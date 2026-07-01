The Anastasia Beverly Hills Kiss Theory Lip Balm Has Made My Lips the Softest They’ve Ever Been
And it doesn’t skimp on pigment.
I’ve spent the greater part of the past six months dealing with the driest lips of my life. Unbeknownst to me, you can get eczema on your lips, and let me just say—not fun. My upper lip has been cracked, chapped, and unbelievably tight-feeling for the majority of 2026. My routine? Aquaphor and prescription treatments and absolutely no lipsticks or stains. But! I’m finally out of my flare, which means it’s time to start enjoying color again. That’s where Anastasia Beverly Hills’s new Kiss Theory Lip Balm comes into play.
It’s a gel-balm by design, with hydration as the top priority, but it also delivers high-impact color and a glossy finish. Think of it like a lip mask, lipstick, and lip gloss all wrapped up into one. I apply it 10 times a day, and it’s made my lips feel so moisturized (thank you, hyaluronic acid). I genuinely think this is the softest they’ve ever been in my entire life. There are 23 shades to choose from, although I’m incredibly partial to shade Sugarcoat, a pale peachy-pink nude. To see it in action and get all the juicy details on the new launch, keep reading.
The Formula
I’m a big fan of multi-tasking products, so when this claimed to be a single replacement for my lip balm, lipstick, and lip gloss, my ears perked up. It’s formulated with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, both of which are hydrating and soothing, is vegan and cruelty-free, and, most impressively, packs in an impressive amount of pigment. I honestly can’t think of an existing product on the market to compare this to. It’s similar-ish to Hourglass’s Glossy Balm, but with a more gel-like finish rather than a glossy one.
On the packaging front, this is noticeably shorter in length than most glosses. It’s not to skimp on product—the design was intentionally made to slip into your pocket or mini handbag.
The Application
These balms are actually pretty pigmented, so I probably wouldn’t reach for it on a no-makeup day—it’s more of a lipstick substitute. I start by slightly over-lining my lips (Summer Fridays SoftLine Lip Liner is my current favorite) and then reach for my color of choice. While I normally would prep my lips with a clear balm, this is frankly hydrating enough to compensate for it.
The slanted design of the bullet perfectly hugs the curves of my lips, and I’ve noticed that the formula is light and thin enough that I can apply a decent amount of pressure and still steer clear of a clumpy finish. It has a moisturizer-like effect, sinking into my lips instantly rather than sitting on top of them. I’m happy to report this isn’t tacky in the slightest. It has a silicone-like slip to it that makes me want to rub my lips together all day long just for the sake of it.
The pigment isn’t as long-lasting as a lipstick per se, so I find myself reapplying every couple of hours. But even though the color fades, I find the moisture is much longer lasting.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
The Takeaway
I’ve had Kiss Theory in my bag for a few weeks now (I got an extra-early sample at dinner with Anastasia herself last month) and find myself reaching for it constantly. From an aesthetic standpoint, one layer makes my lips look so glossy and hydrated—the formula both floats over chapped spots and sinks into my natural lips. (I know that sounds contradictory, but it’s the truth.)
It has a glassy finish that I’m normally only able to achieve with a gloss. And from a hydration perspective? Traditional lipsticks were leaving my lips feeling tight and dry—this product provides both instant and sustained hydration. My lips have genuinely never felt softer, and coming off a months-long chapped-lip struggle, that is incredibly appreciated.
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.