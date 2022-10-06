Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Let’s be honest: Twiggy’s iconic eyelashes are somewhat synonymous with disco-era makeup. So it was only natural that the model was tapped as one of the muses for Charlotte Tilbury’s Studio 54-themed holiday campaign. While there was plenty of sparkle to go around, Twiggy's holiday eye makeup was noticeably a bit different than her status quo. “That dramatic look with the eyelashes that I started in the ‘60s? I don’t think I’d do that now,” the actress exclusively told Marie Claire. “These days, I want to use makeup to enhance my features rather than transform.”
While clumped falsies may be MIA in her present day routine, rest assured Twiggy still “loves to dial things up” when there’s a holiday party involved—especially a disco-themed one. “It’s the perfect time to revisit the escapism of the amazing disco era. There’s nothing quite like the power of sparkle and a little glamour to put a smile on your face,” she says. “Makeup really can transform your mood and make you feel amazing.”
Naturally, her 2022 go-to look is still eye-centric. “I’m all about the eyes,” she jokes. “I love the smoky eye look that Charlotte created for me for the Holiday campaign using the Pillow Talk Luxury Palette and the Rock Chick Luxury Palette. And I always like to dial up my usual makeup routine with some sparkle on my cheekbones using Charlotte’s Pillow Talk Beautifying Face Palette.” In line with her “you can’t have too much sparkle” motto, she’ll also pop on a little extra highlight just below the brow bone for an “eye lift effect.” Add a swipe of the Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara and she’s party-ready.
Makeup aside, Twiggy has a handful of other holiday beauty secrets. To get the low down on the palette that’s always in her bag, her post-party skincare savior, and the actress that inspired her iconic eyelashes, watch the exclusive behind-the-scenes clip below.
To recreate Twiggy’s look, and shop some of Charlotte Tilbury’s holiday makeup, keep scrolling. From the brand's amazing advent calendar to the velvet stockings that supports Women for Women International, here’s everything you need to get ready for the holiday season.
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and keeps up with the latest trends in the beauty space. She has previously written for Us Weekly, Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Follow her on Instagram @samholender.
