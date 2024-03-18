I Work Out 5 Days a Week—These Are the Brands I Wear on Repeat

Nordstrom Activewear
(Image credit: Nordstrom)
Emma Walsh
Emma Walsh
published

Some people stock their closets with multiple pairs of jeans, but if you opened my closet door, you'd see that 95% of it is activewear. Nothing lights me up quite like a chic workout set, and as someone who exercises at least five days a week, I need a lot of sets (among other pieces) to keep me going. When I need some extra motivation, I spend an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through Nordstrom to see what my favorite brands are up to. ALO is at the top of my list, but I also love Bandier's clean, simple designs, Sweaty Betty's supportive pieces, and FP Movement's flowy styles. Scroll down to shop the extra-special activewear brands I love to wear for a good sweat sesh. And because no activewear outfit is complete without a good pair of sneakers, I rounded out the list with the pairs that get my stamp of approval.

ALO

ALO Airlift Intrigue Bra

ALO Airlift High Waist 7/8 Leggings

ALO Match Point Tennis Skirt

ALO Airbrush Real Racerback Dress

Bandier

Bandier Center Stage Contrast Seam Leggings

Bandier Center Stage High Waist Leggings

Bandier Center Stage Racerback Sports Bra

Bandier Tempo Ribbed Longline Sports Bra

Beyond Yoga

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Wide Leg Pants

Beyond Yoga Uplevel Spacedye Midi Jumpsuit

Beyond Yoga Hit the Scene Spacedye Tank Jumpsuit

Beyond Yoga New Moves Spacedye Crop Camisole

Sweaty Betty

Sweaty Betty Power Contour Corset Bra

Sweaty Betty Supersoft Reversible Yoga Bra

FP Movement

FP Movement Righteous Runsie Romper

FP Movement Get Your Flirt on Shorts

Vuori

Vuori Halo Essential Sleeveless Jumpsuit

Vuori Allthefeels Sports Bra

Shop My Favorite Sneakers

Air Max 90 Sneaker
Nike Air Max 90 Sneaker

Bondi 8 Running Shoe
Hoka Bondi 8 Running Shoe

Air Zoom Structure 25 Road Running Shoe
Nike Air Zoom Structure 25 Road Running Shoe

Cloudswift 3 Running Shoe
On Cloudswift 3 Running Shoe