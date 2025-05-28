My beauty routine is the definition of high-maintenance. And nine times out of 10, that’s just how I like it. But when summer hits, I develop an undeniable urge to transform into a shower-and-go girl. (I know, who is she?) But the more time I can spend on the beach or sipping a chilled Sancerre on a patio, the better. Most days, that means ditching my makeup routine in its entirety.

It’s taken some trial and error, but over the years—and thanks to a handful of incredible new launches—I’ve fine-tuned The Summer Skincare Routine for the ultimate glowy-not-greasy complexion. The TLDR: this lineup makes my skin look so good, even I question if I’m wearing foundation, blush, or highlighter.

Don’t get me wrong—it’s multi-step and far, far, far from low maintenance. I triple cleanse (sue me, I’m extra), use eye patches almost daily (and on every single plane), and have a handful of skincare gadgets I like to whip out for an extra boost. The combo consistently gives me a pearlescent glow, keeps my sensitive, rash-prone skin calm and happy (despite allllll the sweat), and brightens my criminally dark undereyes.

To shop my go-tos and discover some beauty editor application hacks, scroll ahead for my complete summer skincare routine.

Start With a Damn Good Cleanse

Summer, sweat, and sunscreen are synonymous in my mind. That means getting all the gunk off my face and out of my pores is the single most important step of my routine.

ma:nyo Pure Cleansing Facial Oil $29 at Ulta Beauty While an oil cleanse isn’t super necessary given my abstinence from makeup, I do find that using one helps keep my skin’s sebum production more balanced and my pores extra clear. This is my current go-to—I scooped up a five-pack when I was in South Korea last year, but you can just as easily grab it in your next Ulta haul. It’s very gentle (it doesn’t irritate my sensitive, dry eyes) and leaves my face feeling particularly supple. Dr. Barbara Sturm Cleanser $80 at Bluemercury The next step of my cleansing routine comes courtesy of the one and only Dr. Barbara Sturm. (If you’re new around here, she’s my fave.) Not only is this foaming cleanser gentle and soothing, but it also is available in a travel-size version which is ideal considering I’m on a plane every other weekend. Naturium The Revealer Sulfur Body Wash $16 at naturium.com A three-step cleanse is excessive, and you by no means need to do one, but I’ve found it to be the trick to managing my perioral dermatitis (aka a pimple-like rash that develops around my mouth). Sulfur is a key, bacteria-fighting ingredient, and this drugstore staple does the job. Bonus: I can use it to fight body acne, too.

Make Time for Treatments

In my not-so-humble opinion, loading up on all the *extra* beauty serums, tools, and treatments gives me that next-level glow and even skin tone. I'd be lying if I said I used all of the below every day—but a Sunday reset goes a long way for my skin. They're splurgy, but (sparingly) using them is what convinces me to skip makeup.

Angela Caglia Skincare Cell Forté Serum With BIOMSC $325 at Bluemercury To say I’m obsessed is the understatement of the century. Formulated with lab-grown stem cells, peptides, growth factors, and exosomes, it’s a multitasker that makes my skin brighter, plumper, smoother, and glowier in just a few weeks. Not so humble brag: I think it also erased my pores. She’s a pricey one, but you’ll get 15 percent off with your first purchase, and one jar will easily last you more than eight months. Yse beauty Brightening Eye Masks The Overachiever $69 at YSE Beauty I rarely leave the house in the summer without massive sunglasses to hide my undereyes. If I’m going au naturale, though, I am 1000 percent spending a good 30 minutes marinating in these masks. Not only am I in love with the bandana print (how cute?!), but the cooling effect and vitamin C infusion fade my dark circles and puffiness so much so, that I don’t even need concealer. 12 come in this pack, so you're looking at $6 per use.

Samantha Holender wearing the 111 Skin Rose Gold Brightening Mask (left) and using the Angela Caglia Cell Forté Serum (right). (Image credit: Samantha Holender)

Therabody Theraface Depuffing Wand for Under Eye Bags & Dark Circles $159.99 at Sephora I’m off to Paris next week, and the only way I will look alive after a seven-hour flight is by taking this baby on board with me. I’m partial to the cooling setting—it’s like an ice roller for my face (and very puffy eyes) without the mess.

