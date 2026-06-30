I’m a luxury skincare aficionado. While products don't have to be expensive in order to be effective (shoutout: Naturium, La Roche-Posay, CeraVe), there are a few brands, albeit on the pricier side, that have invested so heavily in their product development, clinical studies, and result-driven formulations that I’m able to justify the price tag. Case in point: U Beauty.

Since its launch in 2019, the brand has released 20 products across skin, body, and fragrance. The differentiating factor is the science that powers them. After a decade of research, the brand patented a little something called Siren Capsule Technology. The gist: it allows skincare formulas to deploy certain ingredients precisely where your skin needs them. Think of it as an invisible skin scanner that knows which areas of your face would benefit from added hydration, exfoliation, or antioxidant protection. As a result, skin is more balanced, more protected, and more youthful. “Our mission is to simplify skincare without compromising results, even for sensitive, irritation-prone skin, using the smartest technology available,” says founder Tina Chen Craig. “Science doesn’t need to feel clinical, and luxury doesn’t need to feel traditional. Their intersection should be deliberate, intelligent, and deeply personal. U Beauty skincare that adapts to you, not the other way around.”

Over the years, I’ve had the pleasure of trying each and every one of U Beauty’s launches, which makes me uniquely qualified to tell you which items deliver results so good that you’ll not only want to buy them but also restock them. My honest thoughts on the seven best items in the line, ahead. (P.S. Make sure to subscribe to Marie Claire's beauty and fashion newsletters, Face Forward and Self Checkout. In July, U Beauty will be offering a special discount to our most loyal readers.)

U Beauty The Return Eye Concentrate Eye Cream for Brightening + Firming $148 at UBeauty When you have dark circles under your eyes, there’s really only so much you can do to help your cause. Gotta love genetics. One thing you can do, though? Try this U Beauty product, which unlike competitors that rely on caffeine and vitamin C, uses diamond powder and plankton extract for brightening benefits. Within a couple of months, I started to notice a huge difference under my eyes. I genuinely look more well-rested and brighter around my eye contour. I have gone through at least six bottles of this—it’s that good and I'm that religious about using it.

U Beauty The Super Tinted Hydrator Tinted Moisturizer Vitamin E + Antioxidants - Shade 01 $108 at UBeauty I actually never tried this until recently, but let me just say: I am so grateful I discovered it in time for summer. I normally wear medium coverage foundations, but in the brutal heat and humidity, my usual go-tos feel suffocating. This, on the other hand? It’s a serum-like texture that feels totally weightless on my skin. The tint and coverage isn’t crazy, but it’s enough pigment to smooth out my tone and make me feel pulled together before a day at the office. It’s on the wet side, so just make sure to use a bit of powder on top to soften the shine.

U Beauty The Mantle Cleansing Balm + Makeup Remover $78 at UBeauty As a loyal double cleanser (can’t have makeup and sunscreen clogging up my pores as I sleep), I was pretty skeptical about this balm-to-milky-cleanser product that promises to do both steps at once. But once I actually tested it out, I was immediately hooked. The pump sideswipes the mess of a traditional balm, while the product itself melts away mascara (yes, even waterproof ones) and heavy-duty brow gels. It does take a decent amount of scrubbing and warm water to help it emulsify into a milky wash, so exercise some patience. After completing the final rinse, though, my skin feels soft, hydrated, and deeply clean. U Beauty The Super Hydrator Face Moisturizer With Vitamin E + Antioxidants $168 at UBeauty Moisturizer is the step in my skincare routine that I expect to work the hardest. I have dry, sensitive, rosacea-prone skin, so I invest heavily in protecting my barrier. This formula is easily one of my favorites—it’s lightweight, which I majorly respect in the summer, plumps up fine lines on my forehead courtesy of hardworking peptides, and leaves me with a glowy sheen that’s frankly just as shiny as a highlighter. Bonus: it never pills underneath makeup, which, if you’re a foundation wearer, you know is a big pain point. U Beauty Resurfacing Compound Face Serum With Retinol + Vitamin C $148 at UBeauty This is by far the most popular product from the brand—it has thousands of five-star reviews, with customers crediting it with slimming down their morning routine, reducing redness, and delivering overnight results. I personally can’t handle this every day—it’s more of a three-day-a-week treat for my skin—but with consistent use, I’ve found that my skin looks significantly brighter and more even. The biggest difference? Dark spots and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation are fading at double the speed, which is much appreciated given my aversion to makeup in the summer. U Beauty The Plasma Lip Compound Tinted Lip Treatment With Peptides + Hyaluronic Acid - Universal $68 at UBeauty As the most affordable product in the U Beauty range, the Plasma Lip Compound is a solid entry point to the brand. Over the years, the shade range has expanded, with a current offering of 13 shades, from clear to poppy red. The formula is slightly plumping (no tingling, don’t worry) and hyper-glossy. My only caveat: there is a slight tangy taste to it that takes a little getting used to. U Beauty Resurfacing Body Compound Body Serum With Glycolic Acid $128 at UBeauty Having smooth skin in the summer is a major priority for me. I make sure to shave my legs every other day and moisturize daily. But between layers of sunscreen and my general skin irritation, I occasionally am left with a bumpy, rough texture and dead skin buildup. I’ve started using this every other day, and my skin is noticeably smoother. Plus, I’m a big believer that if you’re going to invest in the skin on your face, you have to treat your body, too.

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Meet the Expert

Tina Chen Craig Founder of U Beauty Tina Craig is a multi-hyphenate entrepreneur and pioneer of influencer marketing and luxury skincare. After originally garnering a following as a television host with a rich media background, she launched BagSnob in 2005, one of the first-ever fashion and lifestyle blogs. A consummate beauty and lifestyle authority, Tina was inspired to launch U Beauty with the belief that achieving beautiful skin doesn’t need to be complicated. She currently lives in Texas with her husband and son.

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