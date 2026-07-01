I’ve spent the greater part of the past six months dealing with the driest lips of my life. Unbeknownst to me, you can get eczema on your lips, and let me just say—not fun. My upper lip has been cracked, chapped, and unbelievably tight-feeling for the majority of 2026. My routine? Aquaphor and prescription treatments and absolutely no lipsticks or stains. But! I’m finally out of my flare, which means it’s time to start enjoying color again. That’s where Anastasia Beverly Hills’s new Kiss Theory Lip Balm comes into play.

It’s a gel-balm by design, with hydration as the top priority, but it also delivers high-impact color and a glossy finish. Think of it like a lip mask, lipstick, and lip gloss all wrapped up into one. I apply it 10 times a day, and it’s made my lips feel so moisturized (thank you, hyaluronic acid). I genuinely think this is the softest they’ve ever been in my entire life. There are 23 shades to choose from, although I’m incredibly partial to shade Sugarcoat, a pale peachy-pink nude. To see it in action and get all the juicy details on the new launch, keep reading.

The Formula

I’m a big fan of multi-tasking products, so when this claimed to be a single replacement for my lip balm, lipstick, and lip gloss, my ears perked up. It’s formulated with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, both of which are hydrating and soothing, is vegan and cruelty-free, and, most impressively, packs in an impressive amount of pigment. I honestly can’t think of an existing product on the market to compare this to. It’s similar-ish to Hourglass’s Glossy Balm, but with a more gel-like finish rather than a glossy one.

On the packaging front, this is noticeably shorter in length than most glosses. It’s not to skimp on product—the design was intentionally made to slip into your pocket or mini handbag.

The Application

These balms are actually pretty pigmented, so I probably wouldn’t reach for it on a no-makeup day—it’s more of a lipstick substitute. I start by slightly over-lining my lips (Summer Fridays SoftLine Lip Liner is my current favorite) and then reach for my color of choice. While I normally would prep my lips with a clear balm, this is frankly hydrating enough to compensate for it.

The slanted design of the bullet perfectly hugs the curves of my lips, and I’ve noticed that the formula is light and thin enough that I can apply a decent amount of pressure and still steer clear of a clumpy finish. It has a moisturizer-like effect, sinking into my lips instantly rather than sitting on top of them. I’m happy to report this isn’t tacky in the slightest. It has a silicone-like slip to it that makes me want to rub my lips together all day long just for the sake of it.

The pigment isn’t as long-lasting as a lipstick per se, so I find myself reapplying every couple of hours. But even though the color fades, I find the moisture is much longer lasting.

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The Takeaway

I’ve had Kiss Theory in my bag for a few weeks now (I got an extra-early sample at dinner with Anastasia herself last month) and find myself reaching for it constantly. From an aesthetic standpoint, one layer makes my lips look so glossy and hydrated—the formula both floats over chapped spots and sinks into my natural lips. (I know that sounds contradictory, but it’s the truth.)

It has a glassy finish that I’m normally only able to achieve with a gloss. And from a hydration perspective? Traditional lipsticks were leaving my lips feeling tight and dry—this product provides both instant and sustained hydration. My lips have genuinely never felt softer, and coming off a months-long chapped-lip struggle, that is incredibly appreciated.

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