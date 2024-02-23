Everyone has a little extra sensitivity around the eye area, making a vanity full of eye creams for dark circles, creams for puffiness, and even emergency salves for painful rashes an underrated beauty necessity. Once one of the best eye creams for sensitive skin works its way into your beauty routine along with them, reduced under-eye bags and fewer dark circles usually follow.

But having sensitive skin means paying especially close attention to labels on all of your skincare products, taking care to find formulas that will soothe and hydrate while avoiding ingredients likely to cause acne, dryness, or irritation.

"The skin around the eyes is especially sensitive even in someone with normal skin, so anyone with sensitive skin should be extremely careful with any product used near the eyes," dermatologist Dr. Stacey Tull, M.D. tells Marie Claire. "Because the skin is thinner, irritating ingredients can penetrate more easily and cause harmful skin reactions that could even affect the eyes."

To find the best eye creams for sensitive skin—and for those who would rather play it safe—Dr. Tull breaks down exactly what to look for ahead. Plus, she shares nine expert- and reviewer-backed picks to rejuvenate your under-eye area. Each eye cream was chosen based on its ingredients, results, and reviews from skincare enthusiasts.

What to Look for

Eye creams incorporate various ingredients that promise to lift, brighten, and soothe the under-eye area. For sensitive skin, Dr. Tull recommends formulas that are heavy on hydrating ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid or ceramides.

On the other hand, she cautions to avoid irritating ingredients like alpha hydroxy acids, beta hydroxy acids, and retinol. Excessive perfumes, dyes, and preservatives can also have allergenic effects.

Before committing to a product, Dr. Tull suggests testing for potential sensitivity by applying a small amount of cream to the thin skin behind your ears. Like the under eye area, this patch of skin also delicate, making it well-equipped for trying new products before incorporating them into your routine.

The Best Eye Creams for Sensitive Skin

Best High-Potency Sensitivity-Friendly Eye Cream Skinceuticals Eye Balm Hydrating Cream Visit Site Countless skincare lovers swear by Skinceuticals’ clinically tested, highly concentrated products. This eye cream, for instance, is beloved among reviewers for its lifting, hydrating effects. Vitamin E plays a key role, targeting skin-damaging free radicals until they’re rendered futile. This formula also contains sylmarin and soy isoflavones, which address deflated-looking, delicate skin through a burst of antioxidants. Pros: Clinically tested; Editor-approved; Protects against environmental damage; Suitable for all skin types. Cons: Expensive. Customer Review: "This is a very lightweight but moisturizing eye cream. Leaves my wonder eye bags feeling tighter." – Dermstore

Best Sensitivity-Friendly Eye Cream for Hyperpigmentation Kiehl's Mini Creamy Eye Treatment With Avocado $37 at Sephora Applied appropriately, and with consistent use, this cream promises to smooth uneven texture, lift sagging skin, and address hyperpigmentation. It also comes in a convenient size that’s perfect for stowing in your carry-on. Some users find this ultra-hydrating product too thick, but the key to applying it is allowing the formula to melt on your fingers before spreading it along your under-eye. Pros: Clean; Free of parabens and fragrance; Evens skin texture; Moisturizing. Cons: Small container (though it's great for travel); some users find it too rich. Customer Review: "I wasn't sure about it at first because it felt too thick and was dragging along my eye contour when I put it on, so I re-read the directions. I was using it wrong: Melt it in your fingers to activate it before applying to the eye contour. Tweaking my method of application has made this product a holy grail! So luxurious, smooth, and hydrating." – Sephora

Best Lifting Sensitivity-Friendly Eye Cream Algenist Elevate Firming & Lifting Contouring Eye Cream $72 at Sephora This eye cream from Algenist is suitable for all skin types, but it was especially made with sensitive skin in mind. It’s free of parabens, sulfates, and fragrance, all of which have the potential to irritate already-sensitive skin. It’s also been proven in clinical trials to provide substantial moisture without feeling (or looking) greasy under makeup. Pros: Clinically tested; Moisturizing; Matte finish. Cons: Some users find it too thick to apply with only their hands. Customer Review: "Deflates eye bags!!!...It’s essential to me. No other product has made my eye bags flatten." -Sephora

Best Sensitivity-Friendly Eye Cream for Puffiness CeraVe Eye Repair Cream For Dark Circles And Puffiness Visit Site Dr. Tull recommends this CeraVe cream for an affordable, gender neutral option. The reason? "They are always hypoallergenic and their eye cream contains hyaluronic acid for extra hydration." Pros: Expert-approved; Unisex packaging; Hydrating; Fragrance-free; Affordable. Cons: Some users find it too thick. Customer Review: "This eye cream is really hydrating. I definitely see an improvement in my dark circles. It's my favorite affordable eye cream." – Dermstore

Best Sensitivity-Friendly Eye Cream for Allergy-Prone Skin Toleriane Dermallergo Eye Cream Repair Moisturizer For Dry Skin $31 at Ulta "La Roche Posay Toleriane Dermallergo Eye Cream was formulated specifically for sensitive allergy prone skin," Dr. Tull tells Marie Claire. "It is free from preservatives, fragrance, or any potentially irritating ingredients specially packaged with an airtight seal that keeps potential contaminants out. It also has a creamy, soothing texture that is nourishing for the skin around the eyes." Pros: Expert-approved; Free of fragrance and preservatives; Vegan. Cons: Some users complain that the pump malfunctions. Customer Review: "This is the second time buying this. In my world of super sensitive eyes, that NEVER happens! It moisturizes and doesn't make my eyes red. Doesn't sting and stays put. I use it night and day. I think the pump is great at preventing bacteria from forming." –Ulta

Best Brightening Sensitivity-Friendly Eye Cream LaNeige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Eye Cream $43 at Sephora $40 at Sephora $43 at Amazon This hydrating eye cream is made with all skin types in mind, so rest assured that it won’t dry you out, cause acne, or inflame already-tender skin. It’s formulated with high-performance peptides, which help boost collagen production to give you a brighter, more lifted appearance. Other standout ingredients include squalene, which protects skin, and ginseng extract, a brightening ingredient that’s a hallmark in Korean skincare. Pros: Free of sulfates; Contains brightening ingredients; Wears well under makeup; Works with all skin types. Cons: Has a light fragrance. Customer Review: "This eye cream is the only one that has worked for my dark circles. It is light weight and great value." – Sephora

Best Sensitivity-Friendly Eye Cream with Vitamin E Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream $65 at Sephora Shiseido’s products always rank among my go-to’s: They sit well under makeup, noticeably hydrate skin, and never cause irritation. This eye cream checks all of these boxes. Formulated with vitamin E, peptides, squalane, and ginseng extract, it brightens sensitive skin while protecting it from environmental stressors like pollution. Over time, it promises to build up the skin barrier against damage, hyperpigmentation, and premature aging. Pros: Works with all skin types; Combats dark circles; Editor-approved. Cons: Higher price point. Customer Review: "After using this product for the past month, I am giving it 4 stars. I feel and see a noticeable difference in the hydration level of my eye area; however, I was hoping it would do more for dark circles." – Sephora

Best Sensitivity-Friendly Eye Cream for Dry Skin Bobbi Brown Extra Repair Eye Cream Intense $90 at Sephora Factors like harsh weather and pollution can cause long-term damage to your skin barrier, resulting in hyperpigmentation, dryness, and even flaking under the eyes. This eye cream restores the skin barrier through hydrating ingredients like shea butter, hyaluronic acid, and glycerin, while also boosting collagen production via Argireline Peptide-Infused Extra Repair Complex. The result? Softer, smoother, and more even-looking skin. Pros: Plumping; Contains hyaluronic acid; Free of parabens. Cons: Some find it greasy. Customer Review: "Wow! this eye cream is the best I have used—and I have tried them all. Fine lines disappear if this is used every night. If you want to stop aging skin around eyes—this’ll be your go-to." –Bloomingdale's

Best Affordable Sensitivity-Friendly Eye Cream Burt's Bees Sensitive Eye Cream $17 at CVS Burt's Bees' products for sensitive skin are a Marie Claire editor's pick. They're hydrating, gentle, smell fantastic, and come at a great price point. When I had a painful dryness-induced rash under my eyes several months ago, this was one of the only products that the sensitive area could tolerate without stinging—and it cleared up the issue in just a few days. Pros: Editor-approved; Affordable. Cons: Has a scent that some users don't like. Customer Review: "I tried a few of Burt's Bees eye creams and liked them but this is the one for me. I needed the calming cream for my eyes and this works great! I wear contact lenses and find some creams cause my eyes to become bloodshot but not this one." – CVS

