I Work Out 5 Days a Week—These Are the Brands I Wear on Repeat

Some people stock their closets with multiple pairs of jeans, but if you opened my closet door, you'd see that 95% of it is activewear. Nothing lights me up quite like a chic workout set, and as someone who exercises at least five days a week, I need a lot of sets (among other pieces) to keep me going. When I need some extra motivation, I spend an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through Nordstrom to see what my favorite brands are up to. ALO is at the top of my list, but I also love Bandier's clean, simple designs, Sweaty Betty's supportive pieces, and FP Movement's flowy styles. Scroll down to shop the extra-special activewear brands I love to wear for a good sweat sesh. And because no activewear outfit is complete without a good pair of sneakers, I rounded out the list with the pairs that get my stamp of approval.
ALO
