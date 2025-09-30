Nothing gets us more excited than talking about a not-so-little tweakment or a nip-tuck procedure. In the spirit of transparency, Marie Claire’s aesthetics column, Life in Plastic , delivers a first-hand peek into what goes on behind the doctor’s door.

Jennifer is a 52-year-old woman living in Connecticut. In May 2025, she underwent a lower blepharoplasty and facelift with a CO2 laser. This is her story, as told to Marie Claire, edited for length and clarity.

When I turned 50, things definitely started to change—in my head and in my body. The things that I was doing in my 40s, like Botox and filler, went right out the window, and even though I never thought I would consider it, I started to open up about the idea of doing something more invasive.

I started talking to Robert Schwarcz, MD FACS, who did my upper blepharoplasty maybe 10 or 15 years ago. I started asking him all these questions I had about getting a facelift and doing something to my eyes, which have gotten hollow. As I've gotten older, I've been able to literally grab the skin, and it would stay pinched. I was so insecure in pictures that I would stop smiling because it would make my skin look crepey and wrinkly.

I had so many questions for Dr. Schwarcz: Do you think I’m a candidate for a facelift? Bleph? How old are people when they get this done? “There’s no universal age, but from my perspective, earlier intervention when changes are moderate—rather than waiting until they’re severe—usually provides the smoothest, most natural-looking results,” says Dr. Schwarcz.

Still, I was really, really scared. You can tell when people go overboard—all you have to do is walk around Palm Beach, or Greenwich Avenue, or Beverly Hills. I never wanted to look like somebody else; I just wanted to be a better version of myself. But god, I was so nervous to go through with it. Sure, I could keep doing lasers and this and that, but I started to feel like it wasn’t going to make the big difference I wanted.

The Facelift Consultation

Well first of all, I didn’t just have one consultation—I had three. I wasn’t particularly set on getting anything. Dr. Schwarcz has historically always been very realistic with me, and he really loves the natural look. So I was just kind of like poking around: What do you think? What's the process? What's the procedure? What do you recommend? Do you fat graft? Do you recommend this laser versus that laser? How do you tighten? Should I just do Botox and filler for now? Can I go a little longer without needing it? At this point, I thought I was meeting him to discuss something two years from now.

But then, I started to look in the mirror and pull my face back a little. I’m like, Wow, that looks kind of good, you know? I started to talk to people. I started to join a couple of Facebook groups where people are very vocal about good and bad [plastic surgery]. There are Reddit communities. I felt like the consensus was: If I’m going to do it, I should just do it now.

Then I went back to his office and got more serious. We reviewed the renderings, put everything on paper, and examined where the stitches would be placed for the facelift. We discussed doing a lower blepharoplasty, which, to me, seemed like the easier part. Fat grafting during blepharoplasty concerned me a bit because it involves pulling fat from another part of my body. I was thinking: where do you pull it from? Is it going to look bumpy? Will it settle funny? But he really calmed all my fears.

Sure, I lost a ton of sleep over worrying, but I did finally sign the paperwork to go into surgery in early June for a deep plane facelift and neck lift, a lower blepharoplasty with fat grafting, and a CO2 laser. “Surgery repositions and removes tissues; it addresses contours and descent, but it doesn’t improve the skin’s surface quality. An ablative laser complements a facelift or blepharoplasty by treating fine lines, sun damage, and skin texture,” explains Dr. Schwarcz. “The laser goes deep and requires downtime, so I love to do both together so the patient can maximize the downtime and get optimal results on the skin.”

The Pre-Op Visit

I had a pre-op visit a few weeks before my surgery. It’s a little scary because you have to be so buttoned-up before. I had to go and get a full physical, urine tests, an EKG, and make sure my bloodwork and my heart [were] right. It’s all to make sure your body is healthy enough to handle a surgery like this.

A photo of Jennifer before the facelift and blepharoplasty. (Image credit: Jennifer)

I also made sure to work with a nutritionist—her name is Kylie Bensley. She specializes in surgical nutrition and essentially explains how a balanced diet can aid in faster healing. I had a lot of protein, fruit, and protein shakes.

What I didn’t realize was how many different medications they’d call in for me. There’s Oxy and Vicodin, and something for anxiety. There are antibiotic ointments, and nasal medications. There are antibacterial drugs to help prevent infections. It’s a lot of precautions and it can feel very overwhelming.

The Surgery Day

I took the train from Connecticut to the city without any makeup. No lotions. No creams. Nothing, just raw skin. I was literally on the train, wearing a baseball hat and a hoodie, because I didn’t want to be recognized. I [went] right into Dr. Schwarcz’s office, and they [got] me ushered right in. I don’t think I realized, ok, this is happening, until I was in his office and he was drawing on my face with a purple marker. Then the anesthesiologist was talking to me and calming me down. They got me to the operating room, and within five minutes, I was out cold.

Five hours later, I was awake.

I felt like I had a really great sleep—then I realized I was bandaged like a mummy, literally. However, Dr. Schwarcz said everything went well and that I would look great. The one thing I didn't think I would need, but I'm so glad I did, was a private nurse. Dr. Schwarcz actually required me to spend at least one night with her. It's really funny, actually; there are three locations in the city where people go to heal with nurses. The people who really want to spend will go to The Plaza or The Mark.

I spent two nights with three different nurses at a more low-key hotel. They became my best friends; all they do is care for people after plastics procedures. The suite has a separate bedroom for the nurse, who can prepare food for you in the kitchen, change your gauze and drains, and closely monitor your condition.

The Recovery

I was on email 20 minutes after I gave birth to all three of my children. With this? I couldn't look at my phone for two days. I was icing constantly. My dressings had to be changed regularly. I was covered in Aquaphor from the CO2. It’s a lot of upkeep. I wouldn't say I was in pain ever. I was just very uncomfortable. Having the nurse really does make a huge difference.

48 hours after surgery, the drains come out. The nurse actually took them out for me, and then Dr. Schwarcz ran over and made sure everything looked good and was healing correctly. I didn’t have to be wrapped like a mummy after that. I transitioned to this compression sleeve that has pockets for ice packs. I had to wear that for a total of seven days.

Jennifer's healing progression. (Image credit: Jennifer)

The turning point for me was really day eight or nine. I started to feel human again. I could go out—I even went to two graduation parties (in a hat and sunglasses). I was so incredibly swollen from the CO2 laser, though. The blepharoplasty healing was really a piece of cake. “The swelling and bruising from a blepheroplasty improves between week two and three, with final results evolving over four to six,” says Dr. Schwarcz. I was still a little swollen for around a month, but now I think my eyes look really great, and you can barely see the stitches.

The Facelift and Blepharoplasty Results

(L to R) Jennifer before her facelift, blepharoplasty, and CO2 laser, and Jennifer five and a half weeks after her facelift, blepharoplasty, and CO2 laser. (Image credit: .)

I’m so happy I did it. Honestly, though, I don’t think I look much different. But for Dr. Shwartz, that’s always the goal: “To me, a facelift isn’t about changing someone’s appearance—it’s about resetting, helping them look like a refreshed version of themselves," he says.

That’s exactly how I feel. Most people don’t even realize I’ve had a facelift; it’s that subtle. You can’t see my stitches—you would really need a magnifying glass to see them behind my ear. I’m now three months out and still very much in the healing process, but I know it’s only going to get better. All I have to say is it’s really crazy what you can do in a matter of five hours.