111SKIN Rose Gold Brightening 5-Piece Facial Mask Box $135 at Nordstrom I grab this bio-cellulose mask before a big event, date, or flight. Not only does it stay put (I fully make my bed while it’s on without a problem), but it leaves my skin with a subtle shimmer and post-facial glow. Nulastin Brow Shape Altering Serum $84 at Free People Because I refuse to spend even five minutes on my brows, I’ve been hyper-focused on filling in sparse areas—without product. I swipe this brow growth gel on in the morning and at night. Not only does it tame rogue hairs, but it’s really helped densify their appearance over six weeks.

Max Out On (Non-Greasy) Hydration and SPF

Just because I sweat like a pig 99.99 percent of the time (that's what deodorant is for) doesn't mean I have a hall pass on moisturizer. My skin still craves hydration, so I seek out lightweight formulas that feel like a whole lot of nothing on my face.

ERLY Erly Start SPF $42 at itserly.com My skin runs on the drier side, so I’ll always use a rich moisturizer at night (I’m loyal to Danucera’s Cream Supreme), but I try to use a lighter option during the day so my skin doesn’t get oily the second humidity hits. I’ve recently been obsessed with this new-to-market brand. It has all the goods—like zinc oxide SPF protection and hydrating peptides—and never, ever pills underneath my makeup. Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream $13.49 at dermstore $9.99 at Amazon $9.99 at Target If I could only have one skincare product in my arsenal for the rest of my life, it would be this multi-purpose drugstore buy. I coat my lips in it while I’m getting ready (it looks crazy, but leaves ‘em buttery soft) and dab a sprinkle-sized amount on my cheekbones for a glassy glow. It’s a non-sparkly highlighter dupe that, without fail, brings in compliments.

Samantha Holender wearing Weleda Skin Food on her cheeks. (Image credit: Samantha Holender)

MERIT The Uniform Tinted Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 45 $38 at Sephora One thing about me: I love Merit. The Great Skin Serum and the Lip Oil are on constant rotation in my routine. But my new fave is the just-launched tinted SPF. While mineral sunscreens sometimes feel goopy or heavy on my skin, this one is very thin and lightweight. It doesn’t have legitimate coverage, but the tint is enough to disguise any redness on my cheeks. Ultra Violette Sheen Screen Spf 50 Hydrating Sunscreen Lip Balm $22 at Sephora My lip balm collection is disgustingly large. But despite having well over 100 options, Ultra Violette's is my go-to. The SPF-infused formula is super hydrating (I haven’t had chapped lips in weeks), and the soft tint of Bejeweled is just pigmented enough to make me look alive without being overpowering on a makeup-free face.

Last But Not Least: Body Care

I'm the first to admit that I spent the first two decades of my life completely neglecting the skin below my neck. But! Not anymore! I give my legs, arms, and even my stomach some serious TLC—especially in the summer when I'm showing more skin.

Uni 24 Hour Serum $43 at credobeauty.com For the people in the back, body care is skincare! I hate feeling sticky, though, so in the summer, I swap out body lotion for a hydrating body serum, like this one. I use one to three pumps right after I get out of the shower, and my skin feels softer and smoother for 24 hours. L'Occitane Instant Golden Glow With Almond Shimmering Body Oil $54 at Sephora I’m anti-pants the second the weather is over 75 degrees. But my skirts and shorts require glowing legs. Enter: this gorgeous shimmering oil. It gives my legs the perfect level of shimmer, never rubs off onto my clothes, and smells delightful. Aquaphor Repairing Foot Masks $7.99 at Ulta Beauty You know what not sexy? Foot cream. You know what is sexy? Smooth heels—which thanks to my growing collection of sandals will be on full display for the next few months. Enter: this incredibly affordable pair of single-use, deeply hydrating socks.

