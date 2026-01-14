Over the past decade, aesthetic medicine has quietly become as routine as a blowout. Laser facials, once reserved for dermatology insiders and actresses prepping for red carpets, have migrated into the mainstream in a way few predicted. The American Med Spa Association reports that the number of medical spas in the U.S. has multiplied by 10 since 2010, with annual revenues growing at a steady double-digit pace, a shift fueled largely by millennials and Gen Z looking for subtle maintenance treatments that keep skin luminous.

And among the most requested? Clear + Brilliant, the non-ablative fractional laser facial known for delivering brighter skin, smoother texture, and that elusive well-rested glow with virtually no downtime. As double board–certified plastic surgeon Tracy Pfeifer, MD, explains, “Clear and Brilliant is a non-ablative laser treatment that stimulates collagen production and cell turnover.” The result, she says, is “a radiant, ‘glow-up’ refreshed look with minimal to no downtime" that's beneficial for early signs of aging, uneven tone and sun damage. She notes that it's precisely what makes it a fan favorite among people wanting real results without disrupting their schedules.

At JTAV Clinical Skincare on the Upper East Side and in TriBeCa in New York City, founder Joie Tavernise sees that enthusiasm firsthand. “Clear + Brilliant is suitable for all ages and all skin types, and is ideal for anyone seeking a brighter, more refreshed complexion,” she says. For some, it’s about maintaining a youthful look or addressing early signs of aging; for others, it’s the allure of visible enhancement with no downtime, or the desire to boost the skin’s natural radiance. For me, it was all of the above.

Read ahead to learn about my experience, benefits of the laser, and what you can expect during your first Clear + Brilliant treatment.

How Does Clear + Brilliant Work?

Clear + Brilliant stimulates collagen by creating controlled micro-injuries beneath the skin’s surface. While it might sound counterintuitive, these little injuries tell the skin that it needs to go into repair mode, and rebuild collagen and elastin, says Dr. Pfeifer. The whole treatment takes roughly 20 to 30 minutes, give or take.

At JTAV, the treatment begins with dermaplaning (aka face shaving) to refine the canvas, followed by extractions and a numbing cream that dissolves any pre-treatment nerves, so my personal experience was closer to an hour long.

Does Clear + Brilliant Hurt?

As someone trying a laser facial for the first time, I arrived prepared for my own Samantha Jones moment from Sex and the City, armed with a wide-brim hat, oversized sunglasses for a discreet escape, and high pain expectation. Instead, the entire experience felt calm, polished, and unexpectedly luxurious.

When the laser begins its warm, prickling sweeps across the face, but the sensation is more static-like than painful and never feels uncomfortable. Obviously, the numbing cream helps with this, and you should sit with that before the treatment for at least 20-45 minutes so it can work its magic.

Is There Downtime for a Clear + Brilliant?

Clear + Brilliant’s minimal downtime is one reason it ranks among the most-searched laser facials today. Tavernise emphasizes that the typical response consists of temporary redness, warmth, mild puffiness, or a slightly rough, sandpaper-like sensation for a few days, all of which can be managed with a gentle skincare routine.

Immediately after the laser treatment, the team applied a SkinCeuticals cooling sheet mask and ice rollers to help minimize redness and swelling and restore hydration to my skin. I fully expected to leave looking bright red and raw; instead, I was only faintly flushed and entirely presentable.

In my case, only slight roughness appeared the next morning, noticeable only to me when I cleansed my skin. By day four, that faint grit had smoothed into a noticeably brighter, more even complexion, with a refined texture that makes makeup effortless.

Are There Risks With a Clear + Brilliant?

The good news: there aren't many risks with the Clear + Brilliant laser. “The primary concern comes from inexperienced technique or settings that are not tailored to the individual,” Tavernise explains. “It's key to prioritize a highly personalized approach—proper preparation, precise parameters, and detailed post-care guidance—so clients experience a smooth, comfortable recovery and a radiant, healthy-looking result.” With the right practitioner, the recovery feels less like healing and more like a quiet, predictable reset. Make sure you research your provider.

How Much Does Clear + Brilliant Cost?

For those searching for “Clear + Brilliant cost,” it's really going to depend on your location and add-ons. At JTAV Clinical Skincare, a single Clear + Brilliant session is $850 and includes dermaplaning, extractions, and LED light therapy, but they can start as low as $200.

That being said, most clients opt for a series because the benefits build. “This allows clients to enjoy cumulative improvement in their skin’s glow and refreshed appearance, while having their appointments secured for the months ahead," Dr. Pfeifer. Brides tend to opt for the three-time package and book their final session at least 10 days in advance.

What Skincare Should I Use After My Clear + Brilliant?

Because Clear + Brilliant reveals fresher skin, I kept the post-laser regimen very gentle. I relied on my Tata Harper hydrating essentials, layered a hyaluronic acid serum for plumpness, and finished with a ceramide-rich cream to support barrier repair. During the day, a mineral sunscreen (EltaMD UV Clear) was essential. For light coverage, I reached for Dr. Jart’s Beauty Balm, which evened out the skin without suffocating freshly treated skin. And on nights when my complexion needed extra nourishment, I pressed in a thin veil of La Mer, which left my skin soft, calm, and luminous by morning.

The Verdict

Clear + Brilliant isn’t about dramatic transformation, and that’s precisely its appeal. It refines rather than reshapes, brightens rather than overwhelms, and delivers a natural, believable radiance that doesn’t require explanation. In a beauty landscape increasingly defined by subtlety, longevity, and skin that looks inherently healthy, it’s easy to see why this laser facial has become such a modern mainstay, and why so many New Yorkers keep it on rotation.

