth Whitening Pen

I use this to whiten my teeth before a trip and pack it in my bag for touch-ups. You can see a difference in just a couple of applications.

Cay Skin Isle Lip Balm SPF 30
Cay Skin Isle Lip Balm SPF 30

As soon as I found this lip balm, it instantly became my holy grail. It has a gorgeous berry tint and a delectable vanilla marshmallow flavor, and SPF 30 is the cherry on top.

Hair + Nails

Glamnetic Press on Nails in Santorini
Glamnetic Press on Nails in Santorini

Try press-on nails once, and you might just cancel your next nail appointment. Glamnetic is by far my favorite brand.

L'Occitane Intensive Repair Mask
L'Occitane Intensive Repair Mask

This hair mask has skincare-inspired ingredients like sunflower extract, ceramides, and essential oils to give you shiny, glossy tresses.

Super Bloom Clip in Aqua Pearl
Emi Jay Super Bloom Clip

Pro tip: Apply the L'Occitane hair mask, then use this cute floral clip to tie up your hair.

La Bonne Brosse Brush
La Bonne Brosse The Essential Soft Petite Brush

Give your hair the royal treatment with this brush from French haircare brand La Bonne Brosse. The mini one is perfect for packing in your bag, too.

Signature Hair Serum
Goldie Locks Signature Hair Serum

The gold standard of hair serums. Its luscious formula nourishes hair and makes it feel so soft. Plus, it smells absolutely divine.

Hally Hair Lightening Mist
Hally Hair Lighten Up Lightening Mist

I'm giving my highlights a last-minute touch-up with this lightening mist.

Detangling and Frizz Fighting Leave in Conditioner
Ouai Detangling and Frizz Fighting Leave in Conditioner

Ouai's bestselling leave-in conditioner will restore your summer hair back to beachy, wavy perfection.

Body + Wellness

Ulike Air 3 IPL Hair Removal Device
Ulike Air 3 IPL Hair Removal Device

Laser hair removal makes swimsuit season a breeze. It's even better when you can do it at home.

First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub With 10% AHA
First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub

This potent blend of glycolic and lactic acids leaves your skin with an indescribable glow.

Beautifully Balanced Body Oil Cleanser
Isle of Paradise Beautifully Balanced Body Oil Cleanser

I only tried this oil cleanser once and I was hooked. It transforms into a creamy, luxurious lather that hydrates and cleanses the skin.

Nudebody Resurfacing Body Toner
Nudebody Resurfacing Body Toner

Invigorating citrus joins an exfoliating trifecta of lactic, salicylic, and glycolic acids to reveal smooth, clear skin.

Cloud Milk Coconut + Maca Firming Body Cream
Herbivore Cloud Milk Coconut + Maca Firming Body Cream

When I apply this body cream, I feel like I'm enveloping myself in a creamy coconut cloud. 

Classic Lotion SPF 50 Sunscreen
Vacation Classic Lotion SPF 50 Sunscreen

Vacation sunscreens are nostalgia in a bottle. This one has tropical notes of coconut, banana, aloe, and even swimsuit spandex for a beachy, dopamine-boosting experience.

Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Water Duo
Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Water Duo

If you despise traditional tanning methods, tanning water will be your new best friend.

ALO Warrior Mat
ALO Warrior Mat

Packing and preparing for a trip is chaotic, so I do yoga to find my zen. This ALO mat is my favorite.

Arrae Fast-Acting Bloating Relief Digestive Enzymes
Arrae Fast-Acting Bloating Relief Digestive Enzymes

Digestive enzymes are a lifesaver while traveling. They help to relieve bloating and indigestion.

ALO Magnesium Spray
ALO Magnesium Reset Spray

This magnesium spray promotes muscle relaxation and helps you ease into sleep so you can wake up feeling refreshed.

Kroma Ceremonial Grade Matcha Powder
Kroma Ceremonial Grade Matcha Powder

This celeb-favorite matcha gives me an energy boost for early morning flights.

