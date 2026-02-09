The Best Under-$50 Drugstore Skincare Products I Trust to Get the Job Done

They give me the most insane glow.

Hannah Baxter's avatar
By
published
in Features
drugstore skincare
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to category:

Rarely does a week go by without someone asking me about my skincare routine, and while I’d love to point to a single product or two as the reason behind my glowy complexion, it’s never that simple. Finding a regimen that works for your skin’s unique needs is crucial, and no person has the exact same epidermal requirements. It’s all about listening to your skin (is it dry? Irritated? Oily? Congested?) and using products that can specifically address those issues. But that doesn’t mean you have to obliterate your beauty budget in the pursuit of clear, healthy skin. On the contrary, some of my most-trusted formulas are drugstore skincare products.

Believe it or not, luxury brands often formulate in the same labs with the same ingredients as drugstore options—it’s really the branding, packaging, and sometimes, the concentration of the ingredients that jacks up the price. Which is totally fine! I love keeping a beautiful jar of luxe moisturizer in my bathroom cabinet; it makes me feel chic and pampered. Still, if maximizing your beauty dollars is top of mind, you truly can’t go wrong with drugstore skincare. Here’s everything I love to scoop up when I’m roaming the aisles, whether IRL or online.

Classic Cleansers

If there’s one category that the drugstore beauty brands of the world have nailed, it’s a stellar cleanser. Whether you want an acne-fighting option or a gentle, hydrating face wash, there’s practically no limit to the number of options to try.

Terrific Toners

Toners can fall under two main categories: a hydrating essence-style formula, or a chemical exfoliant. Whichever option your skin needs, you can find a great budget-friendly option.

Superstar Serums

Granted, this is where you might spend the most money, but a drugstore serum is still going to give you that potent dose of active ingredients to brighten, tone, and hydrate your skin. It’s an essential part of my own skincare routine.

Must-Have Moisturizers

I adore a drugstore moisturizer because I feel zero guilt about applying an extra-thick layer to my parched winter skin. I let it sink in over five minutes and enjoy silky soft, hydrated skin all day long.

Suncare, Consistently

Yes, even in the winter you need to wear SPF. Sometimes even more so, since snow on the ground means you’re getting the UV rays reflected back up at you! Invest in a comfortable formula and enjoy youthful-looking skin for years to come.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Don't gatekeep our newsletters from your friends. Subscribe to Face Forward here.

Hannah Baxter
Hannah Baxter
Beauty Director

Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. She authors the Marie Claire newsletter Face Forward. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more.

She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a weekly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.