I Work Out 5 Days a Week—These Are the Brands I Wear on Repeat

Some people stock their closets with multiple pairs of jeans, but if you opened my closet door, you'd see that 95% of it is activewear. Nothing lights me up quite like a chic workout set, and as someone who exercises at least five days a week, I need a lot of sets (among other pieces) to keep me going. When I need some extra motivation, I spend an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through Nordstrom to see what my favorite brands are up to. ALO is at the top of my list, but I also love Bandier's clean, simple designs, Sweaty Betty's supportive pieces, and FP Movement's flowy styles. Scroll down to shop the extra-special activewear brands I love to wear for a good sweat sesh. And because no activewear outfit is complete without a good pair of sneakers, I rounded out the list with the pairs that get my stamp of approval.

ALO

ALO Airlift High Waist 7/8 Leggings $128 at Nordstrom

ALO Match Point Tennis Skirt $68 at Nordstrom

ALO Airbrush Real Racerback Dress $118 at Nordstrom

Bandier

Bandier Center Stage High Waist Leggings $120 at Nordstrom

Bandier Center Stage Racerback Sports Bra $80 at Nordstrom

Beyond Yoga

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Wide Leg Pants $110 at Nordstrom

Beyond Yoga Uplevel Spacedye Midi Jumpsuit $138 at Nordstrom

Beyond Yoga Hit the Scene Spacedye Tank Jumpsuit $148 at Nordstrom

Beyond Yoga New Moves Spacedye Crop Camisole $72 at Nordstrom

Sweaty Betty

Sweaty Betty Power Contour Corset Bra $78 at Nordstrom

FP Movement

FP Movement Righteous Runsie Romper $98 at Nordstrom

FP Movement Get Your Flirt on Shorts $40 at Nordstrom

Vuori

Vuori Halo Essential Sleeveless Jumpsuit $128 at Nordstrom

Shop My Favorite Sneakers

Nike Air Max 90 Sneaker $130 At Nordstrom

Hoka Bondi 8 Running Shoe $165 At Nordstrom

Nike Air Zoom Structure 25 Road Running Shoe $140 At Nordstrom