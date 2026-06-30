I Tested the 7 Best U Beauty Products That Are Actually Worth Your Money

They’re constants in my routine.

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I’m a luxury skincare aficionado. While products don't have to be expensive in order to be effective (shoutout: Naturium, La Roche-Posay, CeraVe), there are a few brands, albeit on the pricier side, that have invested so heavily in their product development, clinical studies, and result-driven formulations that I’m able to justify the price tag. Case in point: U Beauty.

Since its launch in 2019, the brand has released 20 products across skin, body, and fragrance. The differentiating factor is the science that powers them. After a decade of research, the brand patented a little something called Siren Capsule Technology. The gist: it allows skincare formulas to deploy certain ingredients precisely where your skin needs them. Think of it as an invisible skin scanner that knows which areas of your face would benefit from added hydration, exfoliation, or antioxidant protection. As a result, skin is more balanced, more protected, and more youthful. “Our mission is to simplify skincare without compromising results, even for sensitive, irritation-prone skin, using the smartest technology available,” says founder Tina Chen Craig. “Science doesn’t need to feel clinical, and luxury doesn’t need to feel traditional. Their intersection should be deliberate, intelligent, and deeply personal. U Beauty skincare that adapts to you, not the other way around.”

Over the years, I’ve had the pleasure of trying each and every one of U Beauty’s launches, which makes me uniquely qualified to tell you which items deliver results so good that you’ll not only want to buy them but also restock them. My honest thoughts on the seven best items in the line, ahead. (P.S. Make sure to subscribe to Marie Claire's beauty and fashion newsletters, Face Forward and Self Checkout. In July, U Beauty will be offering a special discount to our most loyal readers.)

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Meet the Expert

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Tina Chen Craig

Tina Craig is a multi-hyphenate entrepreneur and pioneer of influencer marketing and luxury skincare. After originally garnering a following as a television host with a rich media background, she launched BagSnob in 2005, one of the first-ever fashion and lifestyle blogs. A consummate beauty and lifestyle authority, Tina was inspired to launch U Beauty with the belief that achieving beautiful skin doesn’t need to be complicated. She currently lives in Texas with her husband and son.

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Samantha Holender
Samantha Holender
Senior Beauty Editor

Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.