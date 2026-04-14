Nothing gets us more excited than talking about a not-so-little tweakment or a nip-tuck procedure. In the spirit of transparency, Marie Claire’s aesthetics column, Life in Plastic , delivers a first-hand peek into what goes on behind the doctor’s door.

Erin Lichy is one of the stars of Bravo’s Real Housewives of New York City. She underwent a breast augmentation and lift surgery in January 2026. This is her story, as told to Marie Claire, edited for length and clarity.

I’ve had four kids. For me, getting my boobs done was not a matter of if, it was a matter of when. Originally, I didn’t think I was going to even get an implant—maybe just a lift. But after I met with my doctor, Dr. Ira Savetsky, I realized that it was the right decision for me because I wouldn’t get the results that I wanted without one. I mean, I really had no breast tissue left. He made a joke that I could do the lift now, but I’d be back in six months and say, "You were right.”

It’s funny—I had double D’s in high school, so I always thought I would get a reduction. But then I had kids and lost everything. It’s so crazy how that happens. I literally lost all of my breast tissue. Truly, all of it. I did a lot of research on the type of implants. I wanted a really, really natural look. Dr. Ira said Natrelle was the only choice, so that’s what we went with. Honestly, I’m so happy with the decision I made. “One of the reasons I use Natrelle implants in my practice is the ability to truly customize results. There are over 300 implant options, which allow me to tailor the choice based on each patient’s anatomy, goals, and lifestyle,” says Dr. Ira. “The implants are designed with 100 percent smooth shell technology and a cohesive gel that helps maintain shape while still feeling natural.”

The main thing for me is de-stigmatizing this whole experience for moms and, you know, not making it such a gate-kept, taboo thing. I feel like I see so many influencers who are moms who just like never say anything about it. And there's nothing to be ashamed of. It changes your life in such a positive way. I also think it's unfair for people to think that these women just have naturally perfect bodies. There’s nothing wrong with saying that you want to feel more confident. That's why I'm really happy to share it, and I'm proud to share it, and I hope it encourages people to do whatever they need to do to feel good.

The Consultation

My consultation was in November. My biggest concern going into it was that the implants would look like implants. He was very confident that that’s not always the case; it really matters what you choose and how you implant them. “After having four children, Erin experienced volume loss along with skin laxity and mild sagging, which is incredibly common,” explains Dr. Ira. “Her goal was to restore both the volume and shape to what they were prior to pregnancy. In her case, the most effective way to achieve a natural, balanced result was to combine an implant with a lift, restoring volume while also repositioning the breast for a more youthful, refined contour.”

I didn’t realize there were so many nuances to the actual procedure; I really had no idea. A lot of my friends are starting to do implants, and I feel like a lot of them look almost like they were just placed on the chest. I didn’t want that [look], so we discussed that. Otherwise, there weren’t a ton of changes I needed to make leading up to surgery, but I didn’t drink alcohol the week before. It was honestly pretty seamless.

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Day of Surgery

I was definitely a little nervous. It’s the biggest surgery I’ve ever had. I didn’t have any C-sections with my kids, although it was my second time under anesthesia. Abe, my husband, took the kids to the Hamptons, so I Ubered to Dr. Ira’s office and went into surgery. “We chose Natrelle INSPIRA SoftTouch Low Plus Projection 190cc implants to restore volume, along with a lift to restore the shape and position of the breast. The implant was placed using a dual plane technique, which means the upper portion of the implant sits beneath the pectoralis muscle, while the lower portion is positioned beneath the breast tissue,” explains Dr. Ira. “This approach allows for a softer, more natural upper pole contour, while still giving the implant the ability to expand the lower pole and shape the breast appropriately. It’s particularly useful in post-pregnancy patients with volume loss, as it helps the implant blend more seamlessly with the native tissue.”

My sister picked me up when I came out of surgery. She said I was the funniest person coming out of anesthesia. She should have recorded me. I was apparently bringing up things from when we were, like, 12 that I didn’t even think I remembered. I had on a surgical bra and was also taped all the way around. Dr. Ira had me keep that wrap on for a while. I was in a little discomfort, but honestly, that was it.

My sister brought me home and stayed with me at my place. Honestly, it was so much fun. We ordered in food and watched The Housemaid. We had to figure out a way to watch it bootlegged because it wasn’t out yet. We finished the night with Pinkberry. It was just such a fun, girly time.

The Recovery

The first week, my boobs were very high. I remember calling Dr. Ira and just being very confused, asking, “Are my boobs going to be this big? They look so big.” He was like, “No, no, no, just relax.” Then they finally fell, and I was obsessed with them, but I wasn’t expecting that.

The hardest part was waiting a while to work out again. I’m bad though—I was really careful the first two to three weeks, and I didn’t pick up my kids, but by week five I was on the ski slopes. At six weeks, I could do a bit more, and by seven weeks, I was back to pilates and everything.

One really funny thing: I was at dinner with my family, my siblings, my sister, and my husband. And I'm like, there's this weird smell, and I feel like it’s coming from one of my scars. My sister Kelly is like, "Why would there be a smell?” So she’s smelling one side of my boob and saying it smells like a belly button. So I run to Dr. Ira—apparently it’s totally normal; one of my stitches just didn’t fall out. It was funny.

I have a lollipop scar (down the center and underneath), but Dr. Ira gave me scar cream. And I also did my own research because I’m crazy, and I read that castor oil is really good for scarring, so I’ve been doing that, too. Sometimes I’ll still feel a little stitch, but overall I healed really easily.

Image 1 of 2 Erin Lichy before her breast augmentation and lift. (Image credit: Erin Lichy) Erin Lichy after her breast augmentation and lift. (Image credit: Erin Lichy)

The Takeaway

I didn’t even realize how much more confident I would feel. My chest feels the way I want it to feel. I used to have to wear tape to pull up my boobs all the time, and now it’s like my clothes just fit differently. It’s really a whole new experience. I tell everyone it was probably one of the best decisions in my entire life. I can just get up and go. I don’t have to think about what I’m going to do with my boobs if I’m wearing a backless dress. In a bikini, I always had weird skin that was just there. Now it’s not. “I always tell patients we’re not choosing a number, we’re designing a result. The goal is something that looks effortless and proportionate, both in and out of clothing,” says Dr. Ira.

What’s really so crazy to me is that they feel so natural. They feel like me. That was definitely important to me, so I know we made the right choice. It was just the best surgery. I tell everyone to do it.

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