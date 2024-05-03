Augustinus Bader's Cult-Favorite Body Cream Makes a Luxe Cameo in Zendaya's 'Challengers' Skincare

In Challengers, Zendaya plays tennis-phenomenon-turned-coach Tashi Duncan to stone-cold perfection. Tashi is a woman who settles for nothing but the best, an attitude conveyed in her adulthood scenes through a dripped-out Loewe wardrobe and a blonde power bob. Her winner-takes-all mindset also manifests in her skincare routine—judging by a cameo of Augustinus Bader's cult-favorite body cream in the film.
During scenes in her luxury hotel suite with her husband, Art Donaldson (played by Mike Faist), Tashi lounges in a silk slip and moisturizes the scar from her career-ending knee injury with a thick cream from a bronze-lidded jar. The camera lingers long enough on the container's nightstand for skincare obsessives to clock the label that made it.
If any body cream could be recognized from a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo, it's Augustinus Bader's. Since its launch in 2016, the skincare brand has developed a loyal, beauty-insider-filled following. Its products come with high price tags and proven results: A Marie Claire review of the facial version calls it a "skincare nerd’s dream," because of its science-backed strengthening and hydrating effects. When celebrities drop their skincare routines, at least one blue-and-bronze Augustinus Bader bottle appears on the list.
Shortly after Challengers' release, Augustinus Bader shared a TikTok of a tennis player moisturizing her knees with its body cream on the court. The caption: "Zendaya knows."
"I knew that tub of body cream from anywhere," one TikTok user responded. "I feel like this is 100 percent Zendaya's doing," another wrote. "She is a producer on the film and no doubt knew Tashi would use the most luxurious products."
Then there were viewers who saw Tashi's routine and wanted a piece for themselves: "She really sold me because I haven't tried the body cream yet."
@augustinusbader ♬ original sound - Challengers Movie
Even if the hydrating cream's cameo inspired viewers to shop, it wasn't intended to. The brand confirmed in its TikTok comments that it didn't pay to play in Zendaya's onscreen skincare lineup. In fact, director Luca Guadagnino and his team handpicked the brand for Tashi's nightstand for what it could symbolize.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
All the items in Tashi Duncan's grown-up wardrobe and beauty routine serve a narrative purpose. Challengers production designer Merissa Lombardo told Bloomberg that the labels the character associates with as an adult—from her Augustinus Bader skincare to her Chanel espadrilles—represent her transformation into a 360-degree powerhouse with paychecks to match. In high school, her family relies on her endorsement deals; as an adult, Tashi can pack a $190 tub of moisturizer for her suite at the Ritz. She could have bought an entirely separate one to travel with with her wealth.
“I think the clever thing we did, I hope, is try to selectively pick which brands we were using and have a nice mix," the production designer said.
Where Tashi's beauty is concerned, it doesn't get more luxurious than her "rich" creams.
Shop More 'Challengers'-Worthy Augustinus Bader Skincare
Halie LeSavage is the senior news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes fashion and beauty stories. Her reporting has ranged from in-depth designer profiles to fashion week reviews and research-backed shopping guides. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held fashion writer and editor roles at Harper’s Bazaar, Morning Brew, and Glamour. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. You can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Kate Beckinsale Reveals Her Mom “Happened to Be At the Same Cancer Hospital” as King Charles
The actress said she’s “impressed” by how “open” the monarch has been about his diagnosis.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
The Most Gorgeous Hair and Makeup in Golden Globes History
Glitz, glamour, and glowing skin.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
29 Trendy Nordstrom Shoes That Are Perfect for Travel
Not Just Any Shoes Will Do.
By Allyson Payer Published
-
Megan Fox's Makeup-Free Mirror Selfie Will Make You Re-Think Your Skincare Routine
I'll use what she's using.
By Gabrielle Ulubay Published
-
Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Night Glow Included a Just-Released Glossier Product
She even wore a just-launched product from the brand.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
There's No Sign of 'Dune' in Zendaya's Retro, Wavy Oscars Bob
No signs of 'Dune' beauty here.
By Gabrielle Ulubay Published
-
Zendaya Started Haute Couture Week With Itty-Bitty Micro Bangs
So haute.
By Sophia Vilensky Published
-
Zendaya Graced Us With a Glimpse of Her Long, Light Brown Hairdo
"I feel like I just cut my hair..."
By Samantha Holender Published
-
How Zendaya Achieved a Soft Updo for the 2022 Oscars
Hairstylist Antoinette Hill exclusively tells 'Marie Claire' how she created the look.
By Deena Campbell Published
-
24 Hours With Paris Hilton
The star dishes on her beauty routine, her at-home wellness center, and jamming out to 'Stars Are Blind.'
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Mindy Kaling on Her Secret to Great Skin, Vision Boards, and Solange Knowles
How the star maintains her glow despite her packed schedule.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published