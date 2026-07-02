Hello and welcome to today’s edition of my oversharing on the Internet. If there’s one thing that will prompt me to talk about my arm liposuction, life-long bloating, and chronic constipation for thousands of people, it’s my undying love for my vibration plate. I know, I know—you think it’s hype, it’s fake, it’s a TikTok shop scam. But no! It’s not! I promise! In fact, it’s actually the best money I’ve maybe ever spent.

Now, I’m someone who is and has always been an inflammatory individual. I swell in the heat, wake up puffy and distended more often than not, and maybe have five days a month when I don’t feel bloated. My bowel movements—well, not to be TMI—but they’ve never been so frequent. Last November, I was feeling all of the above to the max. I was fresh off my arm liposuction procedure, which meant I still had anesthesia bloating, wasn’t cleared to work out, and had so much stagnated fluid pooling in my armpits. I was quite literally out of my mind. My doctor said getting my lymphatic system going was the quickest path to feeling like myself again.

At the same time, the Merach Vibration Plate took over my entire feed. Gaggles of influencers were preaching to me day in and day out how they’d lost weight (I still call BS on that front), felt less bloated, noticed less cellulite, had reduced inflammation, less muscle pain, and better digestion. Paige Desorbo even championed her vibration plate for hot girls with tummy problems on Giggly Squad, saying, “The first time I tried it…I didn’t stop shitting for two hours.” If that's not a winning endorsement...

The idea of a vibration is pretty straightforward and frankly not new at all. In one form or another, they’ve been around for close to 200 years, and their benefits have been studied extensively as they relate to bone and muscle health. They’re fixtures in rehabilitation centers and gyms (although to be totally honest, jiggling on a vibration plate is not something I’d opt to do in public); wellness and massage centers often have them in their studios, too.

You stand on a shaking device for 10 to 20 minutes a day, either upright or while doing a series of low-impact stretches, letting the motion activate your lymphatic system. “They can help loosen up overworked muscle tissue and help rid the body of metabolic waste, resulting in a far quicker recovery process,” Val Oliveira, a lymphatic drainage specialist and founder of Brazilian Lymph Spa, tells me. “They’re not a magic fix, but they can be a convenient, low-effort tool that complements an active lifestyle and other healthy habits.”

Frankly, it didn’t sound like I had anything to lose, aside from $79, so I ordered the plate getting the most praise online, and it arrived at my doorstep two days later. I started off slow—partially because I was still recovering from surgery and partially because I didn’t want to be left with the Paige Desorbo effect. My plate came with 10 levels, but I settled on level two from the jump. It’s a pretty weird sensation—every little bit of fat and loose skin starts shaking rapidly, with intensity building in certain areas depending on your positioning. I started my session by lightly tapping my lymphatic sites above the collarbone, in my armpits, and around my groin.

My legs started to feel a little itchy (normal!), and within five minutes I needed to pee (also normal!). I did some light stretches, but nothing too crazy. Once my 10 minutes were up, I felt a little more energized, but that was the main takeaway. Still, I didn’t mind it; it was a very easy way to burn over a hundred calories before starting my day, so I kept standing on it every morning. PSA: I recommend using it before drinking or eating anything—especially if you deal with acid reflux.

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I became religious about using it and worked my way up to level four, which is my sweet spot. More powerful levels aren’t always better. I have very thin skin, and when I use level five or six, the pressure ends up causing bruising. I also started drinking hot water with lemon directly after I finished my session, and followed that up with a scoop of Coconut Cult, a probiotic yogurt. This three-step morning routine made a world of difference in how I felt every morning. I started waking up feeling lighter. My digestion was the best it had ever been. And my general puffiness started to fade. The pocket of fluid in my armpit also started to drain.

It wasn’t until about a month into consistently using my vibration plate, though, that I realized just how big a difference it made. I left for a weekend trip, and after skipping my plate for just three days, I noticed I was more bloated, more constipated, and just generally heavier and more sluggish. That’s the exact moment my obsession (because it is an obsession) clicked.

Now I won’t sit here and play into the untrue and clickbait-y dialogue that a vibration plate is going to make you lose weight. Alone, it’s not. But because it helps activate the lymphatic system, it can make a big difference in fluid retention. “The vibrations create repeated muscle contractions that help stimulate lymphatic and circulatory activity throughout the body. For many people, that can support lymphatic movement and digestive processes, which can temporarily reduce feelings of puffiness and bloating,” says Oliviera.

Six months in, and I can confirm the hill I’m willing to die on is that a vibrating plate is the best $79 you’ll ever spend. Would I tell you to buy every wellness gadget TikTok tries to sell you? Absolutely not. But this is the rare one that graduated from impulse purchase to permanent fixture in my morning routine. I'm still using it—which, honestly, might be the most convincing review I can give you.

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Meet the Expert

Val Oliviera Lymphatic Specialist As a passionate entrepreneur, mother, and wellness advocate, I’ve dedicated my career to creating businesses that uplift, transform, and care for people in meaningful ways.



In 2010, I founded Val’s Services Cleaning with a mission to bring the warmth of Brazilian “faxina”, a tradition of joyful, detailed spring cleaning, into the homes of Chicago. What started as a vision to provide consistent, high-quality cleaning with a personal touch has grown into a trusted company that helps families and businesses feel at ease in sparkling, cared-for spaces. At Val’s Services, our motto is simple: Cleaning with Care.



Twelve years later, inspired by my passion for wellness, I launched Brazilian Lymph Spa in 2022. With over 19 years of knowledge in lymphatic drainage and massage therapy, I wanted to share the transformative benefits of this powerful Brazilian technique here in the U.S. Our spa is more than a wellness center; it’s a sanctuary for renewal, where clients can reduce stress, restore balance, and embrace natural beauty from the inside out.



My work has taken me around the world, where I’ve had the privilege of caring for celebrities, high-profile clients, and individuals preparing for life’s most meaningful moments, from intimate anniversaries and weddings to grand galas and international charity events. I have been called upon to attend some of the most exclusive events in the world, including the Met Gala, the Oscars, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, NFL games, and New York Fashion Week, where only the very best is expected, and excellence is non-negotiable.



Featured by CBS, WGN, ABC, FOX, Modern Luxury, and numerous other publications, I am honored to bring my expertise, discretion, and artistry to clients who want to look and feel their absolute best, whether stepping onto a global stage or celebrating a once-in-a-lifetime moment.



Both companies reflect what matters most to me: care, integrity, and a genuine desire to improve lives. Whether it’s creating healthier homes through meticulous cleaning or nurturing well-being through specialized massage therapy, my journey has always been about service with heart.



My mission: To inspire balance, wellness, and confidence, one clean space, one healing session, and one client at a time.